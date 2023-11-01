Bryman Counseling Associates Rebrands as Thallo Health: A Commitment to Growth, Innovation and Global Expansion
Our rebranding is more than a cosmetic change; it's a symbol of our commitment to innovation, global reach, and, most importantly, the well-being of our clients.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bryman Counseling Associates, an industry pioneer in mental health assessments, proudly announces its rebranding to Thallo Health. This bold transformation is inspired by the Greek goddess of the cycle of life and new growth, Thallo, reflecting the company’s unwavering commitment to nourishing the mind and soul during the complex journey towards parenthood.
With this new identity, Thallo Health aims to build on Bryman Counseling Associates’ rich legacy, bringing forward a vision that emphasizes scalability, adaptability, and an eye to the future of other assessments. The transition to Thallo Health is more than just a name change; it signifies a renewed promise to deliver innovative mental health solutions and ancillary services such as genetic counseling that support personal growth and well-being on a global scale.
What’s New in Thallo Health?
Global Reach: The rebrand marks a significant step in the company's expansion, extending our services and impact on a global level with licensed therapists in all 50 US States and the ability to conduct evaluations in a multitude of languages.
Innovative Solutions: Thallo Health will continue to invest in cutting-edge technology and innovative approaches to mental health assessments, adding value to every stage of the journey towards parenthood.
Expanded Services: With the rebrand, Thallo Health aims to broaden its horizons, entering new markets, offering more mental health assessment services and the addition of genetic counseling.
A Name with Deep Meaning
Thallo, the goddess symbolizing freshness, renewal and growth, resonates with the company's core values and vision. This connection beautifully encapsulates our mission of fostering mental growth and development, particularly in the path to parenthood. Thallo Health is committed to empowering individuals with the mental and emotional nourishment necessary to blossom and thrive.
Message from the CEO
“We are thrilled to embark on this exciting new chapter as Thallo Health,” said Andrea Bryman, CEO of Thallo Health. “Our rebranding is more than a cosmetic change; it's a symbol of our commitment to innovation, global reach, and, most importantly, the well-being of our clients. Bryman Counseling Associates’s reputation as a leader in mental health assessments sets a firm foundation for Thallo Health, aligning our aspirations to growth, future-readiness, and compassion in supporting the intricate journey towards parenthood."
About Thallo Health
Thallo Health, formerly Bryman Counseling Associates, is a leading provider of mental health assessments and counseling services. Since its inception, the company has been at the forefront of the industry, offering comprehensive support tailored to individual needs. The rebrand to Thallo Health reflects our commitment to continuous growth, innovation and the nourishment of the mind and soul. To learn more, visit thallohealth.com.
