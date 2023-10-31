House Bill 1768 Printer's Number 2155
PENNSYLVANIA, October 31 - An Act amending the act of April 12, 1951 (P.L.90, No.21), known as the Liquor Code, in Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, further providing for biennial reports.
