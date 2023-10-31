Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,713 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,132 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 773 Printer's Number 1191

PENNSYLVANIA, October 31 - An Act amending the act of April 17, 2016 (P.L.84, No.16), known as the Medical Marijuana Act, in preliminary provisions, further providing for definitions; in medical marijuana organizations, further providing for application and issuance, for limitations on permits and providing for additional dispensary and grower/processor permits authorized, for application and issuance of additional permits and for limitations on other additional permits or licenses; and, in academic clinical research centers and clinical registrants, further providing for definitions.

You just read:

Senate Bill 773 Printer's Number 1191

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more