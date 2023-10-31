Senate Bill 773 Printer's Number 1191

PENNSYLVANIA, October 31 - An Act amending the act of April 17, 2016 (P.L.84, No.16), known as the Medical Marijuana Act, in preliminary provisions, further providing for definitions; in medical marijuana organizations, further providing for application and issuance, for limitations on permits and providing for additional dispensary and grower/processor permits authorized, for application and issuance of additional permits and for limitations on other additional permits or licenses; and, in academic clinical research centers and clinical registrants, further providing for definitions.