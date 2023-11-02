Nominate Orange Mound into American Film History: U.S. 1st Black Community Birthplace of America's 1st Kick boxing Film

Orange Mound A Black Community in Memphis has the distinction of being the only community in America that has 6 Churches that are over 100 years. This historic Black Community in Memphis has over 30 Churches. Dr. Martin King visited Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in 1959

Elmore notes that filmmaking is the most powerful art form in the world whereas Elmore converted his home into a Black Film Culture whereas we can build Community via filmmaking Elmore starts production of his new film Rock and Roll a Black Legacy in the Spring of 2024