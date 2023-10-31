Prince George families benefit from two new child care centres

CANADA, October 31 - Families living in and around Prince George have access to two new child care centres, allowing them to join or return to the workforce or pursue other opportunities.

“Our government has partnered with the City of Prince George, the school district and First Nations to identify the types of child care families need the most,” said Grace Lore, Minister of State for Child Care. “Families, children and the local economy will benefit from these two new child care centres with access to over 140 new licensed infant-toddler and school-aged child care spaces.”

The City of Prince George received approximately $7.5 million in ChildCareBC New Spaces funding to create the licensed child care spaces. These spaces will increase access to affordable, quality, inclusive child care as a core service for families in the area.

“We know there’s been a shortage of child care for our local families, and we know those issues are ongoing, but we’re grateful to the provincial government for working with us on funding new sites,” said Simon Yu, mayor, Prince George. “I wish all the children embarking on their start at the Tsul Choh Daycare all the very best.”

Kool Cats is a stand-alone child care centre conveniently located next to Malaspina Elementary school that can accommodate approximately 80 children, including children up to five years old, as well as school-aged children.

The Tsuhl’ Cho/Huckleberry child care centre is a collaborative project in partnership with the Prince George Native Friendship Centre that offers wraparound community support services for children and families. This centre has room for approximately 60 children and will provide inclusive and culturally relevant child care for First Nations families.

“We are excited with how the building has come together and with our partnership with the city, and we are eager for children to enjoy the new facilities and programming offered through the power of friendship,” said Barb Ward-Burkitt, executive director, Prince George Native Friendship Centre. “We know that Tsul Choh will be enjoyed by our staff, the children and the community for many years to come.”

Since 2018, through the ChildCareBC New Spaces Fund, more than 32,000 new licensed child care spaces have been funded for creation in B.C., with 1,000 of these in and around Prince George.

Applications are being accepted for the 2023-24 ChildCareBC New Spaces Fund from public and not-for-profit child care operators and providers, and First Nations governments and will do so until there is no more budget available.

Learn More:

For more information about the ChildCareBC New Spaces Fund, visit:

www.gov.bc.ca/childcare/newspacesfund

For more about ChildCareBC, visit: https://www.gov.bc.ca/childcare