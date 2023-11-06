South End Capital Announces $1B of 2023 Loan Production Near with Recent Closings

Recent Closings Approach $1 Billion Production Benchmark

The flexible and creative lender showcases financing that is driving milestone production in an economically volatile year.

ST. CLOUD, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amidst a challenging year of economic and global uncertainties, South End Capital, a technology and partnership-focused division of Stearns Bank N.A., is not only weathering the storm but is propelling lending production to over $1 billion this year. Specializing in a full spectrum of capital solutions ranging from $1,000 to $30 million and beyond, South End Capital continues to leave an indelible mark on diverse industries through recent successful closings.

Recent Closings Highlight South End Capital's Expertise:

$2,151,350 - Private Gym - SBA 504

$1,075,000 - Dispensary - CANNABIS

$920,000 - Restaurant - SBA 7A

$300,000 - Bath Contractor - SBA 7A

$249,818 - Transportation Co. - EQUIPMENT

$60,769 - Construction Co. - TERM LOAN

$50,000 - Disc Jockey - SBA MICRO

$25,000 - Chiropractor - SBA MICRO

$16,500 - Trucking Co. - EQUIPMENT

$12,000 - Electrician - CREDIT LINE

Business owners and real estate investors interested in accessing financing through South End Capital can click here to get started.

Exceptional Offers:

*Guarantee fee waivers on eligible SBA 7(a) loans (save $23,062 on a $1,500,000 loan!).

*SBA MICRO working capital up to $50,000 (funding in days without collateral or financials is possible).

*SBA MACRO working capital up to $500,000 (rates from Prime + 3% with streamlined processing).

*Approved partners earn 50% of marketplace fees on closed submissions until 12/31/2023 (does not apply to internally funded loans).

For details on South End Capital's programs, click here or contact Matt Naughton at matthew.naughton@stearnsbank.com or (320) 258-4828.

ABOUT SOUTH END CAPITAL

Founded in 2009 as a nationwide, non-conforming commercial lender, South End Capital became a division of Stearns Bank N.A., a $2.2 billion financial institution, in June of 2021. Our innovative balance-sheet lending and comprehensive marketplace financing delivers a full spectrum of capital solutions for emerging and expanding businesses. South End Capital’s tech-enabled platform and premier customer support offers equal access to industry-leading conventional and alternative equipment, real estate, and business funding.

Member FDIC | Equal Housing Lender

*Financing may be offered through Stearns Bank, N.A. or other third-party lenders. Neither South End Capital nor any lender makes any commitment to lend, representation or guaranty of any person’s eligibility for financing. Requested financing is subject to approval by the lender, and if applicable as to government-backed financing, the U.S. Government. South End Capital makes no commitment or guaranty as to the amount of referral fees, the timing of payment of referral fees, or other income payable under the South End Capital Referral Partner program. All programs, offers, and promotions, implied or stated, are subject to change or cancellation without notice.