Cell cycle-dependent gene networks for cell proliferation activated by nuclear CK2{alpha} complexes

In this study, we investigated the molecular mechanism of CK2 activation in the nucleus and its role in gene transcription essential for progression of the cell cycle. We demonstrate that multiple phosphorylation sites on CK2α are associated with its nuclear translocation in human normal fibroblast, leading to gene activation by functional nuclear CK2 complexes. Specifically, chromatin immunoprecipitation-sequencing (ChIP-seq) analysis, using CK2α-CRISPR/Cas9 knockout cells as a control, revealed direct association of CK2α proximal to transcriptional start sites (TSS) of active loci in the genome. Those included histone genes on chromosome 6, identifying CK2 as an important mediator of gene transcription that may enable cells to advance in the cell cycle.

(A) ChIP assay was performed to measure levels of CK2 on rDNA promoters and qPCR was performed in triplicate using different primer sets, as shown by blue bars at the top (left). Data represent means ± SDs of three independent experiments. Differences were analyzed with one-way ANOVA with repeated measures and Tukey’s multiple comparison test. (Right) CK2 chromatin immunoprecipitation-sequencing reads were mapped to an annotation file of the human rDNA locus and compared with input reads, and also aligned with DDX21 chromatin immunoprecipitation-sequencing signal profiles from publicly available datasets ( Calo et al, 2015 ). IGS, intergenic spacer. (B) Nucleolar proteins sorted from nuclear CK2 complexes in late G 1 cells (original list in Table S2). Proteins are listed according to Mascot scores. (C) Functional association of CK2 with rDNA transcription factors, DNA topology modifiers, and nuclear/nucleolar proteins. Immunoprecipitation with monoclonal anti-CK2 antibody 6A was performed using the cytosolic or nuclear fraction from HEK293 cells. Each expressed the FLAG epitope-tagged pCDNA3 construct of the indicated gene, and synchronously progressed to late G 1 phase in the cell cycle. Representative results of three independent experiments for Western blotting are shown. Blots with total protein from each cell fraction are also shown using anti-FLAG antibody (lower). These molecules are categorized as follows: rDNA transcription factors known to associate with ribosomal genes: RRN3/TIF-1A, TAF1A, SP1; DNA topology modifiers: DDX21, EIF4A1, DDX3X, DDX9; nuclear or nucleolar proteins: NOLC1, H1E, nucleolar GTP-binding protein 1.

Our recent finding that nuclear and nucleolar CK2α localization might be statistically useful for predicting adverse outcomes of patients with invasive ductal breast carcinomas ( Homma et al., 2021 , 2022 ), prompted us to examine whether CK2 is also recruited to rDNA genes localized in the nucleolus. Results of CK2-ChIP–qPCR show that expression of 5′ETS pre-rRNAs is significantly down-regulated in CK2-ko cells compared with that in CK2-wt cells ( Fig 6A , left). Similar results were obtained using three additional sets of rDNA primers. As the next step, we investigated cellular components potentially associated with CK2 to promote rRNA expression. Notably, multiple RNA helicases were extracted from nuclear CK2α complexes ( Table 1 and Fig 6B ), which are also localized in the nucleolus. As previous studies have demonstrated that DEAD-box RNA helicase DDX21 may sense the transcriptional status of both RNA polymerase II (Pol II) and I (Pol I) in human cells ( Calo et al, 2015 ), CK2–ChIP-seq reads from RPE-wt cells were compared with those from genome browser tracks displaying DDX21–ChIP-seq signal in HEK293 cells. CK2 broadly associated with transcribed regions of rRNA, in a pattern quite similar to that of DDX21 (a profile characteristic of Pol I-associated transcriptional regulators, Calo et al, 2015 ) ( Fig 6A , right). To explore this, we evaluated proteins associated with nuclear CK2α, using immunoprecipitation of cytosolic and nuclear fractions from cells expressing each of the newly cloned RNA helicases, DDX3X, DDX9, DDX21, EIF4A1, and also Pol I-associated transcription factors, RRN3/TIF-1A, TAF1A, and SP1 ( Fig 3E ), which are involved in assembly of pre-initiation complexes during Pol I-dependent transcription. Those components were evaluated mostly in nuclear CK2 complexes, along with each nuclear or nucleolar protein ( Fig 6B and C ), such as nucleolar GTP-binding protein 1 and NOLC1. These results demonstrate for the first time that CK2 may facilitate ribosome biogenesis by combinatorial association with multifaceted nuclear and nucleolar components.

In regard to histone proteins, qPCR by total RNA ( Fig S3A ) and Western blotting experiments ( Fig S3B ) both showed decreases in histone gene expression in CK2-ko RPE cells compared with RPE wt conditions. Interestingly, protein levels of linker histone H1, but not histones H3 or H4, were down-regulated in CK2-ko cells, and association of H1 with CK2 occurred predominantly in nuclei of late G 1 cells, as demonstrated by CK2 immunoprecipitation. Therefore, cellular imaging was performed using late G 1 cells stained with anti-histone H1, which confirmed decreased levels of H1 protein in the nuclear fraction of CK2-ko cells, as observed by 3D-localization analysis of H1 protein in the videoclip ( Fig S3C , Supplemental Data 1 [LSA-2023-02077_Supplemental_Data_1.xlsx] ). Although we have not addressed the mechanistic link of CK2 recruitment to genomic loci, these results suggest involvement of CK2 in gene expression to provide essential components for cell proliferation.

(A) Heatmap of 303 genes that exhibited significantly altered expression (fold change > 1.5 or < −1.5 and P-value < 0.01) between RPE (wt) and CK2α-depleted RPE cells (CK2-ko) in biological replicates (full list in Table S3). Arrows indicate genes with larger differences that were validated by subsequent analysis. (B) Chromatin immunoprecipitation-sequencing (ChIP-seq) profiles of CK2α from late G 1 , in both wt and CK2-ko cells. Upper boxes show positions of protein-coding genes. Y axis in the seven sets of graphs indicate normalized read intensities. (A, C) Gene lists that were detected both in the expression analysis as in (A), and in the CK2–ChIP-seq data from late G 1 cells, are picked up partially in the order listed in (A) (full list in Table S4). Regions where enrichment was determined by CK2α–ChIP-seq were statistically significant by peak calling, as listed in the table. Gene names, accession codes, length to transcriptional start sites, gene loci, and log 10 (P-value IP/Input) are reported. (D) Genes validated by CK2–ChIP–qPCR are shown (upper), demonstrating CK2α enrichment on growth-associated genes, and down-regulation in CK2α-depleted cells. Data represent means ± SDs of three independent experiments. Differences were analyzed with one-way ANOVA with repeated measures and Tukey’s multiple comparison test. (Lower) Time-dependent association of CK2 on the HISTH2AC locus. CK2α–ChIP–qPCR analysis was carried out using cells synchronously arrested in G 0 and then stimulated at time 0 with serum for 6 or 15 h. CK2α–ChIP–qPCR results with corresponding primers, as indicated. Data represent the median, and boxes show interquartile ranges from each (n = 3) of three independent experiments. Differences were analyzed with one-way ANOVA with repeated measures and Tukey’s multiple comparison test.

In order to address target genes for CK2 recruitment, we analyzed the transcriptomes of RPE wt and CK2-ko cells, both arrested in late G 1 during progression of the cell cycle. These results demonstrated 303 genes that either increased or decreased more than 1.5-fold ( Fig 5A , full list in Table S3). When these genes were compared with data obtained by CK2-ChIP-seq, 104 genes were shared between the two experiments ( Fig 5B and C ; full list in Table S4). Here, several growth-associated genes were up-regulated, including RNA helicase (HELLS), PRR11, CDCA8, and DNA topoisomerase 2 (TOP2A), HMGB2, EIF2B4, and CDKN3, which are thought to serve important functions during growth stimulation, many of which are known to be up-regulated in various cancers. Sequence tag-mapping revealed that CK2α was significantly enriched at genomic loci for these genes ( Fig 5B ). This was further confirmed by ChIP–qPCR analysis ( Fig 5D , upper), with many genes demonstrating cell cycle-dependent up-regulation in late G 1 ( Fig 5D , lower). Overall, these results document CK2 recruitment to promoter-proximal regions of growth-associated genes after serum exposure of quiescent cells, some of which are target genes for CK2 recruitment.

(A) Total RNA was extracted from CK2α-wt or CK2α-ko cells during the late G 1 phase. Down-regulation of histone gene transcription in CK2α-ko cells, as shown by reverse transcription-quantitative real-time PCR (qPCR) normalized to β-actin (left). Data represent the means ± SDs of three independent experiments. Differences were analyzed with one-way ANOVA and Tukey’s multiple comparison test. (B) Association of linker histone with CK2 in the nuclear fraction, not in G 0 , but in the late G 1 phase. Histones H4 and H3.1 are expressed mostly in the cytosolic fraction. Representative images are shown from three independent experiments. (C) Immunofluorescence image of linker histone H1.4 in late G 1 comparing CK2α-wt versus CK2α-ko cells. Cells were fixed and stained with anti-histone H1.4, followed by secondary antibody conjugated with FITC (A11029; Invitogen, green). Counter stained with Hoechst 33342 (blue). Images were obtained with a fluorescence microscope (BZ-X710; KEYENCE Co.). Scale bar: 10 μm.

(A) ChIP-seq profiles of CK2α, H3K4me3, H3K27ac, PolII, and PolIISer2P obtained from late G 1 , in CK2α-wt and −depleted cells. Upper boxes show positions of protein-coding genes. Y axes in the six sets of graphs indicate normalized read intensities. (B) List of CK2 enrichment peaks in histone gene loci obtained by ChIP-seq. Unique CK2α peaks identified in late G 1 WT cells are listed here according to log 10 P (IP/input) values. (C) Anti-CK2α ChIP–qPCR analysis of histone genes in late G 1 WT shows enrichment of CK2α on these histone gene loci, but not on control loci, comparing all with those in CK2α−depleted cells. NC, negative controls on Chromosome 6, and Chromosome 17 as a comparison. Data represent the means ± SD of three independent experiments. Differences were analyzed with one-way ANOVA with repeated measures and Tukey’s multiple comparison test. (D) Phosphorylation of CK2α is required for recruitment to target gene loci. CK2-ChIP–qPCR demonstrates CK2 binding to HISTH2AC loci when CK2 holds phosphorylation sites and catalytic activity. CK2-ko cells were transfected with either CK2α-wt (wt), a phosphorylation site mutant (S7A) or a kinase-dead (kd) construct. Cells were synchronously arrested in G 0 and then stimulated with serum for 15 h. Data represent the median, and boxes show interquartile ranges from each (n = 3) of three independent experiments. Differences were statistically analyzed with one-way ANOVA with repeated measures and Tukey’s multiple comparison test.

We asked whether CK2 participates critically in gene expression during late G 1 , by considering the finding that more genomic regions for CK2 binding were identified in late G 1 than in early G 1 . In general, activation of histone genes is linked to DNA synthesis, followed by newly formed nucleosomes with DNA duplication in the S phase. As we expected, ChIP-seq profiles revealed CK2 enrichment on histone gene clusters on chromosome 6 ( Fig 4A ), with high log 10 P-val/Input, for H2AK, H2AC, H2AH, H2BK, H4A, and H4H loci ( Fig 4B ), and confirmed in independent CK2-ChIP–qPCR experiments ( Fig 4C ). These results demonstrated CK2α enrichment at histone gene loci on active chromatin where trimethylated histone H3K4, monoacetylated histone H3K27, and RNA Pol II were similarly recruited. On the other hand, RNA levels of typical histone genes, including H1C, H2AC, H2BJ, H3H, and H4B, were down-regulated in CK2-ko cells in late G 1 ( Fig S3A ). In order to address the impact of CK2 phosphorylation on association with chromatin and gene transcription, CK2-ChIP was examined for quantitative loading of CK2-wt compared with CK2-mutant proteins harboring a phosphorylation site mutation or a kinase-dead mutation, onto a HIST1H2AC locus using the reconstituting system with CK2-ko cells. Expression of CK2α with phosphorylation site mutation with S7A could not rescue the reduced association of CK2 with chromatin loci, and the 60% lower expression of the HIST1H2AC gene seen in CK2-ko cells, which was fully rescued in CK2-wt–expressing cells ( Fig 4D ). Likewise, kinase-dead mutants showed 30% less HISTH2AC gene expression than CK2-wt. Together, this suggests that phosphorylation of CK2α and its enzymatic activity are required for its genomic occupancy.

To address whether genomic occupancy of CK2 is related to gene expression, we analyzed ChIP-seq data from late G 1 cells by calculating the number of reads of broad peaks per 10 kb. Logarithmic coverage of CK2–ChIP-seq fragments was closely correlated with those of RNA polymerase II (Pol II)–ChIP-seq data ( Fig S2A ). In addition, GO analysis demonstrated functional homology in gene regions covered by Pol II and CK2 ChIP experiments, with enrichment in terms for mRNA catabolic process and splicing ( Fig S2B ) ( Yu et al, 2012 ). Enrichment of CK2, Pol II, Pol II-phospho-Ser 2, and H3K4me3, from the TSS to the TES of all protein-coding genes, delineated similar profiles of CK2 and Pol II, which interact with chromatin at active promoters ( Fig 3F ). Pearson correlation of read counts from our ChIP-seq signal profiles in combination with publicly available datasets ( Ji et al, 2015 ), showed that CK2 has similar coverage to Pol II and H3K4me3 throughout the entire genome ( Fig 3G ). In conclusion, these results suggest that CK2 is recruited to promoter regions associated with transcriptional activity. As supported by proteomic data ( Fig 2E ), and by anti-CK2 immunoprecipitation, CK2 recruitment may be driven partially by interactions with Pol II.

(A) Preparation of CK2α-ChIP followed by Western blotting with anti-CK2α antibody (upper). Representative images are shown from three independent experiments. Heatmaps of CK2α-binding profiles around peaks of CK2-wt cells and CK2-ko cells (from 2.5 kb upstream of the transcriptional start sites [TSS] to 2.5 kb downstream of peak summits) in early or late G 1 (lower). Gene lengths are scaled to the same size. Increased numbers of CK2α interactions with the whole genome in late G 1 versus early G 1 cells. Both show much higher levels in CK2-wt than -ko cells. (B) Appearance of CK2 ChIP-seq peaks at TSSs with higher read densities in late G 1 cells. Distances of CK2α peaks from TSSs (left), or whole-gene bodies (right) indicate more than 75% of CK2α binding sites are localized within ±1 kb of a TSS. Gene lengths are scaled to the same size. (C) Gene loci for CK2 binding represent pathways primary for “gene expression,” and then “cell death and survival,” as shown by Ingenuity Pathway Analysis. As seen in the “Molecular and Cellular Functions,” “gene expression” was extracted as the most relevant function. (D) Association of Pol II with CK2α. Nuclear extracts were immunoprecipitated with anti-CK2α, demonstrating its binding to RNA polymerase II during progression of the cell cycle. Typical results of Western blotting from triplicate experiments are shown. (E) De novo motif searches in CK2-bound regions identified potential sites for general transcription factors, such as NFYB and SP1 (right). Several identified motifs defined by CK2–ChIP-seq are listed (left). (F) CK2 enrichment is shown by the red line for all protein-coding genes from 3 kb upstream of the transcriptional start sites to 3 kb downstream, as compared with Pol II (Pol2), Pol II-Ser-P (S2P), and H3K4me3(K4m3). Gene lengths are normalized to the same size. (G) Pearson correlation of read counts was produced from our ChIP-seq signal profiles (shown as CK2, Pol2, S2P, H3K4me3, and H3K27ac1) along with publicly available data sets (shown as Pol2_2, OTX2, LHX2, PAX6, MITF, E2F4, ZNF92, and CTCF, Ji et al, 2015 ) to investigate the degree of similarity between samples. Colors indicate similarity based on coefficients of the log-transformed number of ChIP-seq reads. CK2 demonstrates coverage similar to that of RNA pol II, H3K4me3 and H3K27ac in genomic regions.

To further assess the role of nuclear CK2α in transcription during the cell cycle, we performed ChIP-seq analysis, examining the association of CK2 with fragmented chromatin during early or late G 1 ( Fig 3A , upper). The genome-wide profile of CK2-chromatin interactions was determined using ChIP-seq peak call (false discovery rate [FDR] < 0.001), which yielded 9,031 unique peaks in wt cells that significantly decreased in CK2-ko cells ( Fig 3A , lower). This analysis revealed more significant enrichment of CK2 binding in late G 1 than in early G 1 , with the latter showing 4,240 binding sites. Distribution of CK2 ChIP-seq peaks in late G 1 cells over known gene annotations were as follows: upstream promoters (3,667, 40.6%), genic regions (3,479, 38.5%), downstream (514, 5.7%) and intergenic regions (1,371, 15.2%), most of these with narrow peaks within 2 kb of coding genes ( Fig 3B ). Average read density of CK2–ChIP-seq signal profiles was concentrated mostly from 1,000 bp upstream to 1,000 bp downstream of TSS ( Fig 3B , left, right). Gene Ontology classification of gene lists extracted from CK2–ChIP-seq reads from late G 1 cells, indicated functional involvement of CK2 in gene expression with P-values as low as 1.13 × 10 −53 ( Fig 3C ), suggesting association of CK2 with Pol II promoters. In order to investigate this further, we conducted pulldown assays with CK2 in nuclear extracts. Fig 3D shows that RNA pol II indeed co-immunoprecipitated with anti-CK2 antibody in G 1 phase cells expressing wt CK2, but not in CK2-ko cells in which CK2α was depleted. This result confirmed binding of RNA pol II with nuclear CK2 complexes during progression of the G 1 phase. Consensus motif sequences for CK2-bound loci in the genome were extracted from ChIP-seq data, demonstrating primary sequences shared with general transcription factors, such as nuclear transcription factor Y-β ( Fig 3E ). Identified motifs are similar to a “CAT box” which is a consensus sequence upstream to transcription sites and to potential pol II binding sites. Interestingly, motifs shared with SP1 transcription factor, were also identified by de novo motif analysis ( Fig 3E ).

(A) Functional annotation of CK2-associated proteins in the late G 1 phase. The pie chart shows the distribution of the molecular function (left) or biological process (right) among proteins identified in this study using Gene Ontology analysis. (B) Venn diagram showing overlap between proteins identified by mass spectrometry analysis from early or late G 1 cells. (C) Volcano plots of nuclear CK2 complexes between early G 1 (n = 885) versus late G 1 (n = 989). Average emPAI values are plotted as a function of the ratio (log base 2), which shows a similar distribution of identified proteins. (D) Raincloud plots shows proteins identified as a function of log 2 emPAI ratios for early versus late G 1 . Statistical analyses were performed with Wilcoxon signed-rank test. (E) Summary of IPA analysis in regard to top canonical pathways or molecular and cellular functions of nuclear CK2 complexes in the two cell populations.

To investigate the physiological significance of nuclear CK2α, we then analyzed CK2-immune complexes to identify proteins associated with CK2α in synchronized cells, in either early or late G 1 after growth stimulation. We purposely avoided drug-induced synchronization in G 1 to exclude experimental artifacts caused by reagents, such as perturbation of protein–protein interactions or other physiological processes. Protein lists from late G 1 cells were classified by their molecular function or biological process ( Fig 2A ), and numbers of identified proteins from early or late G 1 cell populations are shown in a Venn diagram ( Fig 2B ). To estimate relative protein abundances of CK2-interacting proteins, we evaluated these two sets of proteins using the emPAI algorithm ( Shinoda et al, 2010 ). Total spectrum counts were similar regarding average emPAI values and the number of identified proteins ( Fig 2C and D ). Gene ontology classifications ( Fig 2E ) depict similar functions between early and late G 1 phases, such as RNA-post transcriptional modifications (P = 1.57–2.62 × 10 −9 ) and gene expression (P = 3.10–9.97 × 10 −7 ) during G 1 , with similar P-values between early and late G 1 . However, protein signatures in the two growth phases were largely different ( Table 1 ) (original lists in Tables S1 and S2). These functional classifications demonstrated chromatin proteins, transcription factors, RNA-splicing factors, and epigenetic chromatin modifiers that were associated with nuclear CK2 during progression through G 1 . Of particular interest was assembly of RNA polymerase II complex in the canonical pathway, which appeared only in late G 1 (P = 7.26 × 10 −8 ). As constituents of RNA pol II, multiple peptides derived from RPB4 and RPB3 were detected in nuclear CK2 complexes from late G 1 cells. We identified constituents of nuclear CK2 complexes that are closely related to gene expression, such as histone proteins, which constitute nucleosomes, and transcription factors, and we compared them between early and late G 1 ( Tables 2 and 3 ). These results clearly suggest that nuclear CK2 complexes are not consistent and depend on cell cycle progression. Collectively, these findings comprise the first piece of evidence for altered interactions of CK2 with nuclear proteins linked to cell proliferation. These observations motivated us to examine a potential role of nuclear CK2 in controlling transcriptional networks.

(A) Logarithmic coverage of CK2–ChIP-seq fragments was correlated with that of RNA polymerase II-ChIP-seq. ChIP-seq data from late G 1 RPE cells, calculating the number of reads of broad peaks per 10 kb. Correlations of each distribution are plotted as the number of fragments per 10 kb, after analysis with deepTools algorithm and Wilcoxon signed rank test. (B) Genes for RNA Pol II- and CK2-binding sites share similar functions. Gene ontology enrichment analysis, concerning biological process, was conducted by fragments of narrow peak calling derived from RNA Pol II–ChIP-seq (left) or CK2–ChIP-seq (right) data in late G 1 cells. The top 20 GO terms are extracted according to their P-values, using ClusterProfiler ( Yu et al, 2012 ).

(A) Partial purification of endogenous- and FLAG-tagged CK2α from ∼10 8 HEK293 cells by immunoprecipitation with anti-CK2α antibodies. An aliquot was separated using 10% SDS–PAGE, stained with Coomassie Brilliant Blue. Corresponding bands indicated by arrowheads were excised and analyzed by mass spectrometry. (B) Three sets of product ion mass spectra (MS/MS) corresponding to each of the peptide sequences as indicated above, along with the primary amino acid sequences of CK2α, are shown. (C) Characterization of CK2−depleted cell clones (CK2-ko) established with CRISPR-Cas9n. Upper, cell lysates of CK2α-wt cells and CK2α-depleted clones were analyzed by Western blot with indicated antibodies. β-Actin was the loading control. Cell clone numbers 1 and 2 were analyzed in this study. (A) Lower, proteomic analysis by TMT-labeling of CK2-ko cell clone, no. 1 as shown in (A), demonstrates successful knockdown of CK2α protein levels using the CRISPR system. Data shown are representative of two independent experiments.

Immunoprecipitated CK2α from cells that progressed synchronously through G 1 for 6 h was excised from SDS–PAGE gels, followed by mass spectrometry, and verified by detection of multiple phosphopeptides derived from CK2α, in which three residues phosphorylated in vivo, Ser 7, Ser 194, and Ser 287, were identified ( Figs S1A and S2B ). These results raised the question of whether in vivo phosphorylation of CK2α might contribute to its nuclear localization and activity. We tested this hypothesis by expressing FLAG-tagged, WT CK2α, and alanine mutants of these serines in cultured cells. A significant loss of nuclear localization was associated with decreased enzymatic activity in cells bearing recombinant S7A mutant protein, and a partial loss of translocation and activity was also observed with S194A and S287A ( Fig 1E ). Based on these results, we hypothesized that in vivo phosphorylation at Ser 7 in CK2α may be important to up-regulate enzymatic activity associated with its nuclear localization for cell proliferation. CRISPR-Cas9n was used to create CK2α knock-out in RPE cells (CK2-ko) to use as controls. These were devoid of CK2 catalytic subunit α ( Fig S1C ), and exhibited cell proliferation decreased by 5–22% 6 d after serum stimulation ( Fig 1E ). A growth assay using CK2-ko expressing wt CK2α, and CK2α with a phosphorylation site mutation, S7A, demonstrated that cells expressing S7A CK2 showed significantly impaired growth compared with cells expressing wt CK2α. The number of cells decreased 15% by the 4th d ( Fig 1F ). These results demonstrate that loss of nuclear translocation correlates well with the loss of proliferative activity, which suggest the importance of in vivo phosphorylation of CK2α for enzymatic activity, translocation into the nucleus, and cell proliferation.

(A) Elevation of CK2 activity in the nuclear fraction during cell cycle progression (left). CK2 activity in anti-CK2α immunopreocipitates was measured against the substrate peptide (black), or in the absence of the substrate peptide (gray). Data represent the median, and boxes show interquartile ranges from each (n = 5) of three independent experiments. Differences were statistically analyzed with one-way ANOVA with repeated measures and Tukey’s multiple comparison test. Lower left, protein contents of CK2α by Western blotting. Upper right, the time course of experiments for harvesting cells, and images from flow cytometry using propidium iodide for labeling DNA. Representative images from two independent experiments. Lower right, CK2 protein levels are compared between normal (TIG-7) and human cancer cells (HeLa) in which cell fractionation followed by immunoprecipitation with anti-CK2 antibodies were performed. Representative images are shown from three independent experiments. (B) Anti-CK2α immunoprecipitated proteins from nuclear fractions were separated by 2D-gel electrophoresis, transferred to membranes and probed with anti-CK2α antibodies. Representative results from TIG-7 cells in early G 1 (left) and late G 1 (right) are shown. An arrowhead indicates the position of CK2α. The images shown are representative 2D gels from two independent experiments. (C) In vivo 32 P i -labeling of TIG-7 cells followed by cell fractionation into cytosolic (left) or nuclear fractions (right) and anti-CK2α immunoprecipitation. Representative autoradiographic images of SDS–PAGE gels are shown from two independent experiments. (D) Images of endogenous CK2α protein. Human monolayer-cultured RPE cells, arrested in either G 0 or early G 1 , were stained with anti-CK2α followed by FITC-labeled secondary antibody. Cells were also stained with DAPI to visualize DNA. Scale bar: 20 μm. Representative images are shown from three independent experiments. (E) Decreased nuclear localization of CK2α harboring phosphorylation site mutations. RPE cells expressing WT, phosphorylation site mutants or kinase-dead (kd) mutant CK2α, tagged with FLAG epitope as indicated, were serum-starved, and synchronously grown to early G 1 , except cells in logarithmically growing cells. Nuclear proteins were immunoprecipitated with anti-FLAG antibody and probed with monoclonal anti-FLAG antibody (upper panel). Representative images are shown from three independent experiments. CK2α proteins in total lysates were probed with anti-CK2α antibody (middle panel). CK2 activity toward substrate peptides is compared between recombinant, wt, corresponding phosphorylation-site mutants and kd mutants of CK2α (lower panel). Data represent the median, and boxes show interquartile ranges from each (n = 3) of three independent experiments. Differences were analyzed with one-way ANOVA with repeated measures and Tukey’s multiple comparison test. (F) Decreased cell proliferation in CK2α-depleted clones (CK2-ko) compared with wt cells. (Left) CK2-ko cells expressing FLAG-tagged CK2α-Ser 7 substituted to alanine (S7A), or CK2α wt were split as described, and the number of cells on each triple plate was counted at Day 4, as shown at the right. Data represent the median, and boxes show interquartile ranges from each (n = 5) of five independent experiments. Differences were analyzed with one-way ANOVA with repeated measures and Tukey’s multiple comparison test. (Right) 1 × 10 4 of RPE or CK2-ko cells were split into 12-well culture plates at time zero. The number of cells in each triple plate was counted every 24 h for 6 d after stimulation. Data represent the means ± SDs of three independent experiments. Differences were analyzed with one-way ANOVA with repeated measures and Tukey’s multiple comparison test.

Because functions of nuclear CK2 in cellular processes, such as proliferation in oncogenesis, are largely unknown, we examined subcellular localization of CK2 in relation to cell cycle progression. CK2 activity in the nucleus increased ∼3x as human normal fibroblast cells synchronously progressed through the cell cycle, nearly platea duing 6 h after serum stimulation ( Fig 1A , left), and as generally reported, in HeLa cells, cellular CK2 contents were up-regulated in the nuclear fraction compared with those in the cytosol ( Fig 1A , right). In 2D PAGE, anti-CK2α antibodies reflected protein spots with decreased pI ( Fig 1B ). Metabolic 32 P-labeling of synchronously growing cells confirmed the up-regulation of phosphorylation in anti-CK2α immune-precipitates. Autoradiographic gels of proteins after metabolic 32 P[Pi]-labeling showed significantly higher levels of phosphoproteins associated with CK2α complexes, with much higher levels in the nuclear fraction ( Fig 1C , right) than in the cytosol after growth stimulation ( Fig 1C , left), as was also seen in confocal images of normal epithelial RPE cells ( Fig 1D ).

Discussion

The present study demonstrated activation of nuclear CK2 during cell cycle progression in a manner that is closely associated with its nuclear localization and enhanced phosphorylation levels, both of which are likely essential for cell proliferation. Identification of CK2 complexes to explore the nuclear function of CK2 revealed a group of molecules involved in epigenetic chromatin remodeling and gene expression. CK2–ChIP-seq analysis demonstrated that CK2 is recruited to active genomic regions, proximal to the TSS, and that CK2 exhibited a profile quite similar to that of Pol II-binding sites. Furthermore, as many nucleolar proteins were found among nuclear CK2-associated molecules, we have now shown by both ChIP-seq and ChIP–qPCR analysis that CK2 binds to rDNA gene regions in the nucleolus and is involved in rRNA expression in normal cells during progression of the cell cycle.

Nuclear translocation of CK2 is accompanied by phosphorylation of CK2α. CK2 mutants depleted of individual phosphorylation sites revealed that phosphorylation of CK2α may be involved in translocation of CK2α into the nucleus. This finding and other results involving recombinant proteins further demonstrate the importance of CK2α phosphorylation for its activation, localization into the nucleus, and for cell proliferation. The consensus sequence of these phosphorylation sites searched in NetPhos predicted each upstream kinase with top score: PKCα for S7, MAP2K6 for S194, and CK2 itself for S287. Future studies will clarify which upstream kinase is responsible for phosphorylation in vivo. These results demonstrate, for the first time, the functional importance of phosphorylated CK2α in vivo for cell proliferation.

Classification and comparative estimation of protein abundance in CK2 complexes between early and late G 1 suggest participation of CK2 in dynamic gene activation. A link between CK2 and chromatin remodeling was previously shown by ChIP experiments in which CK2 and transcription factor PC4 associate with the downstream promoter element-dependent IRF-1 promoter for its transcription (Lewis et al, 2005), followed by reports on association of CK2 with active genes in mammalian cells and yeast (Panova et al, 2006; Basnet et al, 2014). Therefore, we sought to delineate genome-wide binding of CK2 to actively transcribed genes with deep-sequencing of cells which synchronously progressed throughout the cell cycle. Higher peak calling of CK2 was observed in late G 1 than in early G 1 , and our ChIP-seq profiles of CK2 during progression of the cell cycle confirmed the reliability of the CK2 distribution profile using independent CK2-ChIP–qPCR experiments. On the other hand, numbers of chromatin-binding sites for epigenetic markers (trimethylated histone H3K4, acetylated H3K27, RNA polymerase II, or RNA polymerase II with phosphorylated Ser 2), were quite similar during progression through the G 1 phase (Accession No GSE226778). As phosphorylation of Pol II at the C-terminus by CK2 has been reported (Trembley et al, 2003), we confirmed the interaction between Pol II and CK2 (Fig 3D). Notably, we found CK2 bound in proximity to active genes at TSSs, including histone genes where transcription levels were elevated during the late G 1 phase. By comparing ChIP-seq data with RNA expression analyses of wt and CK2α-ko cells, recruitment of nuclear CK2 to actively transcribed regions was validated. These results suggest that CK2 may be involved in active gene expression in much the same way as Pol II, by tethering basic transcription factors close to the TSS.

According to our CK2–ChIP-seq and ChIP–qPCR analyses, CK2α serves an important function in histone gene transcription during late G 1 . Also, loci of multiple transcriptional regulators for histone genes (Gokhman et al, 2013), were also enriched in our CK2–ChIP-seq data (Table S5). Most obvious in our proteomic data, appearance of linker histones with high scores in CK2 complexes of late G 1 , H1.2, H1.4, and H1.3, which interact with linker DNA between two nucleosomes (White et al, 2016), implies that those linker histones may tether CK2 to achieve possible down-regulation of chromatin compaction followed by formation of euchromatin at that site. Association of H2A.z and H2A.x with CK2 along with core histones during the G 1 phase suggest that CK2 helps to maintain genomic integrity and stability, because H2A.z and H2A.x have been found in nucleosomes located on both sides of active promoter regions (Olsen et al, 2012; Watanabe et al, 2013). Given that chromatin remodeling enzymes, such as DNA topoisomerase 2 and RNA helicases, which are closely associated with active transcription, displayed the highest scores in early G 1 CK2 complexes, it is likely that CK2 triggers unwinding of nearby chromatin at transcriptionally active sites via energy-consuming activity cooperating with multiple proteins. Overall, our results show that nuclear CK2 complexes are recruited to promoter-proximal regions of histone genes and growth-associated genes after growth factor exposure of quiescent cells. Recently, increasing evidence for direct association of protein kinases with active gene loci was reported: recruitment of protein kinase C-θ to promoters and transcribed regions of cytokine regulatory genes in human T lymphocytes (Sutcliffe et al, 2011), ERK2 to histone genes, cell cycle-, metabolism-, and pluripotency-associated genes in human ES cells (Goke et al, 2013), EGF receptor tyrosine kinase to chromatin-encompassing transcribed genes, including EGR1 in HeLa cells (Mikula et al, 2016), and CDK11 to replication-dependent histone genes in HCT116 cells (Gadjuskova et al, 2020). Although these publications did not address molecular charges because of posttranscriptional modifications by kinases, future studies will clarify mechanistic links that may recruit CK2α to target genomic sites in a locus-specific manner.

We demonstrated that the unphosphorylated form of CK2 is down-regulated in terms of recruitment to and activation of histone gene loci (Fig 4D, lower), and in cell proliferation (Fig 1F). Our data clearly demonstrate for the first time that the phosphorylated form of CK2 may participate in transcriptional activation with enhanced activity after phosphorylation and translocation to the nucleus. Phosphorylation may be essential for nuclear localization and also retention of CK2α. These results strongly suggest that phosphorylation-dependent formation of nuclear CK2 complexes is essential for CK2 recruitment to its target genes, which may be required for cell cycle-induced histone gene transcription. We detected much higher levels of phospho-peptides derived from histone H1.4 in late G 1 CK2 complexes than in early G 1 , where phosphorylated threonine-18 in H1.4 in vivo may be associated with CK2 complexes (Accession No PXD040882). This phosphorylation site was previously reported by high-throughput analysis among upstream kinase(s) contributing to phosphorylation (Bonenfant et al, 2007). Other posttranslational modifications, including citrullination of a single arginine in histone H1, were suggested to contribute to the regulation of pluripotency by displacing H1 from chromatin (Christophorou et al, 2014). The consistently higher phosphorylation of proteins from nuclear fractions than from cytosol (Fig 1C) suggests that phosphorylation is essential for association of nuclear CK2 complexes activating target genes. Our phospho-proteomic analysis revealed numerous novel interactions, thus providing a valuable resource to understand how this kinase signaling pathway affects cellular functions through phosphorylation.

In addition, a number of ribosomal biogenesis components, which are mainly localized in nucleoli, were found in nuclear CK2 complexes, suggesting that CK2 may be involved in rRNA expression in the nucleolus. Association of CK2 with RNA polymerase-Iα, -Ιβ (Lin et al, 2006; Panov et al, 2006; Bierhoff et al, 2008) or -II (Cabrejos et al, 2004) have been reported, and our protein lists showed multiple subunits of Pol I along with those of Pol II (Tables S1 and S2). Mitchell et al demonstrated that CK2 phosphorylated by Akt activated RRN3/TIF-1A, a transcription factor of rDNA, increases rDNA transcription (Nguyen & Mitchell, 2008). rDNA transcription was largely down-regulated in cells depleted of CK2α, demonstrating an essential role of CK2 in ribosome biogenesis by association with TIF-1A and multiple sets of DNA topology modifiers, such as RNA helicases, probably helping to tether RNA pol I to the rDNA promoter (Fig 6). Moreover, phosphorylation of UBF1 by CK2 is reportedly important, in regard to UBF1 recruitment to rDNA loci, and initiation of rRNA transcription (Lin et al, 2006). Because rRNA synthesis is essential for cell proliferation, its aberrant production promotes malignancies. With histochemical analysis of invasive ductal breast cancer specimens, we found that nucleolar localization and accumulation of CK2α was associated with future recurrence (Homma et al, 2021). Results predicting that patients would experience cancer recurrence several years after their primary surgery caught our attention, because CK2 localization in the nucleolus is rarely detected in normal cultured cells or normal tissues using immunohistochemical or biochemical analyses after cell fractionation. Therefore, it is important to examine how CK2α translocates to the nucleolus and whether it contributes to gene expression in that location. When partially purified nuclear fractions from late G 1 cells were immunoprecipitated with anti-CK2α antibody, nucleolar proteins that interact with CK2 were identified by mass spectrometry, including RNA-binding proteins, UTP14A, PARP1, Nucleolin, NOLC1, NPM1, UTP18, TCOF1, UTP11, and RNA helicases, DDX9, DDX18, DDX21, DDX39B, DDX17, SMARCA4, DDX5P, DDX52, some of which were verified by Western blotting (Fig 6C). Our results provide evidence for involvement of CK2 in ribosomal gene expression, suggesting that CK2 remodels chromatin to a transcriptionally active state, and confirming a multifunctional role for CK2 in nuclear and nucleolar locations. By exploring molecular connections of DNA topology modifiers, such as RNA helicases and CK2 regarding their involvement in both RNA pol I- and pol II-dependent transcriptional arms of ribosome biogenesis, this study emphasizes the functional significance of CK2 involving a mechanism linking nucleolar function, ribosomal DNA transcription, and cancer progression.

In conclusion, we propose that CK2 participates in cell proliferation through recruitment to the nuclear genome for histone gene activation, and also to the nucleolus for association with ribosomal genes. These CK2 functions appear to be tightly regulated during the cell cycle, with translocation to the nucleus, activation by posttranslational phosphorylation, and CK2–chromatin interactions mediating the transcriptional response. For example, activation of rDNA at genomic loci in nucleoli may be associated with cell cycle-dependent localization of CK2α. Furthermore, network analysis of this dataset provided a comprehensive overview of protein–protein interactions, probably involving phosphorylation required for gene activation. Therefore, reagents that target protein interactions enabling nuclear changes that direct cell growth might be effective for treatment of cancer. Our data reveal a spatiotemporal role of CK2α as an indispensable molecule for cell proliferation by supporting gene networks and protein synthesis.