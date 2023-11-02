South End Capital Extends 50% Revenue Share Promotion for its Partners

South End Capital's Marketplace Programs

Now until December 31, 2023, approved partners can unlock industry-leading earnings accessing South End Capital's marketplace revenue share promotion.

ST. CLOUD, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South End Capital, the partnership-driven arm of Stearns Bank N.A., is excited to announce the extension of a groundbreaking promotion that is reshaping the earning potential for lending professionals. Now extended until December 31, 2023, South End Capital is providing approved partners with a 50% revenue share across its diverse marketplace programs, encompassing SBA loans, business loans, commercial real estate loans, and more. This extension underscores the company's dedication to fostering collaboration, driving innovation, and delivering unparalleled value.

As part of Stearns Bank N.A., South End Capital consistently demonstrates excellence in commercial and business lending. The extension of the 50% revenue share promotion further solidifies their leadership position.

"Our partners play a pivotal role in our growth, and we aim to recognize their contributions by offering an unparalleled revenue-sharing opportunity. This extension is a tangible manifestation of that belief," states Noah Grayson, President of South End Capital.

The extensive range of marketplace loan programs emphasizes South End Capital's commitment to addressing diverse financing needs. Approved partners can anticipate expert support, dedicated account management, and a seamless partnership experience.

For additional details on the 50% revenue share promotion, including terms and eligibility, please visit this link or contact Bill Schmidt at bill.schmidt@stearnsbank.com.

ABOUT SOUTH END CAPITAL

Founded in 2009 as a nationwide, non-conforming commercial lender, South End Capital became a division of Stearns Bank N.A., a $2.2 billion financial institution, in June of 2021. South End Capital's innovative balance-sheet lending and comprehensive marketplace financing delivers a full spectrum of capital solutions for emerging and expanding businesses. South End Capital’s tech-enabled platform and premier customer support offers equal access to industry-leading conventional and alternative equipment, real estate, and business funding.

Member FDIC | Equal Housing Lender.