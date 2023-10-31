Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa Lauds Passage of Increased Nonprofit Security Grant Funding in House, Calls on Senate to Finish the Job



Harrisburg, PA – October 31, 2023Today, the Pennsylvania House of Representatives passed HB 1772, which increases the total funding for the hugely successful Nonprofit Security Grant Program from $5 million to $10 million. Senator Costa and Representative Dan Frankel championed the creation of the Nonprofit Security Grant Program in the wake of the Tree of Life Massacre in 2018, when a white supremacist murdered eleven Jewish worshippers.

In response, Democratic Leader Jay Costa, releases the following statement:

“I am extremely proud of the nonprofit security program, and I am glad we are expanding it to meet the overwhelming demand from the community,” said Senator Costa. “Along with my colleague Dan Frankel, we have already seen this program deliver critical security upgrades in Allegheny County and across Pennsylvania. It’s up to us to protect our vulnerable communities from bad actors, and offer marginalized people safe spaces to gather, worship, dance, and make friends. I look forward to working with my colleagues in the Senate to get this bill over the finish line and drive out these dollars to keep vulnerable communities safe.”

The most recent round of Nonprofit Security Grant Awardees was announced in April 2023. Applications for the next round of funding closed on October 30, 2023.

Signed into law in 2019, Act 83 directs PCCD to administer grants to nonprofit organizations who principally serve individuals, groups or institutions that are included within a bias motivation category for single bias hate crime incidents as identified by the FBI’s Hate Crime Statistics publication.

Details about how the grant funding is administered is accessible on the PCCD’s website.