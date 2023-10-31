Barrasso: Daniel-Davis has Undermined Energy Security

“This extreme agenda is the reason that the Energy and Natural Resources Committee twice refused to confirm her nomination.”

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), ranking member of the Energy and Natural Resources Committee (ENR), issued the following statement after President Biden designated Laura Daniel-Davis as Acting Deputy Secretary of the Interior.

“Laura Daniel-Davis is doing everything in her power to make American energy more expensive. During her tenure as Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Land and Minerals Management, she has undermined our nation’s energy and mineral security. She has continually blocked access to important minerals and restricted oil and gas leasing on federal lands. She is totally opposed to unleashing American energy,” said Senator Barrasso. “This extreme agenda is the reason that the Energy and Natural Resources Committee twice refused to confirm her nomination. Promoting her to an even more influential position only shows the Biden Administration’s blind devotion to a radical, anti-American energy agenda.”