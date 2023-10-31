Virtual Worlds Museum Launches Indiegogo Crowdfunding Campaign to Inspire Immersive Exploration of Virtual Worlds

Our mission with this digital museum is to enrich the knowledge of ethical practices, technological innovation, accessibility, and community building of virtual worlds for the XR community and beyond.” — Julian Reyes

SAN FRANCISCO , CA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enable future groundbreaking journeys through the history, present, and future of immersive worlds. The Virtual Worlds Museum launches - The WebXR exhibit its Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign in preparation for its anticipated launch in 2024. A digital portal designed to transcend boundaries, this innovative digital museum will find its home across various Metaverse platforms, inviting visitors to delve into the evolution of virtual realms, spanning from the early days of Web experiments, to Web2 platforms, to the cutting-edge decentralized potential of Web3 blockchain-based environments and limitless horizons of WebXR.

The Virtual Worlds Museum redefines immersive exploration by offering interactive experiences that grant visitors information to explore virtual worlds. The digital museum is also set to feature captivating exhibits to highlight the latest advancements in Metaverse interoperability and to encourage portal crawls and world hops.

Beyond its core exhibits, the Virtual Worlds Museum will offer a rich array of virtual world related knowledge, educational resources, community events, and interactive experiences. This pioneering event platform will also offer Metaverse book launches, feature partners’ activations, and track interoperability efforts. The museum's vision is rooted in inclusivity and warmly welcomes individuals from all backgrounds, regardless of their familiarity with virtual worlds or virtual reality. Most exhibits will be accessible through web browser, hand-held devices, and VR.

"We're thrilled to introduce the Virtual Worlds Museum and extend our passion for immersive worlds to a global audience," expressed Julian Reyes, the Founder and Director of the digital museum. "We firmly believe that virtual worlds possess the potential to redefine the ways we learn, work, and play. This XR community museum serves as a unique space where people can explore the intricate history of virtual worlds, stay abreast of the latest innovations, ethics efforts, and connect with like-minded enthusiasts."

The Virtual Worlds Museum is presently in development, and launched its Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign on October 31th. The varied crowdfunding tiers include: Metaverse books, XR webinars, VR experiences, guided and private museum tours, and the ability to launch events in the digital museum. Notable partners include: Virtual World Society, Augmented World Expo (AWE XR), TRIPP Inc, BitBasel, Bit Space Development (BSD), 3lb Games, TribeXR, D&B Emerging Tech, Wagner James Au (author), XR Guild, Metaverse Workshop, among others.

How to Be a Part of the Virtual Worlds Museum Crowdfunding Campaign

The Virtual Worlds Museum is a community-driven endeavor, and is actively seeking passionate individuals to join the campaign. There are various avenues through which supporters can contribute, including:

Media Partnership for cross-promotion.

Build Partnership for co-production of bespoke exhibits.

Assisting in the development by campaign donations.

Volunteering expertise.

Learn more about campaign rewards which include VR experiences, Metaverse books, and workshops on the Indiegogo crowdfunder: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/virtual-worlds-museum-webxr-exhibit#/

To become a partner or sponsor, contact Natacha@virtualworlds.museum

ABOUT VIRTUAL WORLDS MUSEUM:

The Virtual Worlds Museum is poised to become the foremost hub for immersive exploration, offering a pioneering journey through the evolution of virtual worlds. As a beacon of inclusivity and knowledge, it is set to redefine how we perceive and experience the future Metaverse. Join us on our quest to connect, educate, and inspire. https://www.virtualworlds.museum/

