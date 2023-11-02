Gran Opening of the Liberation Pavilion at The National WWII Museum

The Bugler Sounds His Horn

New Section of WWII Museum opens in New Orleans

The memory and the meaning of the war is where the future is.” — -Nick Mueller former CEO of WWII Museum

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grand Opening of the Liberation Pavilion at The National WWII Museum

History is about to be made yet again in the heart of The Big Easy as The National WWII Museum officially opens the doors of its brand-new Liberation Pavilion on Friday, November 3, 2023, at 12:00 PM. As the marketing director for the Historic Mardi Gras Inn, I am thrilled to announce and celebrate this momentous occasion in our city’s history.

The Liberation Pavilion, a staggering $47 million project, represents a monumental achievement in historical preservation and storytelling. This latest addition to the museum expands upon its commitment to telling the comprehensive story of the American experience in World War II, providing visitors with a deeper understanding of the war’s impact on the world, the nation, and the individuals who served.

Our city is home to one of the four largest WWII museums in the world, and the Liberation Pavilion is a testament to New Orleans’ dedication to preserving and honoring our history. Through immersive exhibits, personal accounts, and innovative displays, the pavilion invites visitors to explore the journey toward victory and the complex process of liberation and reconciliation that followed the war.

The museum's projects next on the agenda include significant upgrades to the original D-Day exhibit. Updates include a new inter-active oral history theater and expansion of our educational out reach programs. Also, there will be an emphasis on scaling up the digital production.

At the Historic Mardi Gras Inn, located in the famous French Quarter, we are proud to provide our guests with the perfect location to experience all that New Orleans has to offer. Our hotel, steeped in history and charm, offers clean, affordable accommodations, and a staff that exudes the warmth and welcoming spirit of our city.

As we celebrate the grand opening of the Liberation Pavilion, we invite visitors and locals alike to take a step back in time and immerse themselves in the stories and sacrifices of the Greatest Generation. The National WWII Museum continues to play a vital role in preserving our nation’s history, and the Liberation Pavilion is a shining example of their commitment to education, remembrance, and honor.

Join us at the Historic Mardi Gras Inn for an unparalleled stay in The Big Easy, and take advantage of our prime location to explore the National WWII Museum and the brand-new Liberation Pavilion. Together, let’s honor our past, learn from it, and leave inspired by the strength and resilience of those who came before us.

CONTACT:

Karen Brem

Marketing Director

Historic Mardi Gras Inn

(504)949-5815

historicmardigrasinn.com

11/02/2023