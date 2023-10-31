"Glamour and excellence converge at the 11th Annual Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards Gala Ceremony"
Star studded gala ceremony featuring leaders of the hospitality and lifestyle sectors from 16 different countriesLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Glamour and excellence converge at the 11th Annual Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards Gala Ceremony"
The Wyndham Grand Mirabello Bay in Crete, Greece, played host to a night of elegance and grandeur on October 28th, 2023, as the 11th Anniversary of the Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards unfolded. This prestigious event, presented by Business Influencer Lisa Sophie Thoma, brought together the world's finest in luxury hospitality and lifestyle, honouring over 50 remarkable winners from more than 16 countries.
Notably, this year marked a historic moment for the Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards as they, for the first time, issued the award for "Best New Luxury Casino Resort - World," and the distinguished title went to the City of Dreams Mediterranean. This recognition highlighted the extraordinary caliber of this establishment, setting a new standard for luxury casino resorts worldwide.
Ms. Dupe Olusola, CEO of Transcorp Hotels Plc, was rightfully celebrated as she was presented with the coveted "Seven Stars CEO of the Year" award. Furthermore, the Transcorp Hilton Abuja received dual accolades, earning both the "Best Luxury Hotel Nigeria" and "Best Luxury Business Hotel - Africa" awards.
The host venue, Wyndham Grand Crete Mirabello Bay, shone brightly throughout the evening, clinching three prestigious awards, including "Best Luxury Beach Resort - Greece" and "Best Luxury Wedding Resort."
The Gala Ceremony was a night to remember, with guests treated to a glamorous Cocktail Reception and an exquisite gala dinner, punctuated by captivating entertainment and the much-anticipated award presentations. The evening's musical enchantment was provided by Ukrainian soprano sensation, Arina Domski, whose performance added a dramatic layer and allure to the festivities.
Eponé Cosmetics emerged as the winner of “Best Holistic Spa Brand” and all winners present at the event were treated to a luxury gift bag filled with luxurious Epone products.
The Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards have consistently celebrated the pinnacle of excellence in the global luxury hospitality industry for over a decade. With its rigorous evaluation process, these awards recognize and honour properties and individuals that consistently deliver exceptional experiences to their guests.
Mr. Khalil El-Mouelhy, Chairman, President, and Founder of the Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards, expressed his gratitude, stating, "I wish to thank all our winners for making this star-studded evening even more special. The hospitality industry has bounced back, and we were delighted to be able to celebrate our winners' success and exceptional achievements at the Wyndham Grand Crete Mirabello Bay."
The 11th Anniversary of the Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards was a night of glamour and recognition, underscoring the importance of excellence in the luxury hospitality and lifestyle sector. Congratulations to all the deserving winners who continue to raise the bar for the industry.
For more information contact info@sevenstaraward.com
Social hashtags: #sevenstaraward #sslhla #signumvirtutis
Website www.sevenstaraward.com
Nicola El-Mouelhy
Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards
+44 7949 779646
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok