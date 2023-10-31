UND School of Law honors retired Chief Justice Gerald VandeWalle with courtroom rededication

Just a little over two years from the original dedication of the courtroom to former Chief Justice VandeWalle, a 1958 graduate of the School of Law, numerous officials gathered to celebrate the reopening of the remodeled space.

The remodeled courtroom.

Governor Doug Burgum addresses attendees.

Sitting to the right of Governor Doug Burgum, former Chief Justice VandeWalle, seated with the microphone, addresses attendees.

Former Chief Justice Gerald VandeWalle cuts the ribbon to offically dedicate the courtroom.

Left to Right: N.D. Supreme Court Justice Lisa Fair McEvers, U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor, UND School of Law Dean Brian Pappas, former Chief Justice Gerald VandeWalle, Governor Doug Burgum, Attorney General Drew Wrigley, and UND President Andrew Armacost.