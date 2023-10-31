Commissioner Announces Appointment of Maine Securities Administrator

MAINE, October 31 - Back to current news.

October 31, 2023

Professional and Financial Regulation

Jesse Devine appointed as Administrator of the Maine Office of Securities

AUGUSTA -Department of Professional and Financial Regulation Commissioner Anne Head today announced the appointment of Jesse Devine as Administrator of the Maine Office of Securities. The Office is responsible for protecting Maine investors through fair and balanced regulation of the securities industry and effective enforcement of any violations of Maine's securities laws and rules.

"Jesse brings extensive experience in investor protection including expertise in oversight of virtual assets. I am confident that he will bring all his knowledge and expertise to bear in leading an agency dedicated to helping Mainers make wise and safe investments decisions while protecting them from unscrupulous individuals seeking to separate them from their assets," said Commissioner Head.

A seasoned litigator, Devine has served for more than a decade as an Assistant Attorney General in the Investor Protection Bureau of the New York State Office of the Attorney General. During that time, he investigated and litigated complex financial and securities fraud cases resulting in the recovery of hundreds of millions of dollars for investors and the State of New York. Devines recent work has focused on multijurisdictional actions, including cases involving cryptocurrency platforms that defrauded investors.

Prior to joining the New York Attorney Generals Office, Devine was an associate with Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler where his practice focused on commercial litigation, internal investigations, and responding to regulatory inquiries, including matters representing investment funds and securities firms.

Devine has a bachelors degree from Wesleyan University and a JD from New York University School of Law.

No stranger to the State of Maine, Devine is looking forward to carrying on the work of the agency. After decades of visiting Maine each summer, I am excited for the opportunity to help serve the people of this state on a more permanent basis, Devine said. I am eager to join the dedicated team at the Maine Office of Securities and get to work.

Devine assumed the role of Securities Administrator in September to complete the remainder of the four-year term of former Administrator Judith Shaw. Shaw retired in July 2022 but returned to serve as Acting Administrator while a search for her replacement was underway.

#