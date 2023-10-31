BREAST CANCER SURVIVOR & TV HOST, BERSHAN SHAW HONORED WITH THE JOSEPH BIDEN PRESIDENTIAL LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bershan Shaw, two time Stage Four breast cancer survivor was one of the key people awarded thIs week with the Joseph R. Biden Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award for Outstanding Contributions to Breast Cancer Awareness and Mental Health Advocacy.
This esteemed Honor was given to a select group on Saturday, October 28th, 2023 in Washington, D.C. Shaw’s remarkable journey and dedication to these causes have not gone unnoticed. Her extraordinary efforts have not only raised awareness but have also provided essential support to those in need. Through her tireless volunteerism, she has inspired countless others to join the fight against breast cancer and to help fight the negative stigmatization of mental health issues.
On World Mental Health Day, October 10, 2023, Bershan launched the URAWARRIOR mental wellness app. Therapists Dr. Kevin Washington and Dr. Rod Wellington are co-directors of Clinical and Behavioral Health for URAWARRIOR. The app provides a safe outlet to share, support, and inspire one another. With special groups addressing depression, grief, stress, High School and College stressors, LGBTQ+, substance abuse, and more. There are professional virtual coaches to expertly guide people to get “motivation” to become their best selves. The community is a modern approach for connecting and communicating with one another. URAWARRIOR app is one of the first of its kind in this specific area for the younger audience.
Bershan Shaw expressed her gratitude for this prestigious recognition, stating, “Receiving the Joe Biden Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award is an incredible honor, but the real reward is knowing that we are making a difference in the lives of people battling breast cancer and mental health issues. This award is not for me alone; it’s for all the individuals who have joined me in this fight.”
URAWARRIOR is available in the Apple Store or via Google Play.
IG: @BershanShaw
X: @BershanShaw
For media inquiries, interview requests, or further information about Bershan Shaw and her work, please contact:
reneekellypr@gmail.com
Renee Kelly
