The Waldorf Center Opens New Office in Vancouver

Portland-Based Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. Kathleen Waldorf and her Team Have Unveiled a New Med Spa Practice for Non-Surgical Services

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As of Aug. 1, The Waldorf Center for Plastic Surgery in Portland, Oregon, has opened a new additional location in Vancouver, Washington, focused entirely on med spa treatments. A complete range of non-surgical aesthetic treatments are available at the new office, including injectable wrinkle relaxers and facial fillers, skin resurfacing, skin rejuvenation treatments, fat reduction, and other skincare procedures. The office is located close to the Columbia River at 1405 Southeast 164th Avenue, Suite 100, Vancouver, WA, 98683.



Non-surgical cosmetic procedures have grown increasingly popular as online meetings and social media have continued to become more prevalent. These procedures are often quicker, simpler, and more convenient than cosmetic surgery while offering natural-looking results.

Services being offered at the Vancouver office include:

BOTOX ® : An injectable containing botulinum toxin type A that relaxes the facial muscles that cause expression wrinkles, such as forehead lines, frown lines, and crow’s feet.

: An injectable containing botulinum toxin type A that relaxes the facial muscles that cause expression wrinkles, such as forehead lines, frown lines, and crow’s feet. CoolSculpting ® for fat reduction: A treatment that involves using cold temperatures to cause fat cells on problem areas to be destroyed and then flushed out of the body for leaner contours.

for fat reduction: A treatment that involves using cold temperatures to cause fat cells on problem areas to be destroyed and then flushed out of the body for leaner contours. Laser and light treatments: Laser treatments and light treatments such as intense pulsed light (IPL) can address many types of damage and skin imperfections.

HydraFacial: This device cleanses, extracts, and hydrates the skin with advanced techniques.

Dermaplaning: A specialized technique removes dirt and vellus hair.

Dermal Fillers: These injectable gels add volume to minimize wrinkles or refine facial contours.

Microneedling: Tiny, sterile needles create small wounds that promote collagen production.

Chemical Peels: A chemical solution is applied to remove dead skin cells while encouraging the growth of new cells for brighter, more flawless skin.

Skincare Treatments: Classic facials and HYDROJELLY ™ masks provide deep cleansing and exfoliation.

masks provide deep cleansing and exfoliation. KYBELLA ® : This injectable treatment reduces resistant fat below the chin for a more defined, slimmer jawline.

: This injectable treatment reduces resistant fat below the chin for a more defined, slimmer jawline. Permanent cosmetics: Permanent makeup or permanent cosmetics include tattoos for the brows, lips, and eye area to re-create the look of makeup with semipermanent results.



In addition to these non-surgical options, The Waldorf Center for Plastic Surgery also provides a full range of surgical cosmetic procedures—including breast surgery, body surgery, facial surgery, and reconstructive surgery—at its Portland flagship office.

For more advice on non-surgical treatments or plastic surgery, contact The Waldorf Center. Call 503-646-0101 or fill out a contact form online to request a consultation.