The United States donates educational resources to Grenadian students

On October 25 and 26, in honor of Grenada’s Month of the Child, Ambassador Linda Taglialatela and the U.S. Embassy team in Grenada distributed educational resources to students across the island. The students of the Grenada School for Special Education received essential school supplies, while the children at Queen Elizabeth’s Home were presented with gift bags, and Grenada Junior Academy benefitted from a generous furniture donation.

Ambassador Taglialatela shared that, “The United States is honored to continue to contribute towards the educational journey of every child in Grenada and looks forward to working with the Government and people of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique to create avenues for educational development and growth.”

Last month the United States, through Mission Continuing Promise, donated bookshelves, books from local authors, sports equipment, band masterclasses and carried out classroom revitalization to schools in Grenada.

United States Embassy Grenada