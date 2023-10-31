October 31, 2023 - Attorney General's Office Opens Investigation Into American Muslims for Palestine Nonprofit

Commonwealth of Virginia

Office of the Attorney General Jason S. Miyares

Attorney General 202 North 9th Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

804-786-2071

FAX 804-786-1991

Virginia Relay Service

800-828-1120 For media inquiries only, contact:

Victoria LaCivita

(804) 588-2021

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Attorney General's Office Opens Investigation Into American Muslims for Palestine Nonprofit

RICHMOND, VA – Attorney General Jason Miyares today announced that the Office of the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section has opened an investigation into AJP Educational Foundation, Inc., also known as American Muslims for Palestine, for potential violations of Virginia’s charitable solicitation laws.

The Attorney General’s Office has reason to believe that the organization may be soliciting contributions in the Commonwealth without first having registered with the Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Agriculture. In addition, the Attorney General will investigate allegations that the organization may have used funds raised for impermissible purposes under state law, including benefitting or providing support to terrorist organizations.

The AJP Educational Foundation Inc. is a public nonprofit with its headquarters located in Falls Church, Virginia. Under Virginia law, the Office of the Attorney General has the jurisdiction to investigate possible violations of the state's charitable solicitation law.

###