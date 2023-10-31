Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,763 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,125 in the last 365 days.

October 31, 2023 - Attorney General's Office Opens Investigation Into American Muslims for Palestine Nonprofit

Image of the Virginia AG Seal

Commonwealth of Virginia
Office of the Attorney General

Jason S. Miyares
Attorney General

 

202 North 9th Street
Richmond, Virginia 23219
804-786-2071
FAX 804-786-1991
Virginia Relay Service
800-828-1120

For media inquiries only, contact:  
Victoria LaCivita
(804) 588-2021 
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Attorney General's Office Opens Investigation Into American Muslims for Palestine Nonprofit

RICHMOND, VA – Attorney General Jason Miyares today announced that the Office of the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section has opened an investigation into AJP Educational Foundation, Inc., also known as American Muslims for Palestine, for potential violations of Virginia’s charitable solicitation laws.

The Attorney General’s Office has reason to believe that the organization may be soliciting contributions in the Commonwealth without first having registered with the Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Agriculture. In addition, the Attorney General will investigate allegations that the organization may have used funds raised for impermissible purposes under state law, including benefitting or providing support to terrorist organizations.

The AJP Educational Foundation Inc. is a public nonprofit with its headquarters located in Falls Church, Virginia. Under Virginia law, the Office of the Attorney General has the jurisdiction to investigate possible violations of the state's charitable solicitation law. 

###

You just read:

October 31, 2023 - Attorney General's Office Opens Investigation Into American Muslims for Palestine Nonprofit

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more