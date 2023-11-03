BoomFi Secures Registration as a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) in Poland
BoomFi is committed to bridging the gap between traditional finance and digital currencies.”LONDON, UK, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marking a significant development for crypto payments, BoomFi is excited to announce its official registration as a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) in Poland.
This progressive designation, conferred by the Chamber of Tax Administration in Katowice, authorizes BoomFi to facilitate exchange between virtual currencies and fiat currencies, which is crucial for further expansion of their innovative crypto payment solutions.
Set against the backdrop of Poland’s progressive cryptocurrency regulatory environment and burgeoning tech industry, this development marks a significant leap forward for forward- thinking businesses on integrating digital currencies into their operations.
"Choosing Poland was a strategic decision aligned with our innovative spirit," said Jack Tang, CEO of BoomFi. "The country's progressive approach to digital assets and its thriving tech ecosystem make it the perfect breeding ground for fostering our advanced solutions. As pioneers in crypto payments, being a registered VASP in Poland helps us to provide EU businesses with unparalleled access to exchange between virtual currencies and fiat currencies".
Collaborating closely with its legal advisors, LegalBison, BoomFi ensured a smooth registration process. Aaron Glauberman, a partner at LegalBison, played an instrumental role in this milestone achievement.
"We were thrilled to advise BoomFi on acquiring their VASP registration," remarked Glauberman. "BoomFi represents an exciting development in the crypto space, adding real- world utility that strengthens the case for digital currencies in mainstream payments. Securing VASP registration is a testament to their commitment to operate within a framework that ensures regulatory oversight, fostering a safer and more cohesive environment for digital asset integration globally."
BoomFi's suite of solutions is designed for businesses ready to embrace the future of finance. The company specializes in simplifying the acceptance of crypto payments, ensuring smooth acceptance of crypto payments, enabling recurring crypto payments, on and off-ramps for digital currencies, and executing payouts with efficiency that traditional banking cannot match. This comprehensive service enhancement is a game-changer for enterprises looking to leverage the benefits of digital assets while adhering to regulatory standards.
"BoomFi is committed to bridging the gap between traditional finance and digital currencies. Our platform ensures businesses step into the digital currency space with confidence, backed by our robust, secure, and user-centric solutions," added Tang.
By reinforcing its compliance with regulatory standards, BoomFi consolidates its standing as a beacon of innovation and reliability, poised to support businesses navigating the new frontiers of digital payments.
"The licensing access in Poland offers BoomFi a unique strategic access to the European market to build on the country's forward-thinking regulatory environment," Tobias Bauer, Partner at Blockchain Founders Fund
For further details about BoomFi's crypto payment solutions or its recent VASP registration, please visit www.boomfi.xyz or use the contact information below.
For more information about this partnership or to schedule an interview, please contact:
