Spirion Enhanced Analytics Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers gain access to Spirion’s Enhanced Analytics (SEA) to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of AzureTAMPA, FL, USA, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spirion today announced the availability of Spirion Enhanced Analytics for the Spirion Sensitive Data Platform (SDP) in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Microsoft Azure . Spirion customers can now take advantage of the scalability, high availability, and security of Azure, with streamlined deployment and management.
Spirion enables organizations to gain visibility into their sensitive data footprint and reduce risk exposure. Spirion SDP discovers and classifies sensitive data with exceptional accuracy wherever it resides in the IT environment. Spirion Enhanced Analytics (SEA) delivers a modern data warehouse hosted on Azure to analyze millions of records, delivering enterprise-grade data model capabilities from an organization's analytics platform of choice, including Microsoft Power BI, Tableau, and Splunk. Data processing takes place in SEA data warehouses, enabling users to perform complex, data-intensive analyses in seconds.
“Spirion is delighted to extend our relationship with Microsoft with the new Spirion Enhanced Analytics solution, stated Spirion Field CTO Rob Server. “For enterprises using Microsoft Purview Information Protection, Spirion reduces risk exposure and strengthens compliance through enhanced discovery, classification, and remediation of sensitive information found enterprise-wide, both inside and outside of Microsoft environments.”
Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. said, “We’re pleased to welcome Spirion Enhanced Analytics to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure.”
The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.
About Spirion
Spirion has relentlessly solved real data protection problems since 2006 with accurate, contextual discovery of structured and unstructured data; purposeful classification; automated real-time risk remediation; and powerful analytics and dashboards to give organizations greater visibility into their most at-risk data and assets. Spirion’s Privacy-Grade™ data protection software enables organizations to reduce risk exposure, gain visibility into their data footprint, improve business efficiencies and decision-making while facilitating compliance with data protection laws and regulations.
Spirion is a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). MISA is an ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security service providers that have integrated their solutions with Microsoft to better defend against a world of increasing threats.
The integration of the Spirion platform with Microsoft Information Protection (MIP) provides enterprises with end-to-end, multi-platform data security and privacy protection. Spirion’s integration is available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.
