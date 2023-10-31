ComplyKEY Announce Strategic Partnerships with Smartbox.ai & Evolve North to Revolutionize Data Management & Protection
The collaboration with Smartbox.ai and Evolve North underscores ComplyKEY's commitment to delivering unparalleled data security and compliance software.
We have partnered with Evolve North and Smartbox.ai because they provide best-in-class services that align with our ethos of providing excellent compliance software customized to our clients' needs”WATERFORD, IRELAND, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ComplyKEY the award-winning provider of comprehensive compliance and data protection solutions, is thrilled to announce two strategic partnerships that will enhance and streamline compliance and data management for organizations worldwide. The collaboration with Smartbox.ai and Evolve North underscores ComplyKEY's commitment to delivering unparalleled data security and compliance software.
— Chris Bryan
Smartbox.ai, the 2023 AI Company of the Year, will power the Redaction module of ComplyKEY, offering cutting-edge capabilities in data processing and protection. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to delivering seamless and cost-effective solutions that eliminate the need for organizations to invest in and manage multiple systems to address common data protection challenges. With the integration of Smartbox.ai's technology, ComplyKEY will be a one-stop solution for managing regulatory requests and post-cyber incident risks.
Darren Spence, Chief Revenue Officer of Smartbox.ai, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, saying, ‘We're very excited to be forging a long-term strategic partnership with ComplyKEY. Our partnership is based on common values centred around providing organizations with an unrivalled data management and protection experience. Our technology-integration plans will mean that no longer will organizations need to invest in and maintain multi-systems to solve common problems, such as the processing of data subject access requests and post-cyber incident risk analysis, as ComplyKEY will do it all.
In addition to Smartbox.ai, ComplyKEY has also joined forces with Evolve North, a leading provider of consultancy and training services focused on data protection. Evolve North specializes in helping organizations comply with data protection legislation and manage ongoing risks to personal information. Their expertise extends to creating and implementing improvement plans, reviewing, and developing policies and procedures, maintaining records of processing, and delivering comprehensive training and awareness programs. Under the GDPR, organizations must have a Data Protection Officer (DPO) in specific circumstances, or they must ensure compliance with data protection laws and ongoing risk management. Evolve North offers tailored support, either by assisting existing DPOs or responsible leads or by directly providing DPO services to ensure that organizations meet their legal obligations.
Mark Dennis, Managing Director, Evolve North believes that ‘The ComplyKEY/Evolve North partnership is a significant step forward for both organizations, working in partnership allows both organizations to provide a broader set of skills, services, and solutions that will provide our clients with additional support and more importantly assist them in reducing and managing risk to data. The alignment of ComplyKEY’s technology with Evolve North's regulatory knowledge and skills provides clients with both technical and procedural controls that are mutually supportive. This combined approach integrates these skills, services, and solutions into a highly robust overarching approach to data protection. Mark Dennis, Managing Director, Evolve North
Chris Bryan, Global Sales Director of ComplyKEY, highlighted the significance of these partnerships, saying, ‘We have chosen to partner with Evolve North and Smartbox.ai because we believe that they provide best-in-class services, which align with our ethos of providing excellent compliance software that is customized to our clients' needs.’
ComplyKEY is committed to delivering comprehensive data protection solutions, and these strategic partnerships with Smartbox.ai and Evolve North represent a significant step towards achieving this goal. These collaborations will enable organizations to manage data more efficiently, maintain compliance with data protection laws, and mitigate risks to personal information.
About ComplyKEY: ComplyKEY is an award-winning provider of compliance and data protection solutions that help organizations ensure the security and integrity of their data while maintaining legal compliance. ComplyKEY offers a comprehensive suite of tools and services to address data protection challenges efficiently and cost-effectively.
About Smartbox.ai: Smartbox.ai is a cutting-edge technology company dedicated to delivering innovative solutions for data processing and protection. Their advanced technology powers the Redaction module of ComplyKEY, offering state-of-the-art capabilities in data management and protection.
About Evolve North: Evolve North is a renowned consultancy and training services provider specializing in data protection and information governance & IT Security. Their expert team assists organizations in navigating the complexities of data protection laws, ensuring ongoing compliance and risk management.
Deirdre Roberts
ComplyKEY
+353 87 263 3011
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube