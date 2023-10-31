Solve.Care Appoints BNR Capital as Referral Agent for Puerto Rico to Improve Healthcare Services Accessibility in Region
EINPresswire.com/ -- Solve.Care, a leading global healthcare technology company revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain solutions announced a strategic partnership with BNR Capital LLC in Puerto Rico. This collaboration introduces the latest blockchain healthcare solutions for the benefit of the region.
BNR Capital LLC is headed by Braulio Nieves Roman, who has extensive experience within the business sectors of Puerto Rico including the healthcare industry, will play a crucial role in introducing the latest innovative solutions in the areas of public health initiatives, third-party payer programs, and collaborative projects for the healthcare industry.
The decentralized Care.Platform is powered by Solve.Care’s blockchain technology. It is designed to revolutionize healthcare administration and coordination, streamline processes, and enhance accessibility for patients, providers, insurers, and government entities. Utilized by companies such as global pharma giant, Boehringer Ingelheim and healthcare institutions like Arizona Care Network, Care.Platform has been proven in the market.
All transactions and payments on Care.Platform are powered by the SOLVE Token, the company’s native digital token. This partnership with BNR Capital facilitates widespread access to next-generation digital healthcare networks for the people of Puerto Rico who reside in a dynamic and crypto-friendly environment.
"We are excited to welcome BNR Capital to our growing network of partners," said Ahmed Abdulrehman, partnership manager at Solve.Care. "With Braulio Nieves at the helm, his expertise and reputation in the Puerto Rican business landscape will undoubtedly bolster our efforts to provide innovative healthcare solutions that will serve the needs of the local community, at a fraction of the cost compared to traditional healthcare solutions."
BNR Capital, CEO Braulio Nieves expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "I am honored to be part of this groundbreaking partnership with Solve.Care. Puerto Rico's healthcare landscape is ready for transformation, and I am confident that together, we can usher in a new era of efficiency, transparency, and patient-centric care."
Interested parties wanting to know more about how the blockchain powered Care.Platform can serve their healthcare service needs, can contact BNR Capital at bnrcapitalpr@gmail.com.
About Solve.Care:
Solve.Care is the creator of a healthcare relationship management platform that uses blockchain to redefine care coordination, improve access to care, reduce benefit administration costs, streamline payments, and help reduce fraud and waste in healthcare around the world. Care.Platform allows for the quick and cost-effective creation and deployment of decentralized digital health networks called Care.Networks, for patient-centric care based on medical conditions, economic and social needs, and other tailored eligibility criteria, creating an entire healthcare ecosystem. It is also the first company in the world to successfully deploy digital currency and blockchain technology for value-based healthcare payments. Solve.Care is a multiple award-winning company, receiving accolades such as: ‘Most Innovative Healthtech Firm’ award in the Global Brand Awards 2023, ‘Best Connected Health Platform’ at the 2023 MedTech Breakthrough Awards, 'Enterprise Transformation Award' at the 2022 Web3 and Blockchain Transformation Awards, 'Corporate Wellness Software of the Year' at the 2022 Innovatech Awards, BRI's 'Industry Solution of the Year 2020', SSOW Impact Award's 'Technology of the Year 2020', and many more. For more information, please visit https://solve.care
About BNR Capital:
BNR Capital LLC is a leading consulting business specialized in providing financial services, including financial and investment planning, tax planning and retirement plans. We also offer a comprehensive range of consulting services, including strategic business planning, operational efficiency optimization, financial management, in-depth market research and competitive analysis, marketing, and cutting-edge technology integration for productivity. With a team of seasoned partners, we bring industry knowledge and hands-on experience to every project, providing tailored solutions that yield practical and actionable results. Committed to building long-term partnerships, we stand by your side in supporting your business's enduring success."
