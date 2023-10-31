Cameco Reports 2023 Third Quarter Results

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, October 31, 2023

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) today reported its consolidated financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

“Our third quarter financial performance continues to demonstrate the benefits of our strategic decisions and the significant, positive momentum we are experiencing in the nuclear energy industry. We have again increased our consolidated revenue outlook for 2023, which is driven by higher average realized prices as a result of substantial uranium spot price improvements. Gross profits have also improved as our uranium average unit cost of sales decreased from last year as we continue the transition back to our tier-one production cost structure,” said Tim Gitzel, Cameco’s president and CEO.

“I am pleased to announce that effective November 1, Dominic Kieran is joining Cameco’s executive group as Global Managing Director of our subsidiary in the United Kingdom. Dominic brings extensive international executive experience in the nuclear fuel, chemical and broader technology industries, which will enhance the skillset of our strong and experienced leadership group. His wide-ranging expertise will help facilitate Cameco’s growth across the nuclear value chain.

“The world’s desire for clean, secure and low-cost energy is creating a foundation of support for nuclear energy from across the public and political spectrum. This increase in support, coupled with the geopolitical uncertainty brought on by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a coup in Niger, has intensified supply concerns as future uranium supply and downstream processing is needed to balance the market. In the short term, supply chain issues and inflation risks are causing production challenges for current operators. Compared to previous price cycles, the market does not have the inventory or secondary supplies to absorb market shocks.

“We are seeing durable, full-cycle demand growth across the nuclear energy industry. These factors lead us to believe that we are experiencing the industry’s best ever market fundamentals. These dynamics have also led the World Nuclear Association (WNA) to increase its demand forecast in their latest Nuclear Fuel Report to an average annual growth rate of 3.6%, compared to 2.6% in the 2021 report. Furthermore, the WNA has issued a call to action to triple nuclear capacity by 2050 to help the global drive to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions.

“Our customers understand that we are a proven, reliable supplier operating across the nuclear fuel cycle and recognize our deep understanding of how nuclear fuel markets work. The important role we play in our industry is also being recognized on the international stage. In September, I had the honour of meeting Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Trudeau in Toronto where the President thanked us for helping Ukraine in its efforts to regain energy independence and we renewed Cameco’s commitment to working with them. In October, reinforcing our commitment to Energoatom, I joined a Cameco delegation to visit our partners at their head offices in Ukraine.

“Also in September, Cameco was invited to participate in the OECD’s inaugural Roadmaps to New Nuclear conference. This conference of government and industry leaders met with the intention of building leadership and cooperation in nuclear energy. In November, we are participating in the International Atomic Energy Agency's Standing Advisory Group on Nuclear Energy to advise the agency's long-term nuclear power and nuclear fuel cycle activities. These are proud moments for us at Cameco that highlight the impact that our work is having around the world.

“We are a responsible, commercial supplier with a strong balance sheet, long-lived, tier-one assets, and a proven operating track record, and are returning to our tier-one cost structure. We are invested across the nuclear fuel cycle and continue to work toward closing the Westinghouse acquisition with our partner Brookfield and its publicly listed affiliate Brookfield Renewable Partners and its institutional partners by the end of this year, at which time we look forward to being able to discuss the exciting prospects we see for that business. We will continue to do what we said we would do, executing on our strategy, and, consistent with our values, we will do so in a manner we believe will make our business sustainable over the long-term.”

Q3 net earnings of $148 million; adjusted net earnings of $137 million: Results reflect normal quarterly variations in contract deliveries. Gross profit improved due to lower unit costs in our uranium segment and a higher average realized price as our market-related contracts benefitted from increases in the uranium spot price relative to a year ago. We had unrealized foreign exchange gains of $54 million on our US dollar cash balances in the quarter. We must treat our foreign currency cash balances as though they are converted to Canadian dollars at the exchange rate at the end of the quarter. The unrealized gains in the quarter were primarily due to higher-than-normal US dollar cash balances, being held for the pending acquisition of Westinghouse, and a weakened Canadian dollar relative to at the end of the second quarter. We do not adjust net earnings for these gains. Adjusted net earnings is a non-IFRS measure, see page 4.

