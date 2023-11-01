Frederick Delk Advocates for a Black American Political Party & Attain Political Control Over a Region of States

"Black Paper: Black American Homeland" by Frederick Delk is now available on Amazon.com and Ingramspark for $24.99. ISBN: 9798988183907 LCCN: 2023909818 Black American Homeland Flag Map Delkism or Regionalism: The USA to Transform into This Vision by 2050

Author Frederick Delk Advocates for Black Americans to Establish Their Own Political Party & Attain Super Majority and Political Control over a Region of States

The objective of a Political Party is to Control the Institutions, Political and Government systems of the State, and more States a Political Party controls, the more power it has on the Federal level” — Frederick A. Delk

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frederick Delk, the author of "Black Paper: Black American Homeland," is making a compelling case for Black Americans to create their own Political Party and work towards achieving Super Majority Population and Political Control in a specific Region of States. Frederick Delk contends that neither the Democratic nor Republican Party genuinely represent the best interests of Black Americans. He believes that the primary aim of a Political Party is to secure control over as many States as possible. The Democratic Party, despite Black Americans' overwhelming support, has taken little action to assist in the organization, promotion, or strategic efforts for Black Americans to gain Political Control over a few States.

Currently, the Republican Party controls 33 States, while the Democratic Party governs 17 States. Frederick Delk emphasizes that the Democratic Party often leverages the Black vote to secure control at the Federal or National level, yet it frequently overlooks or neglects the concerns and interests of Black Americans at the State and Local levels.

To rectify this situation, Frederick Delk advocates for the formation of a distinct political entity – the Black American Homeland Political Party. This party would focus on elevating the agendas, policies, concerns, and ideologies of Black Americans to the forefront of political discourse.

Within the framework of the Black American Political Party, candidates would be carefully chosen to represent the party's interests, objectives, and policies at the Local, State, and Federal levels. These candidates would pledge to work in alignment with the Black American Homeland Political Party's vision.

Frederick Delk proposes that 50 million Black Americans, who are currently a minority in all 50 states, could better leverage their voting power by consolidating 80% of their population into the 8 States Southern Region (North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Tennessee), with 20% or 10 million Black Americans residing in the remaining 42 States. He emphasizes the importance of States, citing the 10th Amendment, which grants the 50 States Reserved and Shared US Constitutional Powers with the Federal government. This approach would allow Black Americans to Make and Enforce Laws on the State level, control State Institutions, State and Local Court Systems, Critical Infrastructures, Territory-Land, and more.

The potential of Black Americans achieving Super Majority Population and Political Control over the 8 States Southern Region is a transformative vision. This Region covers 394,000 square miles with a population of 50 million, a combined GDP of $3.0 trillion, total State budgets nearly $800 billion that includes federal government transfer payments, and a combined wealth (land, buildings, infrastructure, etc.) of $15 to $20 trillion. In this scenario, the Black American Homeland would have eight Black governors, 16 US Senators, and a Super Majority in the State legislatures, State senates, and over 80,000 State and Local elected positions.

Frederick Delk asserts that the elected officials and leaders in this Region would pledge their loyalty and allegiance to the Black American Homeland Political Party, advocating for its agendas, policies, and ideology. Potential candidates for these positions would be drawn from the membership, requiring individuals to be card-carrying members of the Party.

Given that Black Americans are not a monolith, the party would be divided into various factions, including Black Nationalists, Black Conservatives, Black Centrists/Moderates, Black Progressives, and Black Liberals. The Black American Homeland Political Party's agendas and policies would be positioned slightly right of center/moderate. The goal is to address the concerns of all factions and reach a consensus that benefits everyone involved.

In conclusion, Frederick Delk presents a transformative vision and stratagem for Black Americans. His proposal for a Black American Homeland Political Party and Super Majority Population and Political Control over the 8 States Southern Region seeks to empower Black Americans to take charge of their own future. Frederick Delk envisions a profound shift in the dynamics, mindset, and confidence within the Black community, ultimately leading to a renaissance of Black culture.

"Black Paper: Black American Homeland" by Frederick Delk is available on Amazon.com and Ingramspark, priced at $24.99, with the ISBN: 9798988183907 and LCCN: 2023909818.

Black American Homeland YouTube video produced by Frederick Delk in December, 2013