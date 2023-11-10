Gresham Ford Joins Fill-A-Bag Campaign to Support the Needy in Gresham
Gresham Ford, in collaboration with Riverview Community Bank, Gresham Outlook/Pamplin Media Group, and various local businesses, stands as a beacon of hope.
In Gresham, every small act weaves a tapestry of community warmth. This holiday season, let your kindness fill a bag and a neighbor's heart.”GRESHAM, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gresham Ford, a leading automotive dealership in East Multnomah County, is thrilled to announce its active participation in the Fill-A-Bag campaign. This noble initiative is focused on serving the Gresham area, especially our neighbors in need, ensuring that no one goes without essential items, especially during trying times.
— Preston Wills, General Manager
** Uniting to Make a Difference **
The campaign reflects the strong community bonds in Gresham. One in five neighbors are in need throughout the year, and this initiative is the community's response to that call. Gresham Ford, in collaboration with Riverview Community Bank, Gresham Outlook/Pamplin Media Group, and various local businesses, stands as a beacon of hope.
Gresham Ford has always been more than just a dealership; it's a vital part of the Gresham community fabric. The Fill-A-Bag drive exemplifies our unyielding commitment to community welfare and mutual support.
** Let’s Fill Those Bags! **
Key Items to Donate for the Fill-A-Bag Campaign:
◽ Canned Tuna, Vegetables, Soups and Stews
◽ Peanut Butter and Canned Fruit
◽ Essential Toiletries like Soap, Shampoo, and Toothpaste
◽ Household Essentials: Dish Soap, Laundry Detergent, and More
◽ Cold Weather Items: Masks, Hand Warmers, Hats & Gloves
◽ Activities for Kids: Books, Playing Cards, Crayons
"We are incredibly proud to be a part of the Fill-A-Bag campaign," commented a spokesperson for Gresham Ford. "It's more than just a donation drive; it's a testament to our community's resilience and compassion. Together, we can make a difference and ensure that our neighbors have what they need to thrive."
** Drop Off Points and More **
Gresham Ford stands as a proud drop-off point for this campaign. Residents can also bring their donations to any branch of Riverview Community Bank. As we inch closer to the holiday season, such endeavors remind us of the importance of giving back and standing united.
** Community First, Always **
Gresham Ford's history is deeply intertwined with community engagement, be it through sponsorships, initiatives, or collaborative endeavors like Fill-A-Bag. Our mission has always been to serve and uplift the community that has given us so much.
Gresham Ford's participation in the Fill-A-Bag campaign underscores its commitment to community welfare. To find out how you can participate or for more information on the most needed donation items, visit our website or contact our dedicated team.
Discover the heart of Gresham community efforts. Let's come together, fill those bags, and ensure that every member of our community feels supported and cherished.
** About Gresham Ford **
Gresham Ford is an influential automotive dealership in East Multnomah County, dedicated to providing top-notch services and community engagement. Our team believes in not just selling cars but in building relationships, fostering community growth, and standing as a pillar of support. Gresham Ford continues to shape the automotive experience while maintaining a deep commitment to the Gresham community.
Annette Freetage
Gresham Ford
+1 503-489-1605
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
Fill-A-Bag on Community Hotline