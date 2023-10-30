Author Khadijah Butler announces New Book ‘The CDB Scholarship Monthly Planner – College Edition’ this November

The CDB Scholarship Monthly Planner – College Edition is for College Students ranging from Freshman to Senior Year.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nonprofit Scholarship Founder and President Khadijah Butler announced the upcoming publication of THE CDB SCHOLARSHIP MONTHLY PLANNER - COLLEGE EDITION, a 12 Month organizational tool with over two hundred Nationwide Scholarships.

This 12-month planner is a follow-up to the K-12 version of the CDB Scholarship Monthly Planner, except this planner includes over two hundred scholarships for college students from Freshman to Senior Year. Quick Tips and Reminders are also provided, including tips on applying for niche scholarships and boosting your college resume.

Butler, a Philadelphia native, and Temple University Alum is the Founder and President of the Craig D. Butler Scholarship Foundation, a nonprofit memorial scholarship honoring the scholarship’s namesake Craig D. Butler, who was murdered at the hands of a 14-year-old in 1999.

Butler is also the author of “Laying the Foundation Brick by Brick” and “The CDB Scholarship Monthly Planner.”

This multi-use planner is an excellent tool for college students to apply for scholarships months in advance.

The CDB Scholarship Monthly Planner - College Edition is available on:

Amazon (paperback) $18.99 The CDB Scholarship Monthly Planner - College Edition

To learn more about Khadijah Butler, find her @cdbscholarship or at her website: https://www.craigdbutlerscholarship.com/

The CDB Scholarship Monthly Planner College Edition