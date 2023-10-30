Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,672 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,173 in the last 365 days.

'A Den of Thieves': Girardi & Keese Lawyer Pleads to Keep Law License

(Subscription required) Emails presented at trial showed that for months in 2020, Griffin did not tell victims’ anxious families that Girardi Keese had received their settlement money from Boeing but had yet to disburse it. He also failed to raise the alarm about the money’s whereabouts with his co-counsel and the court that had approved the Boeing settlement, Morgenstern said.

You just read:

'A Den of Thieves': Girardi & Keese Lawyer Pleads to Keep Law License

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more