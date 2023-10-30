How Texas Created a Recession-Resilient Economy

TEXAS, October 30 - Our state has earned yet another title to be proud of: Texas is the nation’s “stickiest” state. In other words, Texas natives aren’t leaving. More than 1,000 people continue to make Texas their new home each day, which says a lot about the state’s resilient economy.

In this month’s Fiscal Notes, How Texas Created a Resilient Economy examines the reasons Texas has done a good job of weathering economic downturns, relative to other states.

We attribute this durability to both good policy and good fortune. Diverse industries, a strong energy sector, business-friendly climate, steady population growth and a relatively young workforce contribute to our resiliency.

This issue of Fiscal Notes also looks at how higher interest rates are affecting our state. Explore the effect of federal decisions to raise interest rates on capital investments, consumer spending and housing as inflation has risen to its highest level in 40 years.