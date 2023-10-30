Laredo Sector Border Patrol stopped a human smuggling attempt at checkpoint

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents working at the I-35 checkpoint stopped a human smuggling attempt.

The incident occurred on Oct. 27 when a tractor trailer approached the primary inspection lane. A service canine alerted to the trailer and was referred to secondary for further inspection. Agents discovered non-citizens being concealed inside the trailer.

A total of 10 individuals were safely removed from the inside of the trailer and were taken in for processing.

Record checks revealed that all the individuals were in the country illegally from Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras, Ecuador and Guatemala. The undocumented individuals were processed according to their individual immigration status. The driver will be prosecuted for human smuggling with HSI leading the investigation.