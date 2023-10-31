NEA Teams Up with Indorama Ventures to Help Educate Students About Recycling, Zero Waste, and the Circular Economy
Ahead of National Recycling Day, the National Education Association teamed up with Indorama to help promote the “Waste Hero: Reduce to Zero” teaching resources
Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (NYSE:IVL)
We support teachers with lesson plans on creating zero waste, recycling fundamentals, and building the circular economy.”THAILAND, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (IVL), a global sustainable chemical company, and Yunus Thailand, an international non-profit foundation co-founded by 2006 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus, announces the launch of a new and free global education program - “Waste Hero: Reduce to Zero.”
— Suchitra Lohia, Deputy Group CEO, Indorama Ventures.
Available for teachers to use in the run-up to National Recycling Day on November 16, the free-to-use teaching resources are designed for K-12 and university-level students centered around three main pillars: recycling fundamentals, creating zero waste, and building the circular economy. An Educational Advisory Group of twenty-three teachers, academics, educators and zero waste specialists from seventeen countries helped guide the creation of nineteen lesson plans and activity worksheets. Waste Hero education is offered globally with the aim to educate one million young people by 2030.
“Across the world, people are worried about the mismanagement of waste and its impact on our environment,” said Mrs. Suchitra Lohia, Deputy Group CEO of Indorama Ventures. That is why we support teachers with lesson plans on creating zero waste, recycling fundamentals, and building the circular economy. By empowering the next generation with the knowledge to reduce, separate and dispose of waste, they will know how to end waste.”
The National Education Association has teamed up with Indorama to help promote the “Waste Hero: Reduce to Zero” teaching resources. The resources are organized by education level and translated into a variety of languages. Central to their use is the ability to edit the design of the materials, which provides educators the opportunity to locally contextualize the lessons to fit their local educational and recycling context.
For more information about the Waste Hero: Reduce To Zero program, visit: http://www.wasteheroeducation.com/
The National Education Association is the nation’s largest professional employee organization, representing more than 3 million elementary and secondary teachers, higher education faculty, education support professionals, school administrators, retired educators and students preparing to become teachers.
