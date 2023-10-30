Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,617 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,197 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom Statement on President Biden’s AI EO

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement on President Joe Biden’s landmark executive order to ensure that America leads the way in seizing the promise and managing the risks of artificial intelligence (AI):

“President Biden’s leadership will ensure that our country, and especially California, will responsibly pioneer this transformative technology while managing its risks. This is a measured approach that focuses on the right priorities – protecting the American people and our privacy, advancing equity, supporting workers, and promoting innovation. We’ve worked closely with the Biden-Harris Administration on this issue, and today’s action will directly complement the executive order I signed to shape the state’s use of ethical, transparent, and trustworthy AI.”

In September, Governor Newsom issued an executive order laying out how California’s measured approach will focus on shaping the future of ethical, transparent, and trustworthy AI, while remaining the world’s AI leader.

For decades, California has been a global leader in education, innovation, research, development, talent, entrepreneurship, and new technologies. As these technologies continue to grow and develop, California has established itself as the world leader in GenAI innovation with 35 of the world’s top 50 AI companies and a quarter of all AI patents, conference papers, and companies globally.

California is also home to world-leading GenAI research institutions – the University of California, Berkeley’s College of Computing, Data Science, and Society and Stanford University’s Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence – providing a unique opportunity for academic research and government collaboration.

###

You just read:

Governor Newsom Statement on President Biden’s AI EO

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more