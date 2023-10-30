Governor Newsom Statement on President Biden’s AI EO

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement on President Joe Biden’s landmark executive order to ensure that America leads the way in seizing the promise and managing the risks of artificial intelligence (AI):

“President Biden’s leadership will ensure that our country, and especially California, will responsibly pioneer this transformative technology while managing its risks. This is a measured approach that focuses on the right priorities – protecting the American people and our privacy, advancing equity, supporting workers, and promoting innovation. We’ve worked closely with the Biden-Harris Administration on this issue, and today’s action will directly complement the executive order I signed to shape the state’s use of ethical, transparent, and trustworthy AI.”

In September, Governor Newsom issued an executive order laying out how California’s measured approach will focus on shaping the future of ethical, transparent, and trustworthy AI, while remaining the world’s AI leader.

For decades, California has been a global leader in education, innovation, research, development, talent, entrepreneurship, and new technologies. As these technologies continue to grow and develop, California has established itself as the world leader in GenAI innovation with 35 of the world’s top 50 AI companies and a quarter of all AI patents, conference papers, and companies globally.

California is also home to world-leading GenAI research institutions – the University of California, Berkeley’s College of Computing, Data Science, and Society and Stanford University’s Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence – providing a unique opportunity for academic research and government collaboration.

