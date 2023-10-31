Global Vascular Access Device Market: $15B by 2030, Fueled by Long-Term Devices (Implantable Ports, CVCs, and PICCs)

The projected substantial growth of premium, long-term devices is a pivotal driver fueling overall market expansion.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a leading global market research firm specializing in medical devices, dental and pharmaceuticals, highlights the imminent expansion of the Global Vascular Access Device Market in the updated 2024 report. This comprehensive report delves deep into various market segments, ​​including implantable ports, port needles, central venous catheters (CVC), peripherally inserted central catheters (PICC), peripheral intravenous catheters (PIVC), midlines, dialysis catheters, tip-placement systems, catheter securements, antibacterial catheter patches, catheter caps and syringes and needles.

In the 2024 Global Vascular Access Devices Market Report, an extensive analysis was conducted on more than 60 vascular access companies spanning seven continents. Our comprehensive methodology enabled a detailed examination of market sizes, procedures, unit sales, company market shares, and facilitated the creation of precise forecasts.

Extended-use medical devices like implantable ports, Central Venous Catheters (CVCs), and Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters (PICCs) are projected to be key drivers in the expansion of the global vascular access device market. These long-term catheters generally entail higher costs compared to short-term devices such as PIVCs. Anticipated substantial growth in the demand for these pricier devices is foreseen to significantly contribute to the overall market growth over the forecast period.

Key highlights from the iData report include:

Robust Market Expansion: In 2023, the global vascular access device market reached a value of $12.5 billion. Forecasts anticipate a steady increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4%, poised to elevate the market to nearly $15 billion over the projected period.

Demographic Factors: Demographic influences are anticipated to notably bolster the vascular access device market in the future. With prevalent use already seen in various care environments, including PIVCs utilized by over 70% of hospitalized patients globally, the escalating global population stands as a pivotal catalyst driving the market's growth.

Competitive Landscape: iData's report provides an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape, profiling key players and their strategic initiatives. Currently, Becton Dickinson, 3M, and Teleflex lead the global vascular access devices market.

For more information on the Global Vascular Access Devices Market, and to access the complete iData Research report, please visit:

https://idataresearch.com/product/vascular-access-devices-market/

About iData

iData Research stands out as the premier market research and intelligence provider, offering unparalleled insights and comprehensive data analysis across a multitude of industries. With a strong reputation and a proven track record, iData Research has solidified its position as the best choice for businesses seeking to make informed decisions in today's dynamic market landscape.

Why Should You Choose iData?

Extensive Industry Coverage: iData Research boasts an impressive range of industry coverage, spanning healthcare, medical devices, dental, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and more. This breadth of coverage ensures that clients from various sectors can access accurate, up-to-date information relevant to their business goals.

High-Quality Data: The cornerstone of iData Research's success is its commitment to providing high-quality data. Their team of expert analysts employs rigorous methodologies to collect and analyze data from reliable sources. This ensures that clients receive accurate, insightful, and actionable information to guide their strategic decisions.

In-Depth Analysis: iData Research goes beyond mere data presentation by offering in-depth analysis that goes right to the heart of industry trends, market dynamics, and competitive landscapes. Their reports provide a holistic understanding of market forces, helping clients identify opportunities and challenges.

Customized Solutions: Recognizing that every business is unique, iData Research offers customizable solutions that cater to specific client needs. Whether it's a small startup or a multinational corporation, their tailored offerings provide the right insights to drive growth and success.

Timely Updates: Staying ahead in today's fast-paced business environment requires access to real-time information. iData Research ensures that its clients are equipped with the latest data and insights, enabling them to make agile decisions and adapt to market changes swiftly.

Global Perspective: In an increasingly interconnected world, having a global perspective is essential. iData Research's reports provide insights into various geographic markets, enabling clients to make informed decisions regardless of their business's location.

Trusted by Industry Leaders: The fact that iData Research is trusted by industry leaders and renowned companies speaks volumes about the quality of their services. Their client list includes major players who rely on their insights for strategic planning.