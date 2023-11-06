Activities within walking distance when staying at Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel & Romantic Getaway Puerto Vallarta
EINPresswire.com/ -- Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel & Romantic Getaway offers an incomparable gastronomic experience through its three restaurants that satisfy the most demanding palates. The key is in the details, which in this case are focused on a sophisticated experience where patrons can opt for an all-inclusive or European plan. Its 80 Deluxe rooms and suites facing the sea are witnesses to the most enigmatic sunsets of the beautiful Puerto de Vallarta.
Having a privileged location very close to the center and attractions of Puerto Vallarta, it allows by walking from the hotel, to enjoy various activities in the area that are interesting for both national and international tourists who are visiting for the first time or are returning visitors. Here are some of the recommendations:
Walk along the Malecon of Puerto Vallarta
Considered the quintessential meeting point, the Malecón is dotted with sculptures by renowned artists, art galleries, crafts, shops, bars and restaurants.
Along this iconic walkway of almost a kilometer, which extends from the oldest hotel in the city founded in 1948 to the Cuale River, there are outdoor shows and artistic expressions such as the Los Arcos amphitheater; restaurants serving local and international cuisine that offer spectacular views of the Pacific, as well as the symbolic sunsets of Puerto Vallarta. At night, the boardwalk dresses up giving way to a wide variety of bars and clubs for dancing until sunrise.
Visit the Parish and Museum of Our Lady of Guadalupe
Home of the most important religious celebrations in the city (Guadalupe festivals) and an icon of Puerto Vallarta, it also has a Parish Museum with various rooms, where sacred art, photographs, historical objects and documents and temporary exhibitions are exhibited. It has guided tours for donation (from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm), where it is possible to see inside the main tower and the bell tower, from here you have an unparalleled view of the bay.
Walk to the Matamoros Lighthouse
With a 15 to 20-minute walk from Villa Premiere, located in the upper part of Downtown Puerto Vallarta, is the old lighthouse on Matamoros Street. This offers beautiful panoramic views of the Parish of Our Lady of Guadalupe, the old town and the picturesque set of white houses with terracotta-colored roofs characteristic of the city. The lighthouse was built in 1932 and for more than 40 years it was in charge of guiding all the ships that arrived at Banderas Bay to safe port. In 1978 it stopped working and it was not until 2006, when it was rescued and reopened to the public.
Participate in walking tours in Puerto Vallarta
Organized in small groups, these tours are informative, visiting workshops and markets, galleries and artisan shops, but are also enriched by promoting dialogue between visitors and locals by visiting places that visitors may not find on their own. On their website, you can find the different tours, schedules, prices and details: https://www.puertovallartawalkingtours.com/
Explore local cuisine
There is a gastronomic tour company in Puerto Vallarta that promotes everything from street carts to elegant dinners, providing its clients with an experience that goes beyond excellent food. From tours that include tacos, birria, craft beers, seafood, wines and spirits, their tours are curated to provide an authentic insight into the food, culture and history of Puerto Vallarta. Tours are kept in small groups with bilingual guides to ensure a connection with guests and that no one is left hungry or misinformed about their experiences.
These activities fit perfectly into any Puerto Vallarta vacation plan while staying at a 4 Diamond property. With a comfortable pair of shoes and the attitude of immersing yourself in the local community of Puerto Vallarta, you can easily enjoy a cultural and gastronomic day.
European Plan & All inclusive, only for adults. More information: https://www.premiereonline.com.mx/
Juan Carlos Lopez Flores
Having a privileged location very close to the center and attractions of Puerto Vallarta, it allows by walking from the hotel, to enjoy various activities in the area that are interesting for both national and international tourists who are visiting for the first time or are returning visitors. Here are some of the recommendations:
Walk along the Malecon of Puerto Vallarta
Considered the quintessential meeting point, the Malecón is dotted with sculptures by renowned artists, art galleries, crafts, shops, bars and restaurants.
Along this iconic walkway of almost a kilometer, which extends from the oldest hotel in the city founded in 1948 to the Cuale River, there are outdoor shows and artistic expressions such as the Los Arcos amphitheater; restaurants serving local and international cuisine that offer spectacular views of the Pacific, as well as the symbolic sunsets of Puerto Vallarta. At night, the boardwalk dresses up giving way to a wide variety of bars and clubs for dancing until sunrise.
Visit the Parish and Museum of Our Lady of Guadalupe
Home of the most important religious celebrations in the city (Guadalupe festivals) and an icon of Puerto Vallarta, it also has a Parish Museum with various rooms, where sacred art, photographs, historical objects and documents and temporary exhibitions are exhibited. It has guided tours for donation (from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm), where it is possible to see inside the main tower and the bell tower, from here you have an unparalleled view of the bay.
Walk to the Matamoros Lighthouse
With a 15 to 20-minute walk from Villa Premiere, located in the upper part of Downtown Puerto Vallarta, is the old lighthouse on Matamoros Street. This offers beautiful panoramic views of the Parish of Our Lady of Guadalupe, the old town and the picturesque set of white houses with terracotta-colored roofs characteristic of the city. The lighthouse was built in 1932 and for more than 40 years it was in charge of guiding all the ships that arrived at Banderas Bay to safe port. In 1978 it stopped working and it was not until 2006, when it was rescued and reopened to the public.
Participate in walking tours in Puerto Vallarta
Organized in small groups, these tours are informative, visiting workshops and markets, galleries and artisan shops, but are also enriched by promoting dialogue between visitors and locals by visiting places that visitors may not find on their own. On their website, you can find the different tours, schedules, prices and details: https://www.puertovallartawalkingtours.com/
Explore local cuisine
There is a gastronomic tour company in Puerto Vallarta that promotes everything from street carts to elegant dinners, providing its clients with an experience that goes beyond excellent food. From tours that include tacos, birria, craft beers, seafood, wines and spirits, their tours are curated to provide an authentic insight into the food, culture and history of Puerto Vallarta. Tours are kept in small groups with bilingual guides to ensure a connection with guests and that no one is left hungry or misinformed about their experiences.
These activities fit perfectly into any Puerto Vallarta vacation plan while staying at a 4 Diamond property. With a comfortable pair of shoes and the attitude of immersing yourself in the local community of Puerto Vallarta, you can easily enjoy a cultural and gastronomic day.
European Plan & All inclusive, only for adults. More information: https://www.premiereonline.com.mx/
Juan Carlos Lopez Flores
ENroute Communications
+ +1 917-438-7096
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram