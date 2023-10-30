Bart Beutler from York Sentenced for Second-Degree Murder

Today, Judge James Stecker sentenced Bart Beutler in York County District Court to 100-130 years in prison for the murder of his wife, Stacie Beutler. Beutler, 48, was accused in January 2023 of killing Stacie Beutler, 46, in their home.

Beutler was sentenced to 60-80 years for second-degree murder and 40-50 years for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He will serve his sentences consecutively for a total of 100-130 years.

This case was investigated by the York Police Department, assisted by the Nebraska State Patrol, and prosecuted by the York County Attorney and the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office.