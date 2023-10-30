Increasing Energy Efficiency Reduces Costs to Homeowners

Gathering at a home undergoing a Weatherization Assistance Program initial audit in recognition of Weatherization Day Oct. 30 are, first row, left to right, DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin, homeowner Kenneth Sampson, Division of Climate, Coastal and Energy Director Dayna Cobb; middle row: DNREC WAP Program Manager Heather Hubbard, DNREC Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Programs Manager Ed Synoski; top row: Kristin Peers, Energy Coordinating Agency (ECA); Spencer Marte, ECA; John Holmes, Total Home Performance (THP); and Ben Keyton, THP. /DNREC photo

National Weatherization Day Highlights Ways to Use Less Energy

Oct. 30 is National Weatherization Day, with Gov. John Carney also proclaiming the date as Weatherization Day in Delaware. Conducting a home energy audit is an essential first step in the First State in the weatherization process for determining how to make a home more energy efficient.

While all homeowners can benefit from a more energy-efficient home, the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s (DNREC) Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) helps lower income families who might not otherwise be able to afford needed improvements.

“Our Weatherization Assistance Program has helped thousands of Delaware families reduce their home energy costs,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin, who spent a portion of Weatherization Day at a home undergoing an initial audit. “In addition, using less energy translates into a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, which moves us toward our goal of reducing those emissions by 50% by 2030 and reaching net zero emissions by 2050.”

WAP provides services at no cost to qualified low-income Delaware families. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, families on average save $372 per year. The energy improvements also help reduce health risks and improve comfortability in the home.

Once WAP approves an application, the first step is conducting a free home energy audit to determine the type and extent of work needed.

Typical services include air sealing, caulking, glazing, weather-stripping and crack patching; replacement of broken glass; attic, wall and floor insulation, and ventilation; sealing of heating and cooling ducts; and insulation for hot water heaters and hot and cold-water pipes.

Ben Keyton works for Total Home Performance, the subcontractor conducting the home on the home. He said insulation, air circulation and duct work are among the items that need updating in older homes. “Insulating a home to current standards, as well as duct sealing, are big ones,” he said.

Staff of Energy Coordinating Agency (ECA) were also on hand to answer questions about the Weatherization Assistance Program and how they move homes through the program. ECA is the contractor hired by the Weatherization Assistance Program, which is run through the Division of Climate, Coastal and Energy.

Residents who participate in the Weatherization Assistance Program may also qualify for low- or no-cost solar installation through DNREC’s Low- to Moderate-Income Solar Program.

Low-income qualified homes can receive a cost-free solar installation of up to 4.0 kW. Qualified moderate-income households will receive a solar installation that has 70% paid for by the LMI Solar Program and 30% by the homeowner for a system size up to 6.0 kW.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Climate, Coastal and Energy uses science, education, policy development and incentives to address Delaware’s climate, energy and coastal challenges. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts: Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov; Jim Lee, JamesW.Lee@delaware.gov

###