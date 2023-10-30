Submit Release
UPDATE: St. Albans Barracks // Missing Person

John Larrabee has been located and is safe.  Thank you.

 

 

Corporal Adam Marchand

VT State Police St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Rd.

St. Albans, VT 05478

Ph:802-524-5993

Adam.Marchand@vermont.gov

 

 

 

From: Marchand, Adam
Sent: Monday, October 30, 2023 12:34 PM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: St. Albans Barracks // Missing Person

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:  23A2006374

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:    Corporal Adam Marchand                

STATION:                St. Albans     

CONTACT#:  802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME:   10/30/23

INCIDENT LOCATION: Fletcher

INCIDENT TYPE:  Missing Person, special attention Franklin, Lamoille, and Chittenden Counties.

 

MISSING PERSON: John W. Larrabee (goes by Jack)

AGE:  69

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Fletcher, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On 10/30/23 at approximately 08:05 AM,  John (goes by Jack) Larrabee was reported missing.  He was last seen at his home in Fletcher on 10/29/23 between 12 PM and 1 PM.  Jack is believed to suffer from early onset Alzheimer’s disease and may be lost.  He should be operating a white 2018 Nissan Kicks, bearing Vermont registration HHT402. 

Jack is described as 6’2”, 6’1” tall, 180 pounds or less, Caucasian, mostly bald with white hair and a white beard.  He is possibly wearing jeans, color blue with paint stains on them, and a black sweatshirt. 

A photo of Jack is attached to this press release below.  Anyone with information as to Jack’s whereabouts is asked to call the State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.

