UPDATE: St. Albans Barracks // Missing Person
John Larrabee has been located and is safe. Thank you.
CASE#: 23A2006374
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Adam Marchand
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 10/30/23
INCIDENT LOCATION: Fletcher
INCIDENT TYPE: Missing Person, special attention Franklin, Lamoille, and Chittenden Counties.
MISSING PERSON: John W. Larrabee (goes by Jack)
AGE: 69
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fletcher, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/30/23 at approximately 08:05 AM, John (goes by Jack) Larrabee was reported missing. He was last seen at his home in Fletcher on 10/29/23 between 12 PM and 1 PM. Jack is believed to suffer from early onset Alzheimer’s disease and may be lost. He should be operating a white 2018 Nissan Kicks, bearing Vermont registration HHT402.
Jack is described as 6’2”, 6’1” tall, 180 pounds or less, Caucasian, mostly bald with white hair and a white beard. He is possibly wearing jeans, color blue with paint stains on them, and a black sweatshirt.
A photo of Jack is attached to this press release below. Anyone with information as to Jack’s whereabouts is asked to call the State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.