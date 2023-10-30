Anti-Colic Portable Baby Bottle Blender Supplier Baby Blendy Now Offering Replacement Battery Pack

Makers of the new baby bottle blender that mix baby formula, cereals, and breast milk in seconds now offer replacement batteries.

MIAMI LAKES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Florida-based Baby Blendy LLC today announced that buyers of its anti-colic portable baby bottle blender can now buy USB chargeable replacement batteries.

"The AAA NiMH batteries, extra safe for your children, are specially made for the bottle," said Osmay Gonzalez, spokesperson for Baby Blendy LLC, a member of the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association. "Keep your baby blender powered up with brand new replacement batteries that are simple to replace.”

“Rechargeable batteries are always handy to have and since these batteries can charged via USB, makes them so versatile," highlighted Osmay.

Osmay went on to add that rechargeable batteries have a higher performance capacity than regular alkaline batteries, are environment-friendly, and offer great convenience.

Baby Blendy is a doctor-recommended, anti-colic portable baby bottle blender that contains a mixer inside, which mixes any baby formula, cereals, and breast milk.

Baby Blendy, which was created and specifically designed to ease the complications of having to shake an ordinary bottle, comes in six-ounce, eight-ounce, and ten-ounce bottle sizes. The process of using this new, revolutionary product is simple; company representatives say.

Baby Blendy was featured as 'Manufacturer of the Month' in the January edition of Baby Maternity Retailer Magazine.

Osmay noted that the Baby Blendy, which has also been awarded the Parents Pick Award, Family Choice Award (http://www.familychoiceawards.com/family-choice-awards-winners/baby-blendy/) and A'Design Award (https://competition.adesignaward.com/gooddesign.php?ID=79822) minimizes any baby's of swallowing air, thereby reducing post-feeding discomforts. The product thoroughly blends and mixes all chunks of the formula, ensuring that the baby receives all the nutrients he or she should receive.

"Simply add formula or breast milk and push the button and the magic begins as the blender mixes, creating a powerful cyclone swirl that does all the mixing for you, hands-free, which helps reduce foaming and air bubbles within the milk," Osmay stressed, before adding, "When breast milk is stored, the milk separates into layers, fats will rise to the top. Our bottle will help mix your baby's breast milk thoroughly. This baby bottle is ideal for use when on the go or at home to fix your baby a bottle of milk with the solution being thoroughly blended effortlessly."

For more information, please visit https://babyblendybottles.com/pages/about-the-best-baby-bottle and https://babyblendybottles.com/blogs/posts.

About Baby Blendy LLC

Our mission has been to design and reinvent the baby bottle. We've patented the first and only rechargeable, battery-operated, anti-colic portable baby bottle blender that mix baby formula, cereals, and breast milk in seconds.

