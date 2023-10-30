Land Based Strategies President Alexander Vitenas Announces Four New Residential Homesite Listings in Waller, Texas
Discover paradise in Waller, TX with four new, spacious residential homesites.WALLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Land Based Strategies, a leading real estate development and land management company, is thrilled to announce the availability of four new residential homesites in Waller, Texas. These stunning properties, ranging from 2.5 to 3 acres each, are now on the market and present an exciting opportunity for those seeking to build their dream homes in a picturesque Texas countryside setting.
Situated at the corner of Blinka Rd and Blinka Circle, these homesites are the result of Land Based Strategies' strategic acquisition earlier this year of a 10.5-acre tract in this desirable location. Since the acquisition, the company has diligently undertaken a cleanup and subdivision process to prepare the land for sale.
President Alexander Vitenas expresses his enthusiasm about this exciting development, saying, "We are proud to offer these exceptional residential homesites to the market. Waller, Texas is a beautiful and rapidly growing area, and these properties are ideal for those looking to enjoy a tranquil, yet convenient, lifestyle."
The four residential homesites offer a range of acreage to suit various preferences and needs. Each property has been meticulously prepared, providing a clean canvas for new homeowners to build their dream homes. With generous lot sizes, homeowners will have the freedom to create custom residences while enjoying the tranquility and scenic beauty of Waller.
These properties are conveniently located within a short drive of Houston, making it a great choice for individuals and families who want the best of both worlds – the peacefulness of rural living and easy access to the amenities and opportunities of a major city.
The team at Land Based Strategies is eager to guide interested buyers through the process of acquiring one of these unique properties. For more information, including detailed property specifications and pricing, please visit the company's website or contact their dedicated team for personalized assistance.
About Land Based Strategies:
Land Based Strategies is a trusted leader in real estate development, land management, and property investment. With a deep commitment to delivering exceptional properties and unparalleled service, Land Based Strategies specializes in identifying and developing land parcels that offer outstanding value and investment opportunities. The company's portfolio includes residential, commercial, and agricultural properties across Texas, providing clients with a diverse range of options to suit their unique needs.
