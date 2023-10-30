Depression Medicines

Do you feel depressed? Do not feel ashamed or alone. Women are more likely than men to feel depressed, although it is a major problem for both sexes.

There is hope.

Depression can be treated with medicine or counseling. Sometimes both are used. Talk to your healthcare provider to find out what will work best for you.

Use the following information to help you talk to your healthcare provider about medicines called antidepressants that can help treat depression. The medicine charts list FDA-approved products that are available to treat this condition. You will also find some general information to help you use your medicine wisely. Ask your healthcare provider to tell you about the risks of taking this type of medicine. The information provided only covers some of the risks. Also, it is important to tell your healthcare provider about any medicine that you are taking.