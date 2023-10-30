Depression Medicines
Do you feel depressed? Do not feel ashamed or alone. Women are more likely than men to feel depressed, although it is a major problem for both sexes.
There is hope.
Depression can be treated with medicine or counseling. Sometimes both are used. Talk to your healthcare provider to find out what will work best for you.
Use the following information to help you talk to your healthcare provider about medicines called antidepressants that can help treat depression. The medicine charts list FDA-approved products that are available to treat this condition. You will also find some general information to help you use your medicine wisely. Ask your healthcare provider to tell you about the risks of taking this type of medicine. The information provided only covers some of the risks. Also, it is important to tell your healthcare provider about any medicine that you are taking.
Pregnancy Exposure Registries are research studies that collect information from women who take prescription medicines or vaccines during pregnancy.
Pregnancy registries can help women and their doctors learn more about how depression medicines affect women during pregnancy.
The FDA does not run pregnancy studies, but it keeps a list of registries. Check to see if there is a registry for your depression medicine or other medicines at: www.fda.gov/pregnancyregistries
Medicine for Depression
There are different kinds of medicine for depression.
Read the following information to find out some general facts about the different kinds of medicine for depression.
Like all drugs, depression medicine may cause side effects. Do not stop taking your medicine without first talking to your healthcare provider. Tell your healthcare provider about any problems you are having, including thoughts about suicide. Your healthcare provider will help you find the medicine that is best for you.
Tell your healthcare provider about any medicine that you are taking. Do not forget about cold medicines, supplements, and herbals like St. John’s Wort. Some of these can interact with antidepressants and cause unwanted side effects.
Questions To Ask Your Healthcare Provider
- What medicine am I taking?
- What are the potential side effects?
- What other prescription medicine should I avoid while taking medicine for depression?
- What foods, herbs (like St. John’s Wort), or over-the-counter medicine should I avoid?
- When should I take each medicine?
- How many times per day do I take each medicine?
- Can I take my medicine if I am pregnant or nursing?
Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs)
|Generic Name
|Brand Name
|Celexa
|citalopram
|Lexapro
|escitalopram
|Paxil, Paxil CR, Pexeva
|paroxetine
|Prozac, Prozac Weekly
|fluoxetine
|Trintellix
|vortioxetine
|Viibryd
|vilazodone
|Zoloft
|sertraline
Warnings
- Do not take with these medicines: Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors (MAOIs), and in some cases thioridazine or Orap (pimozide).
- Women should talk to their healthcare providers about the risks of taking these medicines during pregnancy.
- Use with caution if you have narrow-angle glaucoma.
Common Side Effects
- Nausea
- Tremor (shaking)
- Nervousness
- Problems sleeping
- Sexual problems
- Sweating
- Agitation
- Feeling tired
Less Common, but Serious, Side Effects
- Seizures
- Abnormal bleeding or bruising
- Withdrawal symptoms
Ask your healthcare provider about serotonin syndrome.
For up-to-date information about the risks and side effects for each drug, check Drugs@FDA
Serotonin and Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs)
|Brand Name
|Generic Name
|Cymbalta
|duloxetine
|Effexor, Effexor XR
|venlafaxine
|Fetzima
|levomilnacipran
|Pristiq, Khedezla
|desvenlafaxine
Warnings
- Do not take with MAOIs.
- Use with care if you have liver or kidney problems.
- Use with caution if you have narrow-angle glaucoma.
Common Side Effects
- Nausea
- Vomiting
- Dry mouth
- Constipation
- Fatigue
- Feeling drowsy
- Dizziness
- Sweating
- Sexual problems
Less Common, but Serious, Side Effects
- Increase in blood pressure
- Abnormal bleeding or bruising
- Seizures
Ask your healthcare provider about serotonin syndrome.
For up-to-date information about the risks and side effects for each drug, check Drugs@FDA
Tricyclic and Tetracyclic Antidepressants
|Brand Name
|Generic Name
|Asendin
|amoxapine
|Elavil
|amitriptyline
|Ludiomil
|maprotiline*
|Norpramin
|desipramine
|Pamelor
|nortriptyline
|Sinequan
|doxepin
|Surmontil
|trimipramine
|Tofranil
|imipramine
|Vivactil
|protriptyline
*This is a tetracyclic. The others listed are tricyclic.
Warnings
- Do not take with MAOIs.
- Use with caution if you have narrow-angle glaucoma.
Common Side Effects
- Dry mouth
- Constipation
- Blurred vision
- Drowsiness
- Low blood pressure
Less Common, but Serious, Side Effects
- Problems urinating
- Confusion
- Fainting
- Seizures
- Life-threatening irregular heartbeat
For up-to-date information about the risks and side effects for each drug, check Drugs@FDA
Atypical Antidepressants
|Brand Name
|Generic Name
|Desyrel
|trazodone
|Serzone
|nefazodone
Warnings
- Do not take with MAOIs, and, for nefazodone, if you are taking triazolam, alprazolam, pimozide, or carbamazepine.
- Cases of life-threatening liver failure have been reported in patients taking nefazodone. Patients should be advised to be alert for signs and symptoms of liver dysfunction (jaundice, anorexia, gastrointestinal complaints, malaise, etc.) and to report them to their healthcare provider immediately if they occur.
- Use caution if you drink alcohol or take barbiturates while taking this medicine.
Common Side Effects
- Dry mouth
- Dizziness
- Blurred vision
- Feeling drowsy or sleepy
- Constipation
Less Common, but Serious, Side Effects
- Painful erection that lasts a long time
- Low blood pressure
- Fainting
- Confusion
- Liver failure
For up-to-date information about the risks and side effects for each drug, check Drugs@FDA
Atypical Antidepressants
|Brand Name
|Generic Name
|Remeron
|mirtazapine
Warnings
- Do not take with MAOIs.
- Use caution if you have a personal history or family history of heart disease or irregular heart rhythm.
Common Side Effects
- Feeling drowsy or sleepy
- Weight gain
- Dizziness
Less Common, but Serious, Side Effects
- Agranulocytosis (drop in white blood cell count)
- Increase in cholesterol
- Increase in liver enzymes
Ask your healthcare provider about Serotonin Syndrome.
For up-to-date information about the risks and side effects for each drug, check Drugs@FDA
Atypical Antidepressants
|Brand Name
|Generic Name
|Wellbutrin, Wellbutrin SR, Wellbutrin XL
|bupropion
Warnings
- Use caution if you drink alcohol while taking this medicine.
- Use caution if you take levodopa.
- Use caution if you have seizures or take medicines that raise your chance of having a seizure.
Common Side Effects
- Dizziness
- Constipation
- Nausea
- Vomiting
- Blurred vision
Less Common, but Serious, Side Effects
- Seizures
- Blood pressure changes
For up-to-date information about the risks and side effects for each drug, check Drugs@FDA
Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors (MAOIs)
|Brand Name
|Generic Name
|Emsam (Skin Patch)
|selegiline
|Marplan
|isocarboxzaid
|Nardil
|phenelzine
|Parnate
|tranylcypromine
Warnings
- Do not take MAOIs if you are also taking other medicines for depression or central nervous system stimulants or depressants.
- Do not eat certain foods like cheese, wine, protein foods that have been aged, or any food containing tyramine.
- Do not take cold pills or decongestants.
Common Side Effects
- Nausea
- Restlessness
- Problems sleeping
- Dizziness
- Drowsiness
Less Common, but Serious, Side Effects
- Headache
- Stroke
- Fainting
- Heart palpitations
- Blood pressure changes
For up-to-date information about the risks and side effects for each drug, check Drugs@FDA
N-methyl D-aspartate (NMDA) Antagonist
|Brand Name
|Generic Name
|Spravato (nasal spray)
|esketamine
Important Information:
- Esketamine must be taken with an oral antidepressant.
- Esketamine should be used only in patients who have tried other depression medicines that did not work for them.
- Patients may experience sedation (tiredness) and dissociation (difficulty with attention, judgment, and thinking) after administration.
- Because of these risks, esketamine is available only through a restricted program, called the Spravato REMS.
- Esketamine is a nasal spray that must be administered in a healthcare setting that is certified in the REMS program where the healthcare provider can monitor the patient for sedation and dissociation for two hours after each dose.
Warnings:
- Risk for temporary sedation (tiredness) and dissociation (difficulty with attention, judgment, and thinking) after administration.
- Esketamine is a federal controlled substance and has the potential to be misused and abused.
- May cause temporary difficulty with attention, judgment, thinking, reaction speed, and motor skills.
- Do not drive or operate machinery until the next day after a restful sleep.
- May harm an unborn baby. Patients should talk to their healthcare provider about the risks of taking this medicine during pregnancy.
Common Side Effects:
- Dissociation (difficulty with attention, judgment, and thinking))
- Dizziness
- Nausea
- Sleepiness
- Spinning sensation
- Decreased feeling or sensitivity
- Anxiety
Less Common, but Serious, Side Effects:
- Increase in blood pressure
For up-to-date information about the risks and side effects for each drug, check Drugs@FDA
Neuroactive Steroid Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid (GABA)-A Receptor Positive Modulator
|Brand Name
|Generic Name
|Zulresso (This medicine is given as an intravenous infusion.)
|brexanolone
Important Information:
- Brexanolone is approved for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults.
- Brexanolone is given by continuous intravenous (IV) infusion over a total of 60 hours.
- Patients may experience excessive tiredness or sudden loss of consciousness or changes in their state of consciousness while brexanolone is being given.
- Because of these risks, brexanolone is available only through a restricted program called the Zulresso REMS. It can only be administered in a healthcare facility that is certified in the Zulresso REMS.
- Patients must be monitored while brexanolone is being given and report any signs and symptoms of excessive tiredness to a healthcare provider.
- Before starting brexanolone, tell your healthcare provider if you may be pregnant.
Warnings:
- Risk for sedation (tiredness) and sudden loss of consciousness.
- Brexanolone is a federal controlled substance and has the potential to be misused and abused.
- Taking brexanolone with opioids or certain other medicines called CNS depressants may increase the risks of tiredness or sudden loss of consciousness.
- Risk for suicidal thoughts and behaviors
- Brexanolone can be abused or lead to dependence.
Common Side Effects:
- Sedation (tiredness)
- Dry mouth
- Loss of consciousness
- Flushing
Less Common, but Serious, Side Effects:
- Suicidal thoughts and behaviors
Depression and Your Children
Like adults, children and teens can also feel depressed. You should watch your children for signs of depression. Talk to your children if you notice changes in their behavior. Talk to your child’s healthcare provider if you are still concerned.
Prozac (fluoxetine) is the only medicine that is approved by FDA for use in children with depression. Prozac (fluoxetine) and Lexapro (escitalopram) are the only FDA-approved medicines for teens with depression. Talk to your healthcare provider about important warnings for children and teens who take medicine for depression.
Important Warnings
Some children and teens who take antidepressants may be more likely to think about hurting or killing themselves when starting treatment or when dose is changed.
Call a healthcare provider or 911 if the person:
- Tries to hurt or kill himself/herself
- Talks about specific ways they plan to hurt or kill himself/herself
- Talks about or tries to harm others
Call your healthcare provider right away if the person shows any of these signs:
- Talks about dying or suicide
- Starts acting very differently
- Is abnormally active
- Has severe problems sleeping
- Becomes violent or abnormally angry
- Becomes agitated or can't sit still
To Learn More:
National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH)
Web: www.nimh.nih.gov
Phone: 1-866-615-6464
TTY/TDD: 1-866-415-8051