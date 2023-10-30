Important dates to help plan your November

From tags sales to season openers, there’s a lot happening in Idaho during November that you should be aware of. Staying in the loop can be the difference between applying for that coveted controlled hunt tag and watching from the sidelines.

Be sure to stay up to date on all Fish and Game happenings. Here are some important dates you should know to help you plan.

NOVEMBER 2023

11/10 – Veterans Day Public Holiday (Fish and Game Offices Closed)

11/10 — OPEN: Steelhead harvest season on Upper and South Fork Clearwater rivers

11/15-11/16 – Commission Meeting in Lewiston

11/23 – Thanksgiving Day Public Holiday (Fish and Game Offices Closed)

Note: Hunters, anglers and trappers should always double check the seasons and rules booklets to confirm opening and closing dates, as well as restrictions and rules pertaining to individual species.