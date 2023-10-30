Performance and robustness analysis reveals phenotypic trade-offs in yeast

The combination of exploratory data analysis on the large dataset with quantification of robustness allowed us to map perturbation-specific influences on performance and robustness, and identify strains with robust phenotypes. We proved that exposing a cell culture to a perturbation during pre-cultivation, significantly increased the performance associated with the specific growth rate during subsequent cultivation. Finally, correlation tests revealed trade-offs between robustness and performance (measured as biomass and ethanol yield and cell dry weight.) Although our earlier work primarily focused on the development and validation of the robustness quantification method itself, in the current study our aim was to demonstrate its practical application. Specifically, our study provides a model for integrating performance and robustness data to uncover phenotypic trade-offs in yeast, which is a critical aspect of strain engineering. Our findings demonstrate that strongly performing cells under one condition may be less robust in others, underscoring the importance of considering both factors in the design process.

In the present study, we applied our previously developed robustness quantification method ( Trivellin et al, 2022 ) to a large dataset of yeast responses to perturbations. The dataset contained more than 10,000 phenotypic data points obtained upon cultivation of 24 Saccharomyces cerevisiae strains under 29 different growth conditions simulating bioethanol production from second-generation biomass (perturbation space). A culture transfer step was included as additional perturbation to explore the method’s versatility in assessing robustness within different bioprocess steps.

Numerical assessment of robustness can be used to quantify performance stability ( Steensels et al, 2014 ; da Conceição et al, 2015 ; Louis, 2016 ; Mestek Boukhibar & Barkoulas, 2016 ). We have previously proposed and validated a high-throughput methodology to quantify robustness in multiple phenotypes, resulting in a dimensionless negative number, where the theoretical zero represents a completely robust, non-changing phenotype ( Trivellin et al, 2022 ). Our methodology is built on a subset of phenotypes (cellular functions) that can be measured experimentally. Using a series of single experimental perturbations designed to simulate bioprocess conditions, robustness measures the variation of the performance of interest with respect to its average across multiple perturbations. In addition, robustness quantification allows the exploration of a broad range of physiological phenomena (e.g., trade-offs), which would otherwise be challenging to investigate using standard methods (e.g., fermentation profiling in bioreactors).

To achieve high yields while ensuring reproducibility and high-quality in bioprocesses, it is essential to address the factors contributing to process variability. The variable conditions, also referred as perturbations, can be triggered by the bioprocess environment (temperature, nutrient gradients, changes in raw materials), intracellular factors (noisy gene expression, genetic mutations) ( Olsson et al, 2022 ), and different bioprocess steps (cell propagation, fermentation) ( Tomás-Pejó & Olsson, 2015 ; Keil et al, 2019 ). The set of all perturbations present in the bioprocess is referred to as the perturbation space, and can be both predictable and stochastic. Generally, the bioprocess perturbation space has a negative impact on strain performance compared with its ideal and well-controlled lab-scale space, both in terms of specific growth rates and production of valuable metabolites. Therefore, industrial strains must exhibit consistent performance, that is, robustness, to avoid loss of product quantity and quality or larger costs ( Huang et al, 2016 ; Mohedano et al, 2022 ).

Results

Ethanol Red is a unique compromise for high robustness and performance In the present study, we applied our previously developed methodology to quantify the robustness of five phenotypes in 24 strains within a set perturbation space (Equation (1), see the Materials and Methods section) (Trivellin et al, 2022). Robustness varied according to phenotype and strain (Fig 2). LBCM1079 and LBCM1095 displayed constantly higher robustness compared with other strains; whereas LBCM1001 and LBCM1106 presented overall low robustness values. Red Star exhibited strong robustness for some phenotypes, but low robustness for others. LBCM1106 exhibited a significantly lower robustness for the cell dry weight mainly attributed to its outstanding performance in the presence of hexoses (Fig 1A). When considering all strains, robustness was generally higher for lag phase and maximum specific growth rate (−0.2 and −0.3, respectively) than for other phenotypes, such as ethanol yield (−0.9), biomass yield (−0.9), and cell dry weight (−0.9). Larger experimental variation in end-of-cultivation cell dry weight and yields contributed to the lower robustness. Figure 2. Robustness quantification reveals significant differences between strains for five phenotypes. Data information: the five horizontal plots correspond to the five phenotypes tested in the study. Strains are shown on the x-axis. Each robustness value was calculated with Equation (1). Error bars denote the standard error of the mean (n = 3). LBCM1095, LBCM1079, and LBCM97 showed the highest mean robustness: −0.3, −0.3, and −0.4, respectively. LBCM97 has been described as highly tolerant towards ethanol, aluminum, and a broad pH range (da Conceição et al, 2015; van Dijk et al, 2020). The mean robustness of Ethanol Red was −0.5, mostly because of low specific growth rate in the presence of ethanol. Ethanol Red is very robust when fermenting sugars from grain mash at a high temperature (Wallace-Salinas & Gorwa-Grauslund, 2013), and highly performing in fed-batch fermentation on molasses (Demeke et al, 2013). Owing to the way robustness is quantified (Félix & Barkoulas, 2015; Trivellin et al, 2022), a poorly performing phenotype would result in elevated robustness values if it behaved consistently across multiple conditions. To fully understand how a strain responds to various perturbations, a comprehensive overview of both its performance and robustness is required. When evaluating robustness and performance simultaneously, Ethanol Red stood out as the best compromise. This strain displayed an outstanding performance in four out of five phenotypes, and ranked among the highest for robustness. Therefore, even though the perturbation set chosen for the study was not specific to starch substrates, which are preferred by Ethanol Red (Cripwell et al, 2019), the genetic and physiological make-up of this strain allows it to be highly performing even in perturbation spaces other than those associated with starch fermentation.

The effect of groups of conditions on robustness helps identify key factors that significantly influence strain performance The overall performance of some strains (e.g., LBCM37) varied greatly within the perturbation space, which led to low robustness compared to other strains (Fig 1A, spread of the data points for each strain). To better understand such variation, we tested the contribution of each group of conditions (pentoses, hexoses, NaCl, ethanol, aldehydes, and acids) to the robustness of each phenotype. The robustness calculated with Equation (1) was compared with the robustness obtained with the same equation, but excluding each group of conditions (Fig S2). Figure S2. Influence of the groups of perturbations on the robustness of S. cerevisiae strains. Data information: the ratio between the robustness calculated by filtering out one group of perturbations and the robustness based on all the perturbations was calculated (see the Materials and Methods section). Strains are shown on the X-axis. The Y-axis is divided by group of perturbations (right) and the five tested phenotypes (left). Green dots denote ratio(R) > 1 (the group of perturbations on the right does not influence robustness) and red dots denote ratio(R) < 1 (the group of perturbations on the right has a negative impact on the robustness of the phenotype). Overall, pentoses, acids, and NaCl had a neutral impact on the robustness, except for the robustness of the lag phase which was negatively impacted by the pentoses and the robustness of the biomass yield, negatively impacted by both NaCl and acids. Ethanol and aldehydes had a negative impact on the robustness of all phenotypes, except for some of the strains whose lag phase robustness was not affected (for example, the laboratory strains). Ethanol Red and LBCM110 were the only two strains, whose cell dry weight was not affected by aldehydes. Calculating the influence of single groups of conditions on the robustness of a specific strain serves three purposes. First, it reveals which conditions cause the largest spread in the distribution of data (Fig 1A). Second, it suggests which conditions should be included in the tested perturbation space. Assuming all relevant stochastic and predictable perturbations (from an extracellular or intracellular environment) are included in the perturbation space, testing the influence of certain groups of conditions on robustness could reduce the number of conditions to assess. The number of tested perturbations should nevertheless be statistically significant for the robustness value to have a meaning. Third, if the robustness of a specific phenotype is not affected only in a few strains, the latter could reveal metabolic mechanisms responsible for such observation.

Negative correlations between performance and robustness confirm presumed trade-offs Trade-offs between robustness and performance have been hypothesized previously (Kitano, 2007, 2010; Quinton-Tulloch et al, 2013). For example, in-silico studies have suggested that cells investing resources in anticipation of environmental changes display suboptimal growth (Fischer & Sauer, 2005). To determine the trade-offs between performance and robustness, a three-dimensional matrix of strains, perturbations, and phenotypes was created. Spearman’s correlation tests were carried out on robustness and performance to display monotonic relationships among the measured values (Fig 3). Negative correlations can provide evidence of phenotypic trade-offs, if the observed phenotypic response is directly caused by the environmental stimulus received (Fox & Stevens, 1991). Because complex genetic architecture and regulatory networks determine a specific phenotype, generalization is not possible. Here, we observed potential trade-offs connected to the applied perturbation space. Figure 3. Spearman correlations between the performance and robustness of five different phenotypes show potential performance–robustness trade-offs. (A) Spearman correlation matrix between performance and robustness for five phenotypes. (B) Correlations between mean performance and mean robustness of the five measured phenotypes. Data information: in panel (B), each dot corresponds to a single strain. A linear regression line is plotted in each panel mainly to visualize the direction and strenght of the relationship. R = Spearman correlation coefficient; P = P-value; n = 24. Negative correlations (−0.8 to −0.6) were identified between robustness and performance of cell dry weight, biomass yield, and ethanol yield (P < 0.05) (Fig 3A). This result suggested a performance–robustness trade-off, whereby low performances were associated with high robustness and vice versa. The only positive correlation between performance and robustness was observed for maximum specific growth rate (Fig 3B). Instead, no significant correlation was found for the lag phase. The estimated standard error for the Spearman correlation between performance and robustness was around 0.1 (see the Materials and Methods section) for ethanol yield, biomass yield, and cell dry weight, and around 0.2 for specific growth rate. The error increases with small sample size and weaker (R < 0.6) correlation coefficients. Some strains displayed more evident performance-robustness trade-offs, but only for certain phenotypes, for example Ethanol Red’s lag phase had the highest performance but the lowest robustness among all the strains (Fig S3). Ethanol Red low lag phase robustness is attributed to its ability to grow, after a very long lag phase, in harsh conditions. Figure S3. Trade-offs between performance and robustness for each phenotype and strain. Data information: strains are listed on the X-axis and phenotypes on the Y-axis. Each tile represents the mean performance (top) and robustness (bottom) across perturbations for each strain. Performance and robustness tile text was assigned based on the measured mean performance and calculated mean robusntess for each strain across conditions. The color of each tile represents normalized values between the minimum and maximum calculated separately for each phenotype across different strains. Positive significant correlations were observed between robustness of biomass yield and maximum specific growth rate with the robustness of cell dry weight (0.8 and 0.7 respectively), and between the robustness of biomass yield with the robustness of maximum specific growth rate (0.5) (Fig 3A). Significantly negative correlations were observed instead between performance and robustness of various pairs of phenotypes, including robustness of cell dry weight and lag phase or ethanol yield, robustness of biomass yield and cell dry weight, robustness of lag phase and specific growth rate, and robustness of specific growth rate and lag phase. Our results point to the phenotype-specific behavior of robustness (Fig 2), thereby supporting previous evidence (Barkai & Leibler, 1997; Carlson & Doyle, 2000; Félix & Barkoulas, 2015; Trivellin et al, 2022). Even though robustness cannot be considered a general property of a system, the positive correlations observed among robustness values (Fig 3A) may suggest that biomass yield, specific growth rate, and cell dry weight are regulated and stabilized by similar or shared mechanism. In summary, the observed correlations validated the hypothesized trade-offs between robustness and performance for cell dry weight, biomass yield, and ethanol yield. Moreover, they provide a powerful tool for further investigations of possible trade-offs.