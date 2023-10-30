Synergistic roles of tristetraprolin family members in myeloid cells in the control of inflammation

We found that simultaneous deficiency of Zfp36, Zfp36l1, and Zfp36l2 in myeloid cells led to the spontaneous development of an early lethal phenotype, with severe arthritis, myeloid hyperplasia, bone resorption, and increased levels of cytokines and chemokines. This phenotype was associated with marked increases in the number of stabilized transcripts found in LPS-stimulated primary macrophages derived from these mice, when compared with cells derived from the M-Zfp36 KO mice. This phenotype is in stark contrast to the essentially normal phenotypes of single M-Zfp36 KO, M-Zfp36l1 KO or M-Zfp36l2 KO mice under normal vivarium conditions. It is also much more severe, and of earlier onset, than the complete TTP deficiency syndrome ( Taylor et al, 1996 ; Ghosh et al, 2010 ; Lai et al, 2018 ). Strikingly, we also found that the external syndrome could be prevented by two normal alleles of any of the three genes, and single normal alleles of at least two genes. These findings suggest that simultaneous deficiencies of Zfp36, Zfp36l1, and Zfp36l2 in myeloid cells leads to the synergistic development of an early lethal inflammatory syndrome, at least in part because of excess levels of pro-inflammatory cytokines and chemokines, signifying the importance of all three family members acting in concert in myeloid cells to control the inflammatory response.

Recent studies have indicated that deficiency of more than one ZFP36 family member simultaneously in a specific cell-type can have a greater effect than knocking out a single ZFP36 family member in a given cell type ( Hodson et al, 2010 ; Cook et al, 2022 ). In the present study, we wanted to determine whether Zfp36, Zfp36l1, and Zfp36l2 had additive or synergistic functions in myeloid cells, or, potentially, no interactions at all. Accordingly, we generated mice in which all three TTP family member genes (Zfp36, Zfp36l1, and Zfp36l2) were knocked out simultaneously in myeloid cells using LysM-Cre ( Clausen et al, 1999 ), referred to herein as M-triple KO mice.

ZFP36L1 and ZFP36L2 also bind to AU-rich element-containing sequences and promote deadenylation in cell-free deadenylation assays and cell-based transfection assays ( Lai et al, 2000 , 2003 ). However, much less is known about the physiological targets of ZFP36L1 and ZFP36L2, most likely because of the early lethality of their phenotypes. Germ line deletion of Zfp36l1 results in embryonic lethality because of chorioallantoic fusion defects ( Stumpo et al, 2004 ), whereas Zfp36l2 KO mice die within about 2 wk of birth because of hematopoietic failure ( Stumpo et al, 2009 ). Little is known about the functional importance of Zpf36l1 and Zfp36l2 in myeloid cells, although one study showed that myeloid-specific Zfp36l1 KO mice had no obvious phenotype, and were normally susceptible to models of bacterial pneumonia or lung injury after exposure to Gram-negative bacteria ( Hyatt et al, 2014 ). In general, the potential functions of ZFP36L1 and ZFP36L2 in myeloid cells are poorly understood, particularly in the context of innate immune system activation, in contrast to the well-known role of TTP in these processes.

Discussion