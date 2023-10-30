Biogenesis, inheritance, and 3D ultrastructure of the microsporidian mitosome

Our data indicate that mitosome biogenesis in microsporidians combines non-phasic growth and ongoing dynamin-driven scission during interphase. The microsporidian centrosome appears to play a key role in distribution and inheritance of mitosomes, thereby ensuring their continued existence of these numerically rare organelles through the microsporidian life cycle.

Electron tomography (ET) reveals microsporidian mitosomes as dumbbell-shaped organelles with a double-membraned hull while quantitative electron microscopy (stereology) shows the relatively few mitosomes of Encephalitozoon cuniculi grow and divide continuously during interphase, remaining tethered to centrosomes (microsporidian spindle pole bodies [mSPB]) throughout the cell cycle. In a second species, T. hominis, the more numerous mitosomes are largely dislocated from the mSPB during a syncytial phase but associate with the mSPB before cellularisation. Investigating duplication mechanisms, we detected two microsporidian dynamin homologues and found dynamin inhibitors reduce numbers and increase the size of mitosomes over a 2-h period. These microsporidian dynamins rescued mitochondrial constriction in a dynamin-deficient yeast.

Here, we present a study of mitosome biogenesis in a prominent group of obligate intracellular parasites, called microsporidia. These organisms are widespread in the biosphere, causing significant disease in humans and economically important animals. They are characterised by markedly reduced genomes, metabolism, and organelles and supplement their metabolism by stealing molecules from the host ( Tsaousis et al, 2008 ; Dean et al, 2014 ). Mitosomes of microsporidian Trachipleistophora hominis were previously demonstrated as a potential target of therapeutic intervention ( Sendra et al, 2022 ). Although, because of their obligate intracellular lifestyle, microsporidians are not easily amenable to genetic modification and live cell fluorescence work, their mitosomes are prominent and of low abundance, making them ideal objects for studying mitochondrial biogenesis and inheritance using electron microscopy.

In this report, we present data on the mitochondrial biogenesis and inheritance of a specialised mitochondrion, the mitosome. Mitosomes are evolutionarily stripped-down mitochondria that lack a genome and have secondarily lost canonical functions ( Makiuchi & Nozaki, 2014 ) as adaptations to a parasitic lifestyle. The retention of mitochondrial-related organelles in most eukaryotes likely reflects the functional and essential importance of iron sulphur cluster assembly ( Paul & Lill, 2015 ; Pyrih et al, 2016 ; Freibert et al, 2017 ). Mitosomes are tiny (measuring 50–150 nm) and retain a double membrane but remain poorly characterised morphologically. Patterns and mechanisms of mitosome biogenesis and inheritance are also poorly understood. To date, studies on mitosome life cycle are limited to studies of the parasite Giardia intestinalis using light microscopy, in which mitosomes appear to undergo a mixture of ordered and random inheritance, with flagella playing a key role in conserving transfer to daughter organelles ( Regoes et al, 2005 ; Tůmová et al, 2021 ). Detailed elucidation and understanding of mitosome biogenesis, inheritance, and structure now require quantitative ultrastructural studies.

A fundamental question in cell biology is how organelles are maintained in growing cell populations ( Warren & Wickner, 1996 ; Mullock & Luzio, 2000 ; Giacomello & Pellegrini, 2016 ). In the case of particulate organelles, this occurs by proportionate inheritance at cell division and appropriate growth, and multiplication (division) in the next interphase ( Warren & Wickner, 1996 ). Inheritance can be stochastic, where abundant and widely distributed organelles (e.g., proteasomes or ribosomes) are divided equally by cytokinesis. Alternatively, inheritance can be ordered, whereby rare, essential organelles such as chromosomes are inherited via association with cell structures such as the cytoskeleton. For single or interconnected organelles, fission can yield either two fragments that are distributed to the daughter cells by ordered inheritance or produce many more copies that are then inherited probabilistically. When organelles are already present in multiple copies, dispersal in the cytoplasm ensures proportionate delivery into daughter cells.

Results

The electron dense plaque of microsporidians is homologous to the SPB of fungi To test whether the electron dense plaque of microsporidians is homologous to the fungal SPB, we searched for homologues of known fungal SPB proteins in available microsporidian genomes. We identified four homologues out of the 21 S. cerevisiae SPB proteins: namely the γ-tubulin complex components (TUB4, SPC97, and SPC98) and a nuclear membrane protein MPS3 (Fig 2A). Microsporidian genomes have undergone extreme reduction and divergence during the adaptation to their obligate intracellular parasitic lifestyle. Evolutionary retention of the homologues of γ-tubulin and MPS3 most likely reflect the important roles played by these proteins. Our inability to detect other components of the SPB suggest either they are too divergent to be detected using even the most sensitive bioinformatics tools, or they have been lost during reductive evolution of microsporidia. Figure 2. Characterisation of the microsporidian spindle pole body. (A) Model of S. cerevisiae spindle pole body (SPB) depicting relative position of SPB-protein components. Homologues of 4 out of the 21 S. cerevisiae SPB proteins were identified in microsporidian genomes (orange): the γ-tubulin complex components (TUB4, SPC97, and SPC98), and a nuclear membrane protein MPS3. (B) Cells of the microsporidian parasite T. hominis grown inside a monolayer of rabbit kidney RK13 host cells were labelled with specific antibodies against T. hominis homologues of γ-tubulin (TUB4, red) and MPS3 (green). Similar labelling patterns were observed in single nucleate early meront (top row) and multinucleate late meronts (bottom row). Images are maximum intensity Z-projections of deconvolved confocal Z-stacks (Fig S3). (B, C) A 3D visualisation of the 3 nuclei of the multinucleate T. hominis meront (B) bottom row, and Fig S3) inside a host cell. A small visible section of a large nucleus of the infected host cell was indicated at the top of the image (asterisk). (D) Localisation of mitosomal markers (HSP70 and NFS) and SPB homologues (TUB4 and MPS3) in E. cuniculi (Ec) and T. hominis (Th) meronts respectively. Closely associated signals for microsporidian spindle pole bodies and mitosome markers are shown in the intensity plots (arbitrary units). Bars 0.5 µm. To investigate the mSPB–mitosome relationship, we cloned, expressed, and raised antibodies against, microsporidian TUB4 (γ−tubulin) from E. cuniculi and TUB4 and MPS3 from T. hominis (Figs S2A–F and 2B and C). Immunofluorescence in widefield (Fig 2D), confocal microscopy (Fig 2B and C), and super-resolution STED microscopy (Fig 6C) revealed punctate signals for both markers that were situated on either side of the interphase nucleus, overlapping partially with mitosomal HSP70. Confirming structural EM results, spatial analysis showed mSPB protein signals interpose between nuclear DNA and mitosomal HSP signals (Fig 2D). Interestingly, MPS3 signals did not overlap completely with TUB4 and were more closely related to the nuclear DAPI signal (Figs 2B and S3). Some MPS3 signals were elongated and separated from the TUB4 signal, consistent with diverse and previously described nuclear functions in yeast (Prasada Rao et al, 2021; Fig 2B). Figure S2. Characterisation of antibodies against microsporidian spindle pole bodies components by immunoblotting. (A) Control immunoblotting experiments with previously characterised specific antibodies against host and parasite proteins. Top panel—immunoblotting of T. hominis (Th) mitochondrial HSP70 (mtHSP70), rabbit (Rb) calnexin, Bottom panel—immunoblotting of E. cuniculi (Ec) mitochondrial HSP70 (mtHSP70). Samples were RK13 (RK), RK13 infected with T. hominis (RK Th) and purified spores from T. hominis infected RK13 (THSP), or RK13 infected with E. cuniculi (RK Ec) and purified spores from E. cuniculi infected RK13 (EcSP). (B, C) Final bleeds from rats immunised with ThActin (B) or ThMPS3 (C) detected specific bands only in samples containing parasite proteins (RHTh, and THSP) but not in the control extracts containing only the host proteins (RK). (D) Final bleed from rabbit immunised with ThTUB4 detected a specific band (black arrowhead) mainly in protein extracts from purified spores (THSP). (E, F) The parasite-specific bands (black arrowhead) were detected with anti-EcTUB4 antibodies after affinity purification of the final bleed sera against purified protein used to immunise the animal (F), but not using the non-purified final-bleed sera (E) where the main detected band corresponded to a nonspecific cross-reaction with a host protein. Figure S3. Localisation of SPB proteins MPS3 and TUB4 in a multinucleate T. hominis meront. A detailed analysis of the SBPs inside the multinucleate T. hominis meront presented in the Fig 2B (bottom panel) and Fig 2C. (A, D) In the non-deconvolved images (A, D), low intensity dispersed red fluorescence detected with the antibodies against T. hominis γ-tubulin was observed inside the T. hominis nuclei, suggesting that the intranuclear MTOCs organisation may differ from that of cytosolic MTOCs usually observed as well-defined punctate signals within the SPBs at the outer periphery of DAPI-stained nuclei. (A) A maximum intensity projection of a Z-stack of LCSM images sampled through a four-nucleate T. hominis meront inside a cytosol of an infected RK-13 host cell. The parasite SPB components were labelled with the rabbit anti-ThTUB4 (red) and the rat anti-ThMPS3 (green) antibodies. (A, B) A maximum intensity projection of a subset of deconvolved images from the Z-stack of the multinucleate T. hominis meront from (A). (D) For clarity, the subset of images ((D); 1–15) was selected to present the SPBs from the top three nuclei and remove the bottom nucleus that overlaps in the x- and y-dimensions with two out of three top-layer nuclei. (B) The fluorescence images in (B) are the same as in the main Fig 2B (bottom panel). (A, B, C) 3D-rendering of the Z-stack of deconvolved images of the cell presented in (A, B), and in Fig 2B and C. Each image represents a 90° rotation of the rendering. (A, D) Individual images from the non-deconvolved Z-stack (A). Images were sampled at 125 nm intervals in the z-axis. For clarity, only every second image was displayed. Parasite nuclei and host nuclei (white asterisks) were labelled with DAPI (blue).

Growth and division patterns of mitosomes in E. cuniculi Our quantitative EM analysis of mitosome biogenesis concentrated on proliferating vegetative forms (meronts) of E. cuniculi that are found as a homogeneous population in the periphery of parasite vacuoles and lack signs of differentiation into spores (polar tube and cell wall) (Bohne et al, 2011; Hacker et al, 2014). The aim was to use ultrastructural quantification to correlate mitosome size and number with cell growth (and therefore, cell cycle), but this presented two major methodological challenges. The first was to establish links between the cell cycle and cell size, so that we could infer cell cycle position from cell or nuclear volumes estimated using EM stereology. By correlating BrdU labelling with size determinations in light and electron microscopy (See Figs 3A–C and S4A), we found cells that labelled during a short pulse of BrdU (i.e., during S phase) contained the largest nuclei. By contrast, cell nuclei labelled during more extended labelling times were on average much smaller and included earlier cell cycle stages. Next, by comparing the sizes of nuclear profiles in light and electron microscopy (Fig S4A), it was possible for the nuclear size to be used as a yardstick for comparing cell cycle position with mitosome quantities (see below). Figure 3. BrdU labelling identifies larger cells consistent with late cell cycle. BrdU analysis of E. cuniculi cell cycle in RK13 cells. After 2 or 16 h BrdU incubation, incorporation was detected using antibodies to BrdU and vegetative (meront) forms situated at the periphery of the parasite groups at the location of the vacuole membrane (not seen here) were analysed. (A) Qualitative analysis of BrdU labelling. At 2 h, groups of BrdU-positive (white arrows) and BrdU-negative cells (red arrows) are apparent, whereas at 16 h, all of the meronts incorporate label (white arrows). Some spores have incorporated BrdU and likely represent differentiated meronts (spores are unlikely to label because of their thick cell wall). (B) Stereological estimation of nuclear profile area. A square lattice grid with known spacing was positioned randomly over the nuclear profile. Points (represented by corners of the lattice, e.g., white arrow) were counted and area estimated from the number of points multiplied by the area associated with each point. (C) Correlation of BrdU labelling with meront nuclear size. Meronts were classified into BrdU positive and negative, and areas of the nuclear profiles assessed stereologically as described in (B), (Lucocq, 2008). At 2 h a population of cells with smaller nuclei are negative for BrdU (60/84) whereas after 16 h BrdU label, cells with smaller nuclei are all labelled (88/88). The results are consistent with cells with smaller nuclei being early in the cell cycle. Figure S4. Methodological workup for quantitative electron microscopy. (A) Comparison between nuclear profile size in BrdU (light microscopy) and maximum projection of ER serial section images. Unlabelled cells with low or absent BrdU fluorescence are smaller and labelled cells larger after 2 h treatment, whereas nearly all cells become labelled after 16 h treatment. The nuclear profile sizes from the serial section electron microscopy sample used in this study span a size range across the major portion of the profile size distribution obtained from the meronts by BrdU light microscopy. (B, C, D) Correction for overprojection using tomographic slices assembled into superslices. (B) Volume is estimated using Cavalieri’s method using a randomly placed section stack of individual tomographic slices through a small object such as the mitosome (∼50 nm across). The slices generate profiles (grey) of which the areas can be estimated using point counting. Area = point hits over profile x area associated with each point. The sum of all estimated areas across all slice profiles (1, 2, 3, and 4) multiplied by the spacing between the slices (d) is an estimate of volume. The point counting procedure is illustrated on the example of slice profile 1 to the right of the slice array. (C) To simulate the conventional TEM section-thickness error, the individual tomographic slices are assembled into blocks of 43 nm thickness, and the volume of the same object is estimated from projections from these thicker slices (red). In the superslice left (arrow), the increase in size of the apparent area of the profile because of overprojection (red) is compared with the profile found in the tomographic slice (grey). In the real world of TEM microscopy, this error occurs because the real section has a thickness of 43 nm and is imaged as a projection in the electron microscope. In Cavalieri volume estimations, the overprojection areas from the superslices (conventional TEM thickness sections) can be compared with the volume obtained using much thinner tomographic slices (green). The ratio of the two volume estimations was used to calculate a correction factor (1/1.61). (D) illustrates the counting procedure on real images. The regular point lattice with known spacing is placed randomly over structures of interest. Point hits that lie over mitosome structures (yellow) and amorphous microsporidian spindle pole bodies structures (blue) are illustrated and used as described in part (B) above to generate volume estimates. The second problem was to correct for an estimation bias that arises when EM stereology is used on conventional resin sections to quantify tiny structures such as mitosomes (Weibel & Paumgartner, 1978). When structures are similar in thickness to the slices used for stereology (epoxy resin sections are 40 nm and mitosomes are 50 nm), the structures “overproject” into the images and inflate the estimates (Fig S4B–D). In this case, the thinner slice thickness afforded by electron tomography can be used to develop a correction factor for both volume and number estimations (see the Materials and Methods section and Vanhecke et al [2007]). With the link to cell cycle and the section thickness correction factor in place, mitosome quantities and nuclear size were compared with E. cuniculi meronts using stereology on serial ultrathin sections for TEM (Lucocq et al, 1989; Ferguson et al, 2017; Bohne et al, 2011; Hacker et al, 2014; see the Materials and Methods section). Data obtained from 18 cells revealed the average total mitosome volume per cell meront nucleus was 0.0038 μm3 (CE 18 , 10.4%) comprising 0.47% of cytoplasmic volume. The average number of mitosomes was 7.4 (CE 18 7.4%) per nucleus and the average volume 0.000628 μm3 (CE 18 7.6%). The smallest observed mitosome volume was 0.0001 μm3 which modelled as a sphere would measure 58 nm in diameter. The largest mitosome had a volume of 0.00025 μm3 which when modelled as a cylinder with hemispherical 50-nm diameter and ends would be 340 nm long. We next probed quantitative relationships between mitosomes and cell/organelle growth, looking for step changes during cell cycle regulation. Aggregate mitosome volume plotted against volume of cell, cytoplasm or nucleus (Fig 4A and Table 1) did not show abrupt changes (example in Fig 4A), whereas the correlations were strongest between mitosome volume and parasite nucleus volume. Interestingly, the correlation between mitosome volume and Golgi/ER (likely to be involved in cell wall and polar tube synthesis during spore development; not shown) was much weaker. The data are consistent with mitosome aggregate volume growing incrementally in concert with the cell and nucleus. Figure 4. Mitosome growth and division in E. cuniculi meronts is non-phasic. (A, B) Mitosome volume (V mit) and number (N mit) increase with volume of parasite (meront) nucleus ((A, B), respectively). Relationships are consistent with gradual increments during the meront growth cycle (see also Table 1). (C) Mean volume of individual microsporidian spindle pole bodies (mSPB) in each cell scales with meront nucleus volume. (D) The volume of mitosome groups associated with each individual mSPB scales with the mSPB volume. (E) The two mSPBs grow in concert. (F) Mitosome numbers increase gradually with the mSPB volume indicating ongoing mitosome scission (dotted line), whereas there appears to be a minimum mSPB size for the number of mitosomes at each mSPB, suggesting constraints on occupancy (continuous line; see text for discussion). (G) shows a maximum number of mitosomes on mSPB surface when modelled as a half sphere using stereological volume estimates. (H) Distribution of mitosomes across the two mSPBs. Even or near-even distributions are present in all but one cell (red numbers). N = 18 for (A, B, C, H); 36 for (D, F) and 7 for (G). Table 1. Relationship between mitosome or mSPB volume/numbers and named compartments. The number of mitosomes also scaled smoothly with cell and nuclear volume (Fig 4B), consistently indicating gradual mitosome multiplication. Accordingly, the average volume of individual mitosomes in cells remained relatively constant across cells with nuclei of different sizes (Table 1). The data indicate that the mitosomes in E. cuniculi grow and divide incrementally during meront interphase.

Quantitative relationships between mitosome and mSPB Most of E. cuniculi mitosomes were in direct contact with the amorphous mSPB structure in interphase (92%, N = 267). In rare mitotic meront profiles, all observed mitosomes were also located at the SPB (Fig S5). This association is consistent with a role for the mSPB in mitosome biogenesis and inheritance. To investigate this further, mSPB volumes (corrected for overprojection) were estimated in serial sections, and compared with the sizes of cellular compartments, mitosome or sister mSPBs (Figs 4 and S6, Table 1). The data showed mSPB size scaled with cell and nuclear volume and aggregate mitosome volume and mitosome numbers. However, the calculated mean mitosome volume at individual mSPBs did not correlate with mSPB size (Fig 4 and Table 1), and the distribution of mean mitosome volumes across all mSPBs was indistinguishable from a normal distribution (P = 0.073, N = 36, Shapiro–Wilk test). Figure S5. Mitosomes in mitosis and tubulin immunofluorescence. (A) Mitosomes are associated with microsporidian spindle pole bodies during in E. cuniculi mitosis (electron microscopy). Spindle microtubules (MTs) are visible inside the elongated nucleus with intact nuclear envelope in this dividing cell, which is a rare cell containing two nuclei. (B, C, D, E) Gamma-tubulin–positive structures (putative microsporidian spindle pole bodies) are present on either side of the E. cuniculi nucleus. (F, G) Alpha-tubulin labelling in open mitosis in RK13 and closed mitosis in E. cuniculi. Figure S6. Mitosome size versus microsporidian spindle pole bodies (mSPB) surface and mitosome/mSPB homogeneity. (A) shows the relationship between mSPB surface (modelled) and mitosome number. (B, C, D) Explore the relationships between sizes of two mSPB or two mitosomal groups in each meront. These data suggested mitosome number (but not average volume) grows in concert the mSPB, but interestingly, there was a limit number of associated mitosomes for each size class of mSPB (continuous line in Fig 4F and extracted data in Fig 4G). For example, in terms of volume the data predicted an mSPB of 0.0002 µm3 would accommodate a single mitosome, whereas a 0.0006 µm3 mSPB can accommodate five mitosomes (modelled as a sphere); whereas in terms of surface, an mSPB area of 4,218 nm2 (Fig S6A) comfortably accommodates the “end” of a mitosome cylinder (diameter 58 nm; see above). Thus, the data indicate that, as mSPBs grow, they accommodate additional mitosomes that each grow out into the cytoplasm from a tethering zone.

Even distribution of mitosomes across the two mSPBs The strong association and quantitative relationship between mitosomes and mSPB structures in E. cuniculi suggested a role for mSPB in regulating of mitosome distribution in interphase and/or inheritance at cell division. To test this idea, we counted numbers of mitosomes across the two mSPBs present in each analysed nucleus. Strikingly, mitosomes were distributed as evenly as possible in 17 (Fig 4H) out of 18 meronts examined (statistically significant using weighted average analysis in a binomial distribution [Qiao et al, 2010]; highest P = 0.535 [limits 0.45–0.62]). The even distribution of mitosome number could arise through tightly regulated partitioning at cell division/mSPB division or by unequal partitioning of mitosomes followed by compensatory multiplication. We therefore examined whether smaller cells (early in the cell cycle) had more asymmetry of the mSPBs or mitosomes but the data provided no evidence that smaller meronts (G1 cells) had more variation in mSPB sizes or mitosome number/volumes across the two mSPBs (Fig S6B–D). The data are therefore consistent with tight regulation of mitosome number through mSPB division followed by coordinated increase in mitosome number during the cell cycle.

Phasic association of mitosomes with mSPB in T. hominis Our data indicated mitosomes associate closely with the mSPB throughout the cell cycle in E. cuniculi, consistent with a role in mitosome biogenesis and inheritance. In T. hominis, development involves a phase of cell growth and nuclear multiplication (Ferguson & Lucocq, 2019) and mitosomes are more numerous. The resulting syncytium (also known as plasmodium) then cellularises to produce four, six or eight separate cells and multinucleate meronts can be classified as distinct morphotypes according to the thickness of the vacuole coat and whether they have cellularised. Complete serial section analyses were not feasible for the larger T. hominis cells and so we used randomly placed ministacks of serial sections to quantify mitosomes and a stack of intermittent parallel sections to estimate cell and nucleus volume (see the Materials and Methods section and Williams et al [2002]; Ferguson et al [2017]). The data revealed T. hominis sampled from a mixed infection population contains a rather constant number of mitosomes (∼16 per cell), with numbers varying between 14 and 18/cell; Fig 5). In contrast to E. cuniculi, the proportion of mitosomes associated with the mSPB varied according to the cellular stage of development (Fig 5C). In single cells, early in the developmental programme, most mitosomes were distant from the mSPB, but the association increased progressively through the syncytial stages. After cellularization, 73% of the mitosomes were now associated with the mSPB. Thus, mitosomes undergo progressive association with the mSPB as meronts with multiple nuclei approached cellularisation. Figure 5. Dispersed mitosomes of multinucleate T. hominis meronts relocate to the microsporidian spindle pole bodies (mSPB) before cellularisation (electron microscopy). Qualitative and quantitative analyses of mitosomal localization during T. hominis development. (A) Ontogeny by conventional electron microscopy. Early meronts (Early) are found in the cytoplasm and undergo rounds of nuclear division to form multinucleate forms (multinucleate 1), around which a cytoplasmic coat then develops (multinucleate 2). As the coat thickens, a second membrane-like structure develops and forms a parisitophorous vacuole, within which cellularisation occurs forming individual sporonts (Prespore). N, nucleus; white arrows—juxtanuclear mitosomes and black arrows—peripheral mitosome. (B, C) Stereological analysis. Randomly positioned ministacks of 40 nm thick sections were used to estimate the number and size of mitosomes (mit) within the cytoplasm through stages of development. Absolute volume per nucleus (Vol mit), volume density (Vv mit, cyt), numerical density (Nv mit, cyt) and numbers of free mitosomes and of those located at the mSPB were estimated. Through the multinucleate stages, there is a progressive increase in the proportion of mitosomes associated with the mSPB. Multinucleate stages 1–3 were classified on the basis of coat thickness. For (A), error bars are SEM and N (the number of cells in ministacks used) for early, multinucleates 1, 2 and 3 and late: 11, 22, 8, 22, and 26, respectively. These EM studies were done on non-synchronised cells and we attempted to synchronise infections by applying purified spores to uninfected RK13. In this case, the infected parasites were sparse and so we used immunofluorescence localisation with markers for mitosomes (HSP70) and mSPB (MPS3; Figs 6 and S7). IF cannot distinguish individual mitosomes when clustered at the mSPB; see for example Fig S1A–C; but the data do report on mitosome distribution. Broadly, the data confirm that early dispersal of mitosomes (at 40 h; Figs 6 and S7) occurs before progressive association with the mSPB during vacuole formation and cellularisation (70 h). During the dispersal phase, the number of peripheral mitosome signals corresponded to those we detected using quantitative EM but reduced as they clustered at the mSPB. Immediately post infection (a stage not found in our EM sample), mitosomes were also located predominantly at the mSPB resembling the distribution in E. cuniculi. Figure 6. Dispersed mitosomes in T. hominis meronts redistribute during development (immunofluorescence). (A) Overview of mitosome and SPB distribution during T hominis development. Purified spores were seeded onto uninfected RK13 (0 h) to initiate synchronized time course of infection and samples were taken at 0.5, 6, 20, 28, 40, and 70 h post infection before fixation and immunofluorescence microscopy and stained using antibodies for the mitosome marker T hominis HSP70 (ThmtHSP70), microsporidian spindle pole bodies marker MPS3 (ThMPS3). Images are maximum intensity Z-projections of widefield fluorescence Z-stacks (0.5–28 h, and Fig S7), or of deconvolved confocal Z-stacks (40 and 70 h). Scale bars correspond to 500 nm. (B) Quantification of the detected fluorescent volumetric objects (Fig S8) corresponding to MPS3-SPB (green); MPS3-associated mitosomes (red), and peripheral mitosomes (orange). T test was used to test the significance of the difference between two sample means, displayed above the plots (****P ≤ 0.0001, ***P ≤ 0.001, **P ≤ 0.01, *P ≤ 0.05, not significant P > 0.05). (C) Deconvolved STED super-resolution image of the T. hominis nucleus inside the parasite cell labelled with antibodies against mtHSP70 (red) and MPS3 (green). Figure S7. Distribution of mitosomes and SPBs observed inside T. hominis cells across the synchronised time course of infection. (A, B, C) Images of the T. hominis cells (blue) labelled with the antibodies against ThmtHSP70 (red) and ThMPS3 (green) observed in the different time points of the synchronised time course of the infection. Subpopulations of the MSP3-associated mitosomal HSP70 fluorescence (white arrowheads) were observed in all time points. (A, B) The images presented in (A) are cropped versions of the images presented in (B), the cropped areas were annotated (white dashed rectangles). (C) 38 h post infection, first cells displaying an apparent change in distribution of the mitosomes (bottom panel) were observed. (D) A model representing distribution patterns of the mitosomes (green) and the SPBs (red) inside T. hominis cells (grey) at different time points of RK-13 host cell (black) infection. All images were acquired using widefield fluorescence microscope. Cell nuclei were labelled with DAPI. Scale bars correspond to 1 μm. (E) Automated detection of fluorescent volumetric objects. Z-stacks of laser scanning confocal images of T. hominis cells from 0.5, 40, and 70 h timepoints were deconvolved and analysed in VoloCity software package (Perkin Elmer). The first row of each panel is a maximum-intensity Z-projection of the deconvolved Z-stack. The second row of each panel represents the automated signal detection results from VoloCity. The fluorescent volumetric objects were automatically detected using “find objects” function (minimum object size 0.01 μm3) in a red fluorescence channel (all mtHSP70 highlighted in green) or green fluorescence channel (MPS3 highlighted in yellow). MPS3 and mtHSP70 objects that were at least partially overlapping (MPS3-mtHSP70 highlighted in orange) were detected using “exclude non-touching” function implemented in VoloCity. Scale bars correspond to 1 μm.

Microtubules and mSPB in mitosome positioning Centrosomes are a major focus of microtubule nucleation in animal and yeast cells. In E. cuniculi, MTs were only occasionally observed fanning out from the mSPB into the cytoplasm of interphase cells (not shown) but MTs were numerous within the nucleoplasm of mitotic profiles, consistent with intra-nuclear mitosis (Fig S5; Boettcher & Barral, 2013; Keeling & Fast, 2002). In IF, antibodies to highly conserved α-tubulin produced signals on either side of the nucleus of mitotic profiles and also as cytoplasmic signals in interphase (Fig S5F and G). To analyse dependence of mitosome mSPB association on microtubule integrity, E. cuniculi-infected RK13 cells were incubated with nocodazole (10 μg/ml for 4 h), a treatment which induced homogenization of α-tubulin staining in RK13 by IF (Fig S8) consistent with microtubule depolymerization. In electron microscopy, this treatment did not induce detectable dislocation of mitosomes from the mSPB (Fig S8A). Similarly, in T. hominis, meronts treated with the microtubule depolymerizing agent albendazole (10 ng/ml, 3 h) did not increase the mitosome to mSPB distance using EM (Fig S8B). Figure S8. Mitosome positioning after treatment with antimicrotubule drugs. (A, B) Electron microscopy data. Infected monolayers of RK13 cells were treated with 10 µg nocodazole ((A), E. cuniculi) or 10 ng/ml of Albendazole ((B), T. hominis; see the Materials and Methods section) and processed for conventional epoxy resin microscopy. Mitosomes were identified as double-membraned structures with homogeneous matrix and distance to the nearest nuclear envelope measured. In E. cuniculi peripheral mitosomes were no longer detected after nocodazole. In (A), N = 46 for control and 32 for Noc. In (B) N = 43 and 54 for controls 1 and 2, respectively, and 44 for Noc. (B) In (A) Chi square 0.16 df 1 P > 0.2 and in (B) Control 1 versus Albendazole Chi square 5.4 df 3 P > 0.1 and Control 2 versus Albendazole Chi square 7.0 df 3 P > 0.1. (C) effect of nocodazole on microtubule network in RK13. Cells were treated with DMSO carrier alone (Control) or 10 µg nocodazole (Noc) for 2 h and immunolabeled for tubulin as described in the Materials and Methods section. (D, E, F, G, H, I) Light microscopy data. (D, E) T. hominis-infecting RK-13 host cells were treated with albendazole throughout the synchronised time course of the infection. (D, E) Methanol–acetone fixed samples were collected across the time course and labelled with specific antibodies: rabbit anti-mtHSP70 ((D), red) and rat anti-MPS3 ((D), green); or rat anti-mtHSP70 ((E), green) and rabbit anti-NTT4 ((E), red). (F) Representative images of the parasite cells observed after the first cellular division in the albendazole treated sample (right panel) and the non-treated control (left panel). At 40 h post infection time point, all parasite cells in the infected host cell monolayer have undergone the first cell division. Pairs of the parasite cells were analysed only if two parasite cells were observed inside a single host cell. The (large) T. hominis cell with the nucleus, and the (small) anucleate parasite cells observed after the first asymmetric cytokinesis in the albendazole-treated samples were indicated. (G, H, I) Quantitative data. (F, G, H, I) Volume of the T. hominis cells (G) observed in the albendazole treated (small and large) and the non-drug-treated (control) samples was measured based on the cell outline detected with antibodies against the membrane protein ATP transporter NTT4 ((F), red) in confocal Z-stack of the parasite cells. Number of the mtHSP70 objects per cell (H) corresponds to the number of the detected mtHSP70 fluorescence volumetric objects ((F), green) inside T. hominis cells. Numbers of mtHSP70 objects per cell volume (I) were quantified for each individual cell by dividing the number of the mtHSP70 fluorescent objects inside a parasite cell by the measured volume of the cell. T test was used to test the significance of the difference between two sample means, displayed above the plots (P ≤ 0.0001, P ≤ 0.001, P ≤ 0.01, P ≤ 0.05, ns, not significant, P > 0.05). (J, K, L, M) Actin cytoskeleton of T. hominis is not affected by the albendazole treatment. (J) A single confocal section through two late T. hominis meronts inside RK13 host cell labelled with the specific anti-T. hominis actin (green) antibodies. (K) Maximum intensity projection of a Z-stack of confocal images through T. hominis infected RK13 cell from an albendazole treated sample labelled with anti-Th-actin (green) and anti-ThmtHSP70 (red). Large nucleus inside a “mother cell” (arrow) and a DAPI-stained pseudo-nuclei (arrowheads) inside the small anucleate “daughter cells” were indicated. (J, L) STED super-resolution images of the T. hominis cortical actin cytoskeleton ((J), dashed square). Actin-enriched spots reminiscent of “actin patches” were indicated (arrows). (M) A single deconvolved confocal section through structures reminiscent of the actin filaments (arrowheads) often observed in close proximity to the mtHSP70 mitosomal signals (red) inside the T. hominis cells. (N) Actin division ring-like structure at the septum of the dividing T. hominis meront (orange arrowhead). White asterisks indicate RK13 host cell nuclei. We also investigated the effects of albendazole in T. hominis cells using immunofluorescence light microscopy after spore infection (Fig S8) and extended drug treatments (14–100 h; see below). DAPI-stained nuclei of the albendazole-treated parasite cells increased in diameter having failed to undergo fission, consistent with the expected role of microtubules in the nuclear division during the closed mitosis in microsporidia. Specifically, at 100 h post infection, when control cells had their mitosomes predominantly located at the mSPB, small portions of DAPI-positive chromatin appeared to “bud-off” from a large nucleus. These newly formed “pseudo-nuclei” often had mitosomes attached to a MPS3-positive mSPB indicating the mitosome–SPB association was stable and not mediated via microtubules which were depolymerised by the albendazole. Interestingly, at 40 h (when control cells had multiple nuclei surround by largely peripheral mitosomes), albendazole treatment produced enlarged cells with a single enlarged nucleus surrounded by peripheral mitosomes, suggesting that microtubules do not have an active role in maintaining a peripheral mitosome population. On the other hand, the large 40-h cells appeared to have generated nuclei-free “mini-cells” which consistently contained widely distributed mitosomes, reflecting a stochastic distribution into these newly formed cytoplasmic units. Cortical actin cytoskeleton was maintained in the albendazole-treated T. hominis cells and did not colocalise with all peripheral mitosomes, which is again consistent with stochastic segregation (Fig S8J–N). In summary, the microtubule inhibitor data indicated that microtubule-based movement/positioning is unlikely to explain the association of mitosomes with the mSPB in both the microsporidian species investigated here.

Identification and sequence analysis of microsporidian dynamin-related proteins BlastP and tBlastN (E-value thresholds = 0.05 with S. cerevisiae, T. hominis, E. cuniculi, and Rozella allomycis dynamin-related protein (DRP) sequences as queries), and HMMER (−10 × 10−05, hmm profile queries: Dynamin_M PF01031.23, Dynamin_N PF00350.26, GTPase effector domain [GED] PF02212.21) searches were used to identify microsporidian homologues of dynamin in available microsporidian genomes. Comparison of a multiple sequence alignment of microsporidian DRPs with fungal (Dnm1p and Vps1p) and with metazoan (Drp1 and dynamin3) homologues (Figs 7 and S9) indicates that microsporidian homologues seem to have three of the conserved domains: GTPase domain, middle domain (MD), and GED. The sequence region corresponding to the Pleckstrin homology domain in classical dynamins or Insert B in mammalian Drp1 and yeast Dnm1p did not align well and appears to be either significantly reduced or lost in all of the microsporidian putative DRPs (Figs 7 and S9). The microsporidian GTPase domain is the best conserved domain within the multiple sequence alignment of DRPs from four microsporidian species (T. hominis, E. cuniculi, Encephalitozoon intestinalis, and Vavraia culicis), and shares considerably higher pairwise percentage of sequence identity with S. cerevisiae and R. allomycis than the MD and GED domains (Fig S10). Alphafold2 structure predictions for the two DRPs from E. cuniculi, T. hominis, and S. cerevisiae (Fig 7D) suggest that despite low-sequence identity, the overall fold architecture including α-helices and β-strands of GTPase, MD and GED are conserved between them and dynamins that have solved crystal structures including human dynamin1 (pdb 3SNH) and human Drp1 (pdb 4BEJ). Sequence regions corresponding to Dynamin M and GED seems to be the most highly divergent in T. hominis Drp as InterProScan searches failed to detect the conserved sequence motifs present in other DRPs (Fig 7C). Figure 7. Conservation of microsporidian dynamin-related proteins. (A) Maximum likelihood tree of dynamin homologues identified in microsporidia and fungi using BlastP and HMM profile searches. More conserved microsporidian dynamin related protein (DRP) sequences (microsporidian VPS) formed shorter branches and grouped together with their fungal homologues including S. cerevisiae Vps1p and S. pombe Vps1 with high support (96%). The more divergent (longer branches; and lower sequence conservation, Fig S11) group of microsporidian DRPs (microsporidian Drp, Red dashed line) formed a distinct group with a weakly supported position (63%) at the base of the tree between strongly supported Dnm1/Vps1 group and those of Mgm1 and fungal dynamins resembling human Mx1 (Mx1-like). Sequences of Vps1, Dnm1, Mgm1, and Fzo1 from two species closely related to microsporidia (R. allomycis and M. daphniae) grouped together with their fungal orthologues. Distantly related Fzo1 homologues were used as an outgroup. Branches of the tree were coloured to indicate dynamins from major fungal lineages (legend). Rapid bootstrap value support values (% of 1,000 replicates) were displayed only for the key branches. Scale bar represents number of substitutions per site. (B) Distribution of the identified DRPs was mapped onto a species tree of microsporidia (orange and blue), their closest relatives including R. allomycis (red), and a selection of Fungi (green). Heatmap represent the number of homologues (Colour key) identified in each genome. Most of microsporidia with no DRP homologues identified in our analysis (blue) belong to lineage of microsporidia which have lost the glycolytic pathway. (C) Domain architecture of dynamins used in the phylogenetic analysis. Microsporidian DRPs including E. cuniculi and T. hominis Vps1, and E. cuniculi Drp have conserved domain architecture containing GTPase (Dynamin N), middle (Dynamin M) and GTPase effector domains (GED). The region between Dynamin, M and GED domains corresponding to pleckstrin homology domain (human dynamin1, plant Drp3A) and insert B (in human Drp1) appears to be considerably reduced in microsporidia and is shorter than that in S. cerevisiae Vps1p. (A) In T. hominis Drp only a short Dynamin M fragment and no GED domains were identified in Interproscan analysis further supporting high level of divergence observe in microsporidian DRPs ((A), and Figs S9 and S10). (D) AlphaFold2 structure predictions demonstrating conservation of a general dynamin-like fold architecture in all identified microsporidian DRPs. Figure S9. Multiple sequence alignment of representative dynamin and dynamin-related protein homologue sequences from fungi, microsporidia, and Metazoa. Coloured boxes above alignment annotate domain architecture according to available crystal structures. Secondary structures below the alignment correspond to human dynamin1 (pdb 3SHN), human DNM1L (pdb 4BEJ), and secondary structure predictions for E. cuniculi Vps1p orthologue generated using Jpred 3 server (Cole et al, 2008) (www.compbio.dundee.ac.uk/jpred/). Alpha-helices are presented as cylinders and beta strands are presented as arrows. Red box indicates sequence motif responsible for interaction of Dnm1p with Mdv1p adaptor protein in S. cerevisiae (Bui et al, 2012). Groups of sequences were annotated with colours corresponding to those used in the trees. Alignment was formatted in ALINE (Bond et al, 2009), conserved residues were coloured using “colouring by similarity” function implemented in ALINE with 0.1 low similarity cut-off. Sequences used in the alignment: Trachipleistophora hominis Drp1 (GI 440492890), T. hominis Vps1p (GI 440491774), Vavraia culicis Drp1 (GI 667632683), V. culicis Vps1p (GI 667635859), E, cuniculi Drp1 (GI 85691119), E. cuniculi Vps1p (GI 19074781), Encephalitozoon intestinalis Drp1 (GI 303388203), E. intestinalis Vps1p (GI 303391244), N. parisii ERTm3 Vps1p (GI 387594457), Saccharomyces cerevisiae Vps1p (GI 6322853), S. cerevisiae Dnm1p (GI 6323028), Rozella allomycis Vps1p (GI 528892762), R. allomycis Dnm1p (GI 528897277), Aspergillus niger Vps1p (GI 145233603), A. niger Dnm1p (GI 317028334), Ustilago hordei Dnm1p (GI 388856549), U. hordei Vps1p (GI 388853435), Homo sapiens Dlp1 (GI 171460914), H. sapiens dynamin 3 (GI 209915561), Caenorhabditis elegans dynamin (GI 71981885), C. elegans Dlp1 (GI 71993828). Figure S10. Pairwise percentage of sequence identity. (A, B, C, D) Pairwise percentage of sequence identity for full-length sequences (A), GTPase domain (B), middle domain (MD) (C), and GTP-ase effector domain; (D) within the alignment were calculated using -output = sim function implemented in T-coffee. Analysis of average pairwise percentage of sequence identities between full-length proteins within the alignment revealed that one of the DRPs from each microsporidian species shared 24.7–33.6% identity with sequences from S. cerevisiae and R. allomycis, whereas the second microsporidian homologue shared 36.3–45.8% identity with them (Fig S10). In phylogenetic analysis, the more conserved microsporidian DRP groups strongly with fungal Vps1 sequences (Fig 7A). The second, less conserved (Figs 7A and S10) and less widely distributed (Fig 7B) microsporidian DRP has weakly supported (63% rapid bootstrap value) position at the base of the DRP phylogenetic tree (Fig 7A), therefore its origin remains unclear. Based on the closer similarity of its domain architecture to that of Dnm1, Vps1, and MX1-like, and loss of the Mx1-like coding gene in Mitosporidium daphniae, the most parsimonious origin of the second microsporidian DRP would be its divergence from Dnm1. However, an origin from Mx1-like, Mgm1 or duplicated copy of Vps1 cannot be excluded. The presence of all major DRP homologues (Dnm1, Vps1, Mgm1) in R. allomycis, M. daphniae, and most of the analysed fungi is consistent with the presence of these DRPs in the last common ancestor of all fungi. This ancestral DRP repertoire seems to have been subsequently degraded during microsporidian reductive evolution (Fig 7B). Strikingly, in the most divergent microsporidian lineage, including species with degraded glycolytic pathway (Wiredu Boakye et al, 2017), all DRPs seem to have been lost (Fig 7B).