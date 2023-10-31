Praxis Security Labs Launches new software to solve cybersecurity's human risk challenge

About

Praxis Security Labs is a research driven cybersecurity company that helps our customers to reduce risk and improve security. Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, our projects take place around the world. Our multidisciplinary team have a proven track record in the industry and in academia. As a team we are driven by the urge to share what actually works, as opposed to what is believed to be working. We focus on facts, not fiction, in order to help customers achieve their security goals through science. Led by industry veteran, author and serial entrepreneur Kai Roer, Praxis Security Labs provides customers with the best praxis derived from the latest research methodologies.

