Kimberly Bryant Charts a Transformative Path Forward to Empower Diverse Tech Founders and Innovators

Kimberly Bryant, Black Girls Code/Ascend Ventures/Black Innovation Lab

Kimberly Bryant, Founder and former CEO Black Girls Code (BGC), once created a space for diverse girls to learn about and embrace STEM and see themselves in the future of STEM. Since leaving BCG, Bryant is growing the vision to create education, opportunities, and connections for diverse tech entrepreneurs and innovators.



"My journey has been one of resilience and unwavering commitment to truth and justice," says Bryant. "Through the challenges, I've discovered that obstacles are just opportunities in disguise. As we pave a path toward inclusivity and innovation, I'm more determined than ever to empower underrepresented voices and foster change. Together, we'll create a world where every entrepreneur, regardless of their background, can ascend to new heights."



Kimberly Bryant has been diligently crafting her future endeavors, solidifying her commitment to empowering underrepresented communities and fostering innovation. The following initiatives represent her unwavering dedication to these principles:

Ascend Ventures: Bryant has embarked on a new journey as the founder of Ascend Ventures, a venture capital firm that seeks to provide crucial support and investment to startups led by underrepresented entrepreneurs. With a strong focus on diversity and inclusion, Ascend Ventures is poised to become a driving force for positive change in the tech and business world.



Black Innovation District in Memphis, TN: Bryant's roots in her hometown of Memphis run deep, and she is in the early stages of planning a new Black Innovation District, located in the Medical District, an exciting project aimed at fostering creativity and innovation within her community. This initiative promises to be a catalyst for economic growth and empowerment, creating opportunities for aspiring tech innovators. The cornerstone of this new tech district will be the Black Innovation Lab (in the site of the former Griggs College founded by visionary Emma Griggs in 1949), a tech accelerator created to address the dearth of funding and support given to Black startup founders.

Motivational Memoir: Contemplating the sharing of her extraordinary founder journey in a motivational memoir, Kimberly Bryant aims to inspire aspiring leaders, particularly Black women, to surmount obstacles and achieve their dreams. Her story stands as a testament to resilience, determination, and the power of unwavering commitment to truth and justice.

As Kimberly takes these bold steps into the future, she wishes her successor at Black Girls Code as much success and fulfillment as she experienced when founding and elevating BGC to its current prominence as an internationally recognized organization. Her legacy and passion as a STEM educator has and will continue to leave an indelible mark on the tech industry.

To honor her unwavering dedication to the empowerment of Black women and girls, we're thrilled to unveil The Black Girl Movement, our exciting new initiative coming your way in early 2024! Stay tuned for more details!

For more information or to get involved in these transformative initiatives, contact info@blackinnovationlab.org.

