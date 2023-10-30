Stories from the Frontline Hosts Awe-Inspiring Event for Unhoused Students & Young Adults Aging Out of Foster Care
"A Place Called Home" Author David Ambroz Headlines the Evening, Actor Shanola Hampton to EmceeLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stories from the Frontline, a Los Angeles-based housing advocacy initiative, presents Solutions for Unhoused College Students and Young Adults Aging Out of Foster Care, a community event held on November 2 at 6:00 p.m. at the historic Ebell of Los Angeles.
This will be an entertaining but moving evening sharing harrowing and awe-inspiring, harrowing true stories of resilience by young adults who have aged out of foster care and have successfully overcome homelessness, including best-selling author and child welfare advocate David Ambroz.
In his memoir "A Place Called Home," Ambroz offers a gut-wrenching personal account of his early life living in poverty and being homeless. Despite unimaginable setbacks, he persevered, and thanks to a life-changing scholarship to Vassar College, Ambroz dramatically changes his circumstances. Ambroz has been recognized by President Obama as an American Champion of Change for his child welfare advocacy. Today, he leads External Affairs Policy at Amazon.
The evening will be emceed by actor, producer, director and activist Shanola Hampton, who will lead thought-provoking discussions with:
• Housing innovator Sam Prater, founder of LA Room & Board, who has single-handedly created 160 units of housing for unhoused community college and university students, and is now a leading voice advancing housing solutions in Los Angeles.
• Community leaders at Sunnyside 5, who will announce a new housing project to uplift unhoused college students living in South Central Los Angeles.
• First person testimonies from college students who were formerly unhoused and had struggled to stay in school as a result, and how stable housing and social supports are making all the difference.
The event will help to advance an important conversation and tangible solutions to uplift young people who are aging out of foster care and who are struggling to find stable housing while attending college. When young adults age out of the foster care system, they are faced with the overwhelming challenges living on their own: finding critical social services, enrolling in college, and searching for employment to support themselves. With appropriate support these young adults are more likely to complete college, a critical step in achieving success.
Stories from the Frontline works to lift up voices of lived homeless experience to help us better understand homelessness. We feature housing solutions at work in our local communities. housing advocacy initiative of the John and Marilyn Wells Family Foundation, SFTF is a storytelling platform that amplifies real life experiences from formerly homeless people, especially for youth who have, against-all-odds, enrolled in college and are working toward a degree and a career. Through awareness and coalition building, the organization promotes innovative housing solutions and galvanizes local residents to become involved and be part of the solution.
