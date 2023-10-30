Dubai Firdaus Orchestra to play with Stewart Copeland (co-founder THE POLICE) at UNCOP28 CLIMATE CONCERT

Submit Release
The all-women Firdaus Orchestra will accompany the drummer & co-founder of THE POLICE Stewart Copeland at the Climate Concert on December 6 at Dubai Opera.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maestro Monica Woodman will be leading a 32 piece orchestral rendition of many of the platinum hits of the Police. The Climate Concert will open with a Climate Theme song composed by multi-Grammy winning UN Goodwill Ambassador Ricky Kej, sung by Anuradha Juju, a renowned Boston-based Indo-American singer. Ricky has earned the distinction of being one of the few musicians who has dedicated his life to the cause of climate, oceans and environment. His stellar performances have rocked the United Nations in New York and Geneva with spectacular performances in destinations around the world. “ We are all transient guardians of this Blue Marble, we call home. Join us for this chorus of Action and lets sing in resonance to restore our beautiful planet”, says Ricky.

As the world leaders and 70,000 delegates gather in the UAE in December to engage in deliberations crucial to the health of the planet at the UN COP28 summit at the Dubai Expo City, music is emerging as the chorus to bring together hearts and minds for collective resolve in voicing support for climate resilience, ocean conservation and reduction of Green House Gas emissions.

Dr. George Jacob FRCGS, the visionary President & CEO of the San Francisco based Climate museum initiative, is leading the historic Climate Concert as its host. Jacob is transforming the San Francisco based Smithsonian Affiliated Aquarium into the first of its kind Bay Ecotarium where climate and SDG goals converge to bring generational awareness and sustained action to reverse the proverbial tide.

