GLG Launches New Library for Expert Transcripts and Content

The new GLG Library features personalized recommendations, trend monitoring, and other enhanced capabilities to help clients leverage GLG’s unparalleled and growing collection of 20,000+ expert transcripts and event replays

GLG releases new content daily with transparency around expert names and credentials and without embargoes, so clients can access timely and trusted insights

New York, New York; October 30, 2023 – GLG, the world’s insight network, today announced the launch of the new GLG Library, which integrates a range of features to help clients more effectively leverage GLG’s unparalleled collection of transcripts and timely content created in partnership with the world’s leading experts. The enhancements include personalized recommendations, trend monitoring, AI-empowered search, and user experience improvements to help GLG clients easily access the content most relevant to them.

The GLG Library includes more than 20,000 transcripts of expert interviews moderated by GLG’s global team of compliance-trained professionals, event replays, webcasts, and other types of content. GLG adds nearly 500 new pieces of content each month, and never publishes transcripts of its clients’ one-to-one consultations with GLG experts – because GLG believes that clients’ research should be proprietary and not recirculated or reused.

The GLG Library is unique in the market for both the timeliness and transparency of its published content. GLG does not blind experts or embargo content, ensuring clients can access up-to-date insights from the most reliable sources and the expertise of Network Members reaches more clients, creating further opportunities for them to build business through follow-up consultations with GLG.

“GLG is proud to connect our clients with the world’s widest, deepest, and most senior network of experts at every step in their workflows, including through content in the GLG Library, which represents an increasingly critical element of our clients’ research processes,” said GLG CEO Gemma Postlethwaite. “The reimagined GLG Library, with enhancements designed in direct response to client and expert feedback, helps clients browse topics most pertinent to them, see popular content and upcoming events, and discover great expert perspectives, often leading to deeper one-to-one conversations.”

Earlier this year, GLG introduced partnerships with Bloomberg and FactSet to provide mutual clients with integrated access to GLG content.

