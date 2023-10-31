Revolution in Universal ESG Metrics, Creditworthiness and Entities Innovating at the Scale & the Pace they must
Greenwashing and lack of action at the scale and the pace, entities must, will not save humanity this time.”SINGAPORE, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SEEM, a pioneering Management Consultancy and regTech startup, is poised to revolutionise the universal ESG Metrics, and along with the std. NetZero-Transition-Plans [std. Project Plans to deploy std. Transformation Methodology CTM(Change thru Movement)], is about to change the landscape in helping leading financial institutions and real economy large corporations undergo their systemic change to innovate at scale for their Just NetZero Transition at the pace they must, longterm sustainability, disclosure of universal ESG metrics, enable creditworthiness of corporates / FIs’ compliance with regulations incorporating their universal ESG metrics alongside financials and solving greenwashing.
The std. NetZero-Transition-Plans can be further extended in full as it is or in part as NZTP-Templates with applicable uni ESG metrics and Purpose Discovery, across the financial and real economy through policy support from G20 and a proposed business model. The quantitative universal ESG metrics will enable measuring the overall sustainability performance of entities in an authentic, transparent, comparable and decision-worthy manner and further, corporates’ creditworthiness / FIs’ compliance with regulations incorporating their sustainability performance and qualitative universal ESG metrics alongside financials.
SEEM was born at the end of 2017, with a mission "to create an ecosystem that nurtures entities to thrive, grow and become sustainable for the future". It is founded with the belief/observation that if an entity is sustainable for the longterm then it contributes directly/indirectly towards the bigger ecosystem it is a part of. It has an outward look, not just inward. It is multi-stakeholder focused i.e., it contributes towards its customers, employees, suppliers, environment, society, and, of course, its shareholders, directly or indirectly. The positive presence of such an entity is felt by the bigger eco-system, and it becomes robust and thereby sustainable for the longterm. Bigger ecosystem becomes sustainable for the longterm, too.
Key Challenges Addressed by SEEM:
Seema Sutradhar, Co-founder & co-CEO of SEEM, says
“Greenwashing and lack of action at the scale and the pace, entities must, will not save humanity this time. Leading FIs and real-economy large corporations must undergo their systemic change to innovate at scale for their Just NetZero Transition at the pace they must, longterm sustainability, and disclosure of uni. ESG metrics to solve greenwashing. We talk about startups and government or multi-lateral development banks’ funds and see them as the only way to create direct or indirect impacts, although their sizes are nowhere comparable to these giants and private sector finances. If we need scale and speed, the leading FIs and real-economy large corporations must give people clarity, Purpose and relatability, and a mechanism to set clear goals and track progress authentically and transparently to spur action. They need to become like a constellation of impactful startups, wherein the leading FIs innovating at scale transition financing including a big part from blended financing and large corporations, their products and services.”
The universal ESG metrics and the organisational transformation carried out through the Movement part in CTM will enable these innovations at scale. The movement includes Purpose, shifting mindset and culture, innovation at scale, a constant pipeline of self-initiated, impactful projects and their non-financial outcomes and qualitative universal ESG metrics. The Objectivity in CTM leading to quantitative uni ESG metrics is designed assuming each SDG has a set of Impact Parameters IPs and are standardised for large corporates by their sector for their definitions, goals, pathways and weightage that lead to the SDG. These large corporates periodically set their targets in alignment with their sectoral Pathways and further extend their targets to their s/chains & v/chains who feed into their IP values. It also assumes some standardisation for the remainder of SMEs. These std sectoral IPs for the SDG then have provisions to incorporate aspects of jurisdiction and any other as needed. The IP achievement is measured in % terms, further translated into SDG %achievement and, finally, entities' overall sustainability performance. It includes entities’ periodic relative focus across 16 SDGs (multi-stakeholder focus) - their ideal, actual and targeted value; entities’ periodic focus on their std sectoral IPs / financed-IPs - their baselines and targets in alignment with their sectoral pathways; entity-level governance framework (design & adherence open to external reviews and audits) including entities’ periodic calculations for targeted and actual relative focus across 16 SDGs, the self-initiated projects and their non-financial outcomes, consolidation of their baselines & targets and update into NZDPU periodically, etc. Thus leverages on UN-SDGs, SBTi, NZDPU, GFANZ, TPT (likes from countries), leading FIs' std categories assumed”
SEEM considers reducing negative impacts also contributes towards the bigger ecosystem. It had begun with CTM v1.0 centred on Purpose with - The Movement and its application for Digital Transformation, envisioning the regTech product CBD (Compliance by Design) for the corporate & investment banks, developed by another team. It solves the bank’s challenges in complying with regulations, solves its core issues of data silo, measures credit risk & compliance risk more accurately & discretely, measures creditworthiness of businesses incorporating their non-financial aspects alongside financials, brings more agility, creates a bank-wide MIS etc. Thus, enables the bank to deliver towards their purpose more powerfully and become robust, clean, purposeful and sustainable for the longterm.
SEEM’s Products & Services:
- HL Design for Universal ESG Metrics with variations for Leading FIs and real-economy large corporations, extendable in full as it is or part through Std. NetZero-Transition-Plans or std. NZTP-Templates across the financial and real-economy with policy support from G20 and a deployment model
- Std. NetZero-Transition-Plans with variations for leading FIs and real economy large corporations - with policy support from G20 extendable to financiers of MSMEs and further extendable to the remainder economy by another company (SEEM supporting only this company) and its partners in full as it is and in part as std. NZTP-Templates including applicable uni ESG metrics and Purpose Discovery
- regTech product CBD (Compliance by Design) for Corporate & Investment Banks
- When the above policy is true, Curriculum for B-schools & universities on Longterm-Sustainability-of-Entities
Additionally, these universal ESG Metrics will address the gaps posed by ISSB standards, including jurisdiction and pace.
